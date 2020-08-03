Since the launch in June, the company has signed on 11 new customers.

There are very few companies that are selected to be first-party services on the Azure platform.

WANdisco PLC (OTC:WANSF) is a UK software as a service ("SaaS") company that provides uninterrupted data migration from on-premise to the cloud. Other companies offer the capacity to transfer data to the cloud at rapid speeds and without interruption, but WANdisco is the only company that can do so with updates on changing data.

WANdisco has formed partnerships with Databricks, a private data analytics company on the Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure platform, and with private company Neudesic in order to provide a technology agnostic, plug and play product, LiveData, which was launched in June on Azure.

Why The Launch Is Notable

The WANdisco, Databricks and Azure combination is being offered as a seamless Azure service and not as a product sold on the Azure platform. Microsoft made Databricks a first-party service on Azure in 2017 and now WANdisco has received the same designation. The only other company that has ever had this distinction based on my search results is NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP).

WANdisco expects to sign 50 new clients this year and is off to a good start with a reported 11 new clients including a $1 million dollar contract with a major supermarket chain. Microsoft has assisted in marketing to existing Databricks customers who have migrated only a fraction of their customer data to the cloud.

Online retailers have been enjoying a bonanza of sales due to the pandemic as evidenced by the gain in share price for the ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN). Microsoft wants to capitalize on the online retailers seeking to enhance their sales even further by applying data analytics based on customer browsing and purchase history. And of course, online retailers aren't the only companies that are interested in big data services that have yet to migrate their data to the cloud.

Price Action

Looking at the stock chart, we see that the price ran up in anticipation of the Azure launch which has been delayed due to the pandemic. The stock price has dropped to where it was a year ago, creating an opportunity to buy this stock before the Azure relationship is priced in.

Source: TIKR.COM

The delays in launching on the Azure network due to COVD-19 has compounded investors frustration with the company's history of changing hats and losing money. In 2012, the focus was on code development which transitioned into entering the Hadoop software market. Hadoop is a framework that allows for processing a large amount of data across many computers. In 2015, due to the decline in Hadoop demand, the company created its cloud platform, Fusion, which has resulted into the current product offerings.

Time To Scale

WANdisco has validated its technology by working with the largest cloud companies in the world including Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), IBM (NYSE:IBM), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) but has yet been unable to scale their sales.

YEAR REVENUE EPS 2017 19.6 (19.4) 2018 17.0 (37.5) 2019 16.2 (37.5) 2020e 20.0 (35.3)

Source: Company reports

Analysts covering the stock are listed on the company website with links to the most recent coverage. None of the analysts have updated their research nor changed their price targets since the Azure launch, preferring to see how sales progress. The analysts generally agree that the Microsoft relationship should be instrumental in growing revenues to $80 to $100 million in the next two to three years.

Capital Structure And Share Ownership

The market cap is $364 million. There is $5 million in debt and $23 million in cash, resulting in an EV of $346 million. Insiders own about 12% of the shares.

Major shareholders:

Number of share % of issued ordinary share capital Invesco Ltd. (Oppenheimer) 5,000,000 10.36% Davis Capital Partners, LLC 3,609,286 7.48% T Rowe Price International 3,628,167 7.52% Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited 2,889,968 5.99% Conifer Capital Management 2,844,177 5.90% Swedbank Robur Fonder AB 2,700,000 5.60% Dr Yeturu Aahlad 2,442,504 5.06% Grant Dollens1 2,161,739 4.48% David Richards 2,119,233 4.39% Ross Creek Capital Management, LLC 2,025,000 4.20% UBS Securities 1,572,135 3.26%

Source: Company website

Valuation and Risk

The platform has been tested but not on a large scale. The full rollout will ultimately be the test of the company's platform and the highest risk I see.

Getting some of the existing 5,000 Databricks customers to migrate to LiveData will likely be an easy sell, which is off to a great start with 11 new customers. WANdisco has been averaging about $18 million in annual revenue prior to its partnership with Microsoft. Getting to $50 million in revenue will require just $32 million from the new venture, which seems reasonable from the company forecast of 50 new customers this year.

$50 million in revenue results in an EV/S of 7X which is a discount to the average SaaS stock EV/S ratio of 10X.

The above is just an exercise to show the potential for stock price appreciation for WANdisco.

Conclusion

Microsoft obviously recognized the superiority of the WANdisco platform in its ability to update changing data, but the market hasn't priced in the new relationship. I see the downside risk as minimal with the potential for gain much greater.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WANSF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.