Unum is a "BUY" based on its valuation, but one needs to consider the risks prior to investing in the company.

Unum is a great company with an excellent yield - but there are alternatives out there that trade undervalued while having stronger fundamentals.

I use this article to both look at Unum's latest quarterly result, as well as do a sector overview of insurance companies and which ones I would currently buy.

I wrote about Unum Group (UNM) before the pandemic - in light of how the market has moved then, those purchases obviously came in at a considerable premium when looking at the market only 2 months later.

However, despite dropping along with other financial stocks, Unum Group has held up fairly well in terms of stability and hasn't touched or indicated that they may touch their company dividend as a result of COVID-19. While 1Q20 came in rather soft, we had a 2Q20 report yesterday, and the results we see here are encouraging - not negative at all.

Let's take the initial part of the article to review quarterly results.

Unum - How has the company been doing?

In my initial article, I described Unum as a fundamentally attractive business due to its highly consistent cash flows from conservative business areas - employee benefits, insurance, and similar things.

Let's begin with the meat of the matter - the recent results.

Ever-important Premiums were up 1.7% YoY.

Adj. EPS were $1.23, which is down YoY, but overall solid given the headwinds, and in line with overall expectations for the company.

Total sales declined 3% YoY, with a 1% international YoY sales increase, and face-to-face sales declined over 40%, in line with expectations as in-person sales aren't a real possibility during an ongoing pandemic.

The dental portion enjoyed record-low utilization rates, again a natural result of COVID-19. Teeth issues aren't the main problem during a pandemic. This gave Unum higher income.

The company's investments enjoyed a resurgence due to the stimulus into the credit markets during 2Q20.

In combination with the recovery in crude/oil prices, the company enjoyed a significant reduction in credit losses, little rating migration and improved fixed income incomes. In fact, on a scenario-specific basis, Unum results are tracking close to the positive credit scenario laid out during 2Q20.

While record-low yields and tightening credit spreads are creating a challenging environment to make money in, we also see Unum remaining at extremely solid capital metrics, holding company cash of over $1.6B - an excellent liquidity position given the company's size and operations.

All in all, 2Q20 for Unum illustrated just what sort of comparatively safe business the company actually operates. The company has a weighted average capital ratio of 370%.

One of the key points to remember is that the company is one that doesn't just operate in the US. Large parts of its business are in Europe, specifically the UK and Poland. This influences results as these geographies are seeing different trends than USA, particularly at the moment.

Nonetheless, mortality continues to see an increase YoY for the company's products and policies. This is in all segments - group life, voluntary life, and long-term care. None of this should be surprising considering we're in the midst of a pandemic.

Typing that seems strange in every article where it's necessary - the fact that we're experiencing something which previously has been mostly the domain of science-fiction, movies like "Contagion" - but which we are now indeed of the middle of. 150,000 Americans have died. In the broader sense and in the cadence of "standard" mortality, this will be no more than a blip in the long run, but for those of us experiencing it, it will be something we never forget. As I am sure, is the case for Unum, given how it impacts the company's business.

On a granular level, the US business segment only reported modest decreases in operating income YoY - 8.8% - while premium income actually grew YoY. The decrease in net income wasn't driven by poor operating performance in sales though, it was in large parts due to lower YoY income from invested assets.

Worse were the results in the international part of the company, which decreased operating income by around 50% YoY. However, even in the international department, the company saw a 1-2% YoY premium growth. The poor net income development was also impacted from tighter credit spreads and lower amounts of overall investment income.

Colonial life was the better of the segments, reporting an 8% YoY increase in operating income, as well as an increase in premium income mostly due to the last period's sales growth and consistency. Similar trends were seen in the closed block segment, however, with a decrease in premiums YoY.

Some interesting messages given by the company during the quarterly. First off, the company intends to continue paying its current dividend. There will be no cut or postponement, though such a thing would have been surprising given how well the company is capitalized and how well things are going despite the pandemic.

Also, the company's book value/share keeps growing despite everything going on. One of Unum's core strengths is its relentless consistency and profitability. It's what drew me to the company in the first place. Unum has a history of emerging out of recessions strong and stronger than before, and preliminary indications including this quarter show us that such trends seem bound to continue this time as well.

Despite the negativity in some of the segments, I do want to point out that operating results in all segments are net positive - and not even close to negative. This is especially impressive considering the company's focus on employee benefits - which are bound to be suffering during a time of record unemployment. This will certainly impact the company's overall margins - but again, results show the strength we've come to expect from the company even during the worst of times.

So while earnings and incomes are impacted by both the current unemployment trends as well as the current challenges found in the interest rates, the company's core business streams continue operating very well, and profitably.

This trend is not given much credence when looking at the company's valuation, however.

Unum - What's the valuation?

Current multiples, in particular the book value and earnings multiples, show us a picture where the market essentially expects this company to go bankrupt. While valuations in the entire insurance space are depressed, finding a company like Unum trading at 3.25X average weighted earnings is remarkable.

This indicates an expectation for the long-term care insurance reserves to be a real challenge to the company - among other things. We've touched on this question before regarding Unum, but the fact is that the loss reserves were determined to be in line by the relevant supervisory authority quite recently.

