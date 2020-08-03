Despite the popular perception that Bandwidth plays second fiddle to Twilio, the company counts some of the world's largest blue-chips among its customer base.

Since this year, Bandwidth has adopted more of a sales focus, and the company's go-to-market strategy is executing incredibly well.

Before this year started, if you mentioned the CPaaS (communications platform-as-a-service) space, the few investors who would know what that space was would probably point to Twilio (TWLO). But this year, underdog Bandwidth (BAND) has also made its mark on CPaaS, owing largely to its association as one of the infrastructure providers for Zoom (ZM). Originally positioned as a slower-growing, but more profitable competitor to Twilio, Bandwidth is currently seeing some of its strongest growth rates in history thanks to the tailwinds from the coronavirus.

That growth story has continued in full force after the company reported Q2 results, though shares wobbled slightly as a result of profit taking (the stock is up about 120% year-to-date, though Twilio's ~170% gains are still winning out).

Data by YCharts

To put it simply, betting on Bandwidth is a bet on the increasing pervasiveness of Bandwidth in our everyday lives. While that may sound excessively broad, it's an accurate reflection of how Bandwidth's technology powers many of the digital services we use every day. Much ado has already been made about the Bandwidth-Zoom partnership this year, but investors should also recognize that Bandwidth is a notable service provider to Google (GOOG) and Microsoft (MSFT) as well. We note as well that it's very common for Bandwidth customers to use more than one of its services, as in the case of Microsoft which uses its platform for both voice and messaging capabilities for Microsoft applications.

Figure 1. Bandwidth anchor customers Source: Bandwidth.com

I was long on Bandwidth when it was trading closer to $50, and I remain solidly bullish on the stock now. We now communicate across the internet across a variety of applications, and Bandwidth provides the infrastructure that makes it possible. The company's latest Q2 updates contain a lot of bullish data about the company's growth trajectory.

I like as well the fact that, between Bandwidth and Twilio, Bandwidth remains the "value" option even though its year-to-date rally no longer makes it a truly cheap stock. At current share prices near $145, Bandwidth has a market cap of $3.45 billion, and after netting off the $521.8 million of cash and $272.9 million of debt on its balance sheet, its enterprise value is $3.21 billion. That represents a 9.8x EV/FY21 revenue multiple based on Wall Street's FY21 revenue consensus target of $328.4 million (+16% y/y; but considering this quarter's growth came in at 35% y/y, that estimate may be a little light. Data is from Yahoo Finance.)

Twilio, meanwhile, trades at closer to ~20x FY21 revenues. And though consensus is calling for stronger 25% y/y growth for Twilio in FY21, I hardly think that faster growth rate fully justifies a revenue multiple that is twice that of Bandwidth's.

Stay long here and ride Bandwidth's upward momentum.

Q2 download: revenues continue to accelerate, though infrastructure investments eat into gross margins

Bandwidth is playing a bit of a role reversal this year. Last year the company was only growing in the mid-teens while producing positive GAAP profits; this year, however, the story has turned on its head as Bandwidth chased growth in favor of profitability. We don't mind Bandwidth sacrificing a few points of margin, though, as the company executes in one of the strongest demand environments for its product yet.

Take a look at Bandwidth's latest Q2 results below:

Figure 2. Bandwidth 2Q20 results Source: Bandwidth 2Q20 earnings release

Revenues grew 35% y/y to $76.8 million, decimating Wall Street's expectations of $69.4 million (+22% y/y) by a wide thirteen-point margin, one of the strongest beats to come out of the software sector during earnings season so far. Even more impressive is that this is Bandwidth's second consecutive quarter of revenue acceleration, having upped its growth rate by six points relative to Q1's 29% y/y growth rate - which, in turn, had accelerated against 18% y/y growth in Q4. The implication here is stunning: the coronavirus has driven Bandwidth to double its quarterly growth rates.

One of the biggest drivers behind this revenue growth is install base expansion. One of the best features in Twilio and Bandwidth - that is, from an investment standpoint - is that they price their services on a usage basis; for example, per message sent or per minute of VoIP used. As user engagement across apps increased in the wake of the coronavirus (just think about how much Zoom has exploded since the pandemic began), Bandwidth benefits from much stronger billings.

As a result, Bandwidth's dollar-based net retention rate (a measure of how existing customers' spend on the Bandwidth platform is tracking) shot up to 133%, twenty points higher than 113% in the year-ago quarter and a seven-point bump versus 126% in Q1.

Figure 3. Bandwidth net revenue retention trends Source: Bandwidth 2Q20 earnings release

It's not just the coronavirus that's stimulating all this extra demand, however. Bandwidth made a conscious decision at the end of 2019 to beef up its sales force in order to better compete against rivals like Twilio. And now, it looks like that added muscle is paying off.

Bandwidth stopped short of a perfect quarter, however, when it came to profitability. As growth investors are aware, there is often a trade-off between improved growth and improved margins, and Bandwidth chose the former to take advantage of the strong demand environment.

To position itself for growth, aside from hiring additional sales heads, Bandwidth has also invested in extending the capacity of its network. This has some near-term margin implications as Bandwidth builds capacity in excess of its current usage, and overall pro forma gross margins pulled back two points to 48% (now slightly weaker than the 51% pro forma margins that Twilio posted in Q1, though previously it was Bandwidth who was leading in margins). These margins should turn around again, however, once Bandwidth continues to grow and fill that capacity.

Figure 4. Bandwidth gross margin trends Source: Bandwidth 2Q20 earnings release

In spite of this, however, Bandwidth still managed to deliver impressive overall bottom-line results. Thanks to strong customer billings the company delivered $2.7 million of free cash flow in the quarter (a 3.5% FCF margin), despite a -$4.1 million cash flow burn in the year-ago quarter.

Figure 5. Bandwidth FCF

Source: Bandwidth 2Q20 earnings release

And when we exclude a devaluation of deferred tax assets in Bandwidth's income, plus other non-cash expenses, Bandwidth delivered $3.1 million of pro forma net income and $0.13 in EPS, way above Wall Street's expectations of breakeven ($0.00 per share).

Figure 6. Bandwidth profitability trends

Source: Bandwidth 2Q20 earnings release

Key takeaways

The expansion of internet and app usage in the wake of the coronavirus has completely rewritten Bandwidth's growth trajectory, and there's absolutely no signal that this uptick is temporary. Wall Street's FY21 revenue outlook calling for 16% y/y growth seems to suggest that Bandwidth can't keep up its current growth rates - but with the company investing for additional capacity both from an infrastructure and sales perspective, I find that Bandwidth will have an incredibly low bar to cross.

I'm revising my price target on Bandwidth up to $182, representing 12.5x EV/FY21 revenue and 26% upside from current levels. Stay long here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.