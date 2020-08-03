Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF) had a 20-year record of no write-offs under the lower of cost or market calculations. That record came to an end in the first quarter and resulted in the reporting of a rare loss. The C$80 million impairment was fairly small compared to the impairments typically reported throughout the industry.

That small write-off is a tribute to the low-cost structure of this company. This management has for some time anticipated a natural gas price turnaround. It had the costs to wait out the current downturn. But it finally became evident that the turnaround would either be weaker than expected or later than expected.

Therefore this natural gas producer, which formerly focused on dry gas production, has now moved to liquids-rich gas production. The demand destruction wrought by the coronavirus has delayed the transition to more profitable reporting. But management appears to be ready to continue the transition to more liquids production.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Peyto First-Quarter 2020 Earnings Press Release

Another unwanted first happened with the lowest operating margin reported in some time. That lower margin happened despite the move to more liquids production. The declining average selling price demonstrated that there was not much of an advantage in the first quarter for higher liquids production.

Normally, a higher selling price would offset the higher operating costs associated with liquids production. Management is still moving forward with operational goals to increase production efficiency. That should change as economic activity returns to something approaching normal and prices begin to head towards more historic relationships.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Peyto July 2020, Corporate Presentation

If the important fall and early winter heating system bears some resemblance to normal, then the company has a decent chance of hitting its profit goals. Clearly, the company needs better pricing than the first quarter because that first-quarter cash flow when annualized does not support the debt load. The second quarter will probably not improve the picture.

But now that the economies of the world are gradually reopening, the picture in the fall and early winter could be very different. As shown above, management was already heading towards some very low costs with profitability assured at some (what were then) fairly conservative commodity prices. No one saw all the issues of the first half of 2020 coming.

As shown above, management's reply is to drive costs still lower. Plus the advantage of a relatively weak Canadian dollar brightens the future profitability outlook considerably. Prices are likely to rise above current levels in the future as the economic recovery continues. Still the first half of the current fiscal year will be a sobering experience to much of the industry.

Management is attempting to offset the natural increase in operating costs that occurs when there is more liquids production by finding additional cost savings. Should it be successful long term with that goal, this could be a very profitable company. Operating costs did rise some due to the increasing liquids costs. However, that increase could have been higher without the continuing cost-cutting campaign that has been underway for some time.

Source: Peyto July 2020 Corporate Presentation

A source of potential future liquidity if it is ever needed is the ownership of significant midstream operations as shown above. Peyto owns everything and controls the costs of the midstream operation as well as it does the upstream. Many firms in the industry have raised cash to reduce debt should lenders indicate debt reduction as a necessary priority. In fact the nine processing plants alone, if sold, would probably wipe out the debt outstanding using a pretty conservative sales price.

However, such a sales would raise costs from the current step. Therefore this management is likely to find other ways to bring the long-term debt-to-cash flow from operating activities ratio into line should that step be needed.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Listed)

Source: Peyto July 2020 Corporate Presentation

The ownership of midstream operations helps lessen the volatility of cash flow inherent in the upstream operations. As shown above, there is some substantial midstream related assets.

But asset stories in this industry are generally a "dime a dozen". In order to validate the asset values shown above, a suitable amount of profits must be generated. Otherwise the market will not be valuing the assets shown above at the values listed no matter the management assumptions.

Conclusion

Like so many other companies in the industry, Peyto became a public company when industry conditions were far better. The natural gas industry has had an unusually long decline as a consequence of the growth of the unconventional oil business. A far more normal natural gas cycle should be anticipated in the future. Unconventional oil production could still grow. But that growth will likely be much slower than it was in the past.

Source: Peyto July 2020 Corporate Presentation

The low costs enabled Peyto to post some great returns early in its history as a public company. Mr. Market has not been impressed with the returns of the last few years. But Peyto has many years that show a profit while much of the industry has reported losses and impairments as natural gas prices have declined.

The series of profits posted in the corporate years later are impressive compared to much of the industry. Those profits point to far more impressive profits down the road as the natural gas price recovery proceeds.

In the meantime, this company, like many in the industry, has several more intervals to explore. The acreage that this company already leases could keep it busy for a very long time.

Still, this management does want to continue growing the company. The last year or two have really been atypical for this company. Then again, gas prices have hit levels continuously lower long after the natural gas industry would have begun to recover.

Management may have been a little slow to begin to produce more liquids. But the midstream ownership and low costs are a competitive advantage. Now the challenge will be to maintain the competitive advantage as the company increases the production of liquids. Getting the company to an optimal liquids production percentage may be a challenge to determine, thanks to the coronavirus challenges.

But this management should have the experience to navigate the future challenges. The company should provide a great return to shareholders from current levels. The industry conditions since 2016 have been brutal and in many ways unprecedented. But this company exits those years with a lot of assets to use in the future. Far more realistic profitability should be available in the near future.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Peyto and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies - the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEYUF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.