The fact is, when compared on a peer basis, Unum is vastly undervalued even next to the relatively low valuations of companies such as Prudential Financial (PRU), Principal Financial (PFG), Aflac (AFL) and others. Beyond the loss reserve concern, there is no real substance in the assumption that Unum is materially worse off or a worse performer than any of these peers - in fact, they're better in some ways, looking at recent quarters. Even if the company was required to increase loss reserves significantly, the company doesn't sport fundamentals that in any way should be considered worrying in that context. The valuation targets given by analysts would indicate that reserves are inadequate, not only compared to the company's own estimates, but also to the estimates of the relevant supervisory authority. I view this as a tad too bearish.

Yet this has not trickled down to the company's valuation.

The degree of disconnect has reached herculean proportions, with the company trading at less than 0.4X to tangible book. This is despite the fact that the company keeps growing its book value. So while Unum is busily adding value to its BV/share, up to over $50/share as of 2Q20, the market keeps telling us that this is only worth 30-40% of reported value.

While I'm willing to concede to some degree of miscalculation and the company requiring to perhaps increase its loss reserves even further, despite the relevant supervisory authority being clear on the matter, it's very difficult to find any scenario where today's valuation is "fair" for the long term.

Consider for a moment, dear reader, that you invest today and Unum continues trading at such a multiple until 2022, while accurately hitting their targeted forecasts (which Unum has historically done with FactSet analysts 100% of the time, using a 10% margin of error). You'll still be netting a market-beating return.

That return only grows once you start considering that the company's valuation might return to something more conceivably humane - say, 5X earnings.

In such a case, your returns would be 33% per year until 2022. Consider that the company may return to more accurate multiples as things were just before the pandemic - between 6-7 times earnings - and returns grow to more than 40-45% per year.

I do think the long-term care losses are a risk here, and that's why the market is at least accurately giving the company a lower multiple than its peers. My problem is with the degree of variance we're seeing in the numbers. I believe this to be an opportunity.

Some numbers. I consider Unum to be a class-3 stock on the basis of its reported dividend safety, which is "borderline". While I personally don't agree with the dividend safety assessment, I can see the considerations that have led to the rating, despite the company's recent clear commitment to the dividend.

Being BBB-rated and having less than 25% LTM payout ratio for its dividend means that the company has plenty of liquidity on hand even after servicing a 6%+ common share dividend, and its 5-year average dividend growth of 12% means that it currently warrants a chowder number of close to 19 - excellent. While there are some fundamental concerns worth noting, the fact is that the market is saying this company is essentially going bankrupt despite recent results and the company meeting every obligation it has. I rate the company a 3.4/4.3 on my Quality-Opportunity scale, with a strong opportunity score and an acceptable quality score.

This accurately, to my mind, represents the company's comparative appeal next to peers such as Principal Financial, Aflac and Prudential - all of which are higher rated in terms of fundamental quality, but lower in terms of comparative appeal.

What this means is that investing in Unum carries a higher amount of comparative risk - which should be obvious to anyone comparing the companies. Unum has a high potential annual upside of 11-50%, depending on where you believe the company may be traded going forward, with earnings forecasted to be relatively stable.

The relevant considerations that need making arise on a peer-based comparison.

Thesis

What I mean by this is that Unum, while appealing, is a 6.6% yielding stock with an 11-50% annual potential upside based on very conservative metrics.

However, if you're reading this, then you are probably a dividend investor. And we, as dividend investors, know that there's never any real shortage of investment opportunities. The rub is differentiating between the opportunities and picking the best one for our purposes.

To me, that means the safe one.

Prudential Financial trades at a 6X earnings multiple and offers a 10-13% annual potential return based on current forecasts and a 6-7X forward multiple. PRU is also A-rated, with less risk, and I consider it a class 2 stock as opposed to class 3, representing some of the fundamentals in the company. PRU also yields 6.91%, which is more than UNM.

Principal Financial trades at similar multiples, offers similar potential upsides, but again, better safeties. The yield is north of 5%, but the growth potential is similar.

Aflac is the créme de la créme in terms of safeties here, a Class 1 stock with superb safeties and fundamentals. It doesn't give you a 6-7% yield and its upsides range "only" between 10-20%, depending on an at-current earnings multiple and a return to a normalized historical multiple, this comes with a substantially safer upside. AFL yields 3.17%.

So you want Insurance exposure - that's great. Unum should be one of your choices, as I see it. It's one of the most undervalued Insurance businesses with investment grade that I know of at this point.

However, it also carries a higher risk (albeit considered, it's not a "HIGH" risk per se) than the aforementioned companies here. Your modus operandi should, as I see it, be to pick the investment that best suits your company. On a comparative basis, that may be the company that carries the absolutely highest potential amount of annual return. This is Unum.

However, you can also choose a higher degree of safety, which then yields similar amounts of dividend, at an only somewhat reduced potential capital appreciation.

Were I to invest in Insurance today, I would be torn between Unum and Prudential - but would probably land at Prudential due to the higher safety with only a marginally lower realistic rate of return.

Still, at today's valuation Unum is a "BUY" with a high potential upside, and after a 2Q20 which showcases the company's fundamentals strengths, it's a better investment than ever.

Stance

Due to persisting undervaluation, Unum is one of the most undervalued insurance companies today, and is a "BUY".

