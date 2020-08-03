2020 has been a tough year for many firms, but for those in the energy services space, particularly offshore drilling contractors who have been affected by years of deteriorating financials, the pain is especially acute. The latest example of a player in this market suffering is Noble Corp. (NE). On July 31, the management team at the firm announced that the business was entering into an RSA (restructuring support agreement) as part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. The move will significantly reduce the firm’s debt and clear the way for new owners. Common shareholders do have a chance to retain some slice of the pie.

A look at its restructuring

The bankruptcy of Noble has been a long time coming. For years, as offshore drilling became less relevant in favor of US shale, the company’s financial condition has gradually worsened. Back in 2015, for instance, revenue at the firm was $3.35 billion. By 2019, this had fallen to $1.31 billion. Operating cash flow has taken a similar route, dropping from $1.76 billion to $186.77 million. 2018 was better than 2019 for both metrics, but a one-year reprieve is not enough to save a firm that's struggling like Noble has been.

As with most bankruptcies, the top lenders take the lion’s share of the restructured entity. To understand how this will break down, we need to distinguish first between two groups of lenders. The first is called the Guaranteed Notes Holders (which I’ll just call Guaranteed investors). This consists solely of Noble’s investors who own its 7.875% Notes due in 2026. Then we have the Legacy Notes Holders (which I’ll just call Legacy investors). This group includes the firm’s 4.9% 2020 Notes, its 4.625% 2021 Notes, its 3.95% 2022 Notes, its 7.75% 2024 Notes, its 7.95% 2025 Notes, its 6.2% 2040 Notes, its 6.05% 2041 Notes, its 5.25% 2042 Notes, and its 8.95% 2045 Notes. Through this arrangement, these debtholders will see their claims over $3.4 billion worth of debt eliminated and replaced with new securities.

According to Noble’s filing, its Guaranteed investors will receive 63.5% of the new shares in Noble as it exits bankruptcy. The Legacy investors, meanwhile, will walk away with 4.1% of shares. They also will get two tranches of warrants, each with a seven-year maturity that gives the holders the ability to receive 12.5% (for 25% in aggregate) of the firm. The first tranche will be realized at a price that would be high enough to pay the Guaranteed investors in full for their principal and accrued interest on the debts that have been wiped from the slate. The second tranche will do the same but at a price equal to 120% that threshold.

Existing common shareholders have a chance at owning some of the firm. If they, as a group, vote against the restructuring, they will receive nothing from the deal. If, instead, they vote in favor of it, they will get a third tranche of warrants with a five-year maturity. These will represent 4% of the ownership in the company but they will be at a price that ensures the Legacy investors will have been paid in full for principal and interest accrued on their cancelled-out debt. It’s worth mentioning that all new shares are subject to dilution from the warrants and MIP (management incentive plan), while the warrants are subject to dilution from the MIP.

There are other important aspects to this restructuring as well. For starters, the company is going to need some capital to fuel operations. As part of its restructuