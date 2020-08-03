While Newell Brands (NWL) shares are up nearly 16% over the past year, they have been a poor performer over a longer time frame, having shed 62% of their value over 5 years. Its debt-laden acquisition of Jarden caused significant operating issues, forcing the company to sell down assets, pay off debt, and shrink operations. It now looks like the business is stabilizing, and shares are reasonably valued.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Q2 Results Were Impacted By Lockdowns

In the company’s second quarter (financials available here), Newell earned $0.30, $0.12 ahead of consensus as revenue beat by $80 million at $2.11 billion. Given lockdowns, revenue was 14.9% lower than a year ago. Core sales were down 12.6%. EPS was down 30% from last year given lower revenue and margin degradation.

Normalized operating margins were 10.2% v 12.2% a year ago, even though the company managed to reduced SG&A expenses by 20.3% to $488 million. As a consequence, operating income was $215 v $303 million a year ago. While about 75% of the business occurs inside of North America, the stronger dollar was a clear headwind for the business, costing it about $49 billion, or over 2% of sales.

As you can see below, each business unit saw a decline in net sales from last year, in part due to currency movement. Retail store closures and lockdowns also exacerbated the problems. However, there was a material divergence among the company’s five segments.

(Source: Newell)

Appliances & Cookware core sales were up 6.1% on a constant currency basis as people spending more time at home led them to purchases additional cooking appliances. Commercial Solution saw core sales decline 6.8%, due to weakness in home security amid supply chain disruptions in its Mexico facilitate. Home Solutions saw core sales decline 1.9% as home fragrance was hurt by the closure of US retail, most notably its Yankee Candle Stores.

Learning and development saw core sales down 23.5% with declines in baby and writing. With kids home from school, there is less need for pens and pencils. Outdoor and recreation was down 21.5% as national parks closed, temporarily reducing the need for camping gear.

On the positive side, the company saw a $141 million improvement in operating cash flow, generating $132 billion vs a -$9 million result last year as the company improves its working capital management and controls inventory better. The company also generated 24% of its sales online, which was up from 14% last year. Clearly, COVID-19 hurt the company’s results, but the company has been turning around operations, as seen by its stronger cash flow, and investors shouldn’t lose sight of that. Indeed, under the hood, I see signs the turnaround is still progressing

Newell is Poised to Rebound

COVID-19 lockdowns caused temporary problems that resulted in a sales decline across its business, but much of the impact is fading. For instance, 20 out of its 135 manufacturing and distribution facilities were closed at some point during the quarter; now virtually all are open. As such, the supply chain disruptions that caused it to miss sales in home security should not recur.

Retail store closures are reversing; this will be particularly beneficial to its Yankee Candle product line. In fact, within the quarter as lockdowns eased, we saw significant improvement. April sales were down 25%. June was flat to slightly positive. US sales are actually up YoY in July. These trends point to a significant sequential improvement when the company reports Q3 results. These sales gains should also allay worries about loss of brand power.

Now, the recovery will not be entirely smooth. The back to school shopping season accounts for about 25% of the writing unit’s business. Schools will not be 100% opened in September, so the company will not see the typical sales bump. However, more schools will be open in September than were open in May, so we should still see improvement. If schools open on a staggered basis over the fall and into January, it may end up that back to school is a more prolonged period. Importantly, Newell is gaining share within the segment, for instance Sharpie gained 700bp of market share in the quarter. These market share gains can help offset a smaller market size. And even if schools don’t function normally in fall 2020, it is not as though schools will never open again.

The company also has come COVID hedges. While spending more time at home hurts writing, it leads to more appliance purchases as consumers cook more, have to make coffee at home etc. Newell’s brands like Mr. Coffee and Crock-Pot are winners in this environment. Additionally, the company is seeing a marked improvement in demand for its outdoors product lines now that parks are reopened. With so many indoor activities banned, hiking and camping is one of the few ways to spend time recreationally. In other words, Newell may see a revenue mix shift within its units, giving it a partial hedge to a more prolonged COVID experience. But so long as we don’t slip back into widespread lockdowns, the business should enjoy continued gains.

At the same time, the aggressive actions Newell is making on the cost side of the business to improve margins continue. We saw early signs that this is taking hold with much improved cash flow performance. The company has reduced 35% of its SKUs, reducing manufacturing and inventory complexity to take cost out. The company has overhauled its e-commerce presence, and we saw a significant increase in penetration this past quarter. The company is also reducing 4% of its headcount to further reduce costs.

Most critically, the company has greatly improved its balance sheet as it has sold down assets, leaving it much better prepared to weather this crisis. At the end of 2017, the company had $10.5 billion in debt. By the end of 2019, NWL had brought total debt down to $5.7 billion. Today, the company is sitting on $619 million of cash with total debt of $6.2 billion for $5.6 billion of net debt. This significant de-leveraging and high cash position gives it much greater financial flexibility.

Newell has made tremendous progress on its balance sheet and operations. We are seeing progress throughout Q2 and into Q3 that should manifest itself in the next quarterly report. The one main risk would be a reversal to widespread lockdowns and retail closures, which would reverse the sales gains that Newell is seeing. While the company has the liquidity to handle this situation, it would delay the profit rebound.

Valuation is Attractive

Last year, Newell grew free cash flow to $780 million from $300 million the year before. Even with sales down, through 6 months, cash flow is tracking ahead of last year, though some of its better working capital flows may average out over a full year. Still, the company is poised to generate over $700 million of free cash flow this year. This gives the company ample cash flow to pay its $0.96 dividend (a 5.61% yield), which costs about $390 million. The company should retain $300 million of cash flow with which it can further reduce debt.

As with any investment, there are risks. For Newell, I see two primary risks. The first would be renewed lockdowns. As we saw this quarter, while online sales can make gains, closed retailers are a headwind for sales. Should lockdowns return, that would cause what was a one-time hit in Q2 to recur. The other risk is that the consumer products sector is very competitive. Newell, with brands like Sharpie, Mr. Coffee, and Coleman, operates in a mid-market position, ie there are private label brands that are cheaper and high-end brands (ie Yeti) that are more expensive. There is always the risk of market share loss.

I believe these risks are manageable. On the first, it appears policymakers view second lockdowns as a last resort, and localized actions are more likely than nationwide ones, reducing their cost. On the second, NWL actually gained share this past quarter, in products like Sharpie, and sales are positive YoY in July. This suggests the company is holdings its competitive position. If these risks were to materialize, the company would undershoot my $700 million free cash flow estimate. At $700 million, NWL can both pay the dividend and reduce the debt. If free cash flow is lowered though, NWL may have to choose between the two and could reduce the dividend to pay down debt. I do view this as unlikely but that is the risk case.

With that said, shares trade at just 10x 2020 free cash flow. With cost cuts still making their way through the system, and sales poised to improve through 2021, this is an attractive valuation. I believe shares can move past $20, giving shares a more reasonable 8% free cash flow yield. With 20% upside and a 5+% dividend yield, Newell is an attractively valued investment in a company whose turnaround is progressing

Disclosure: I am/we are long NWL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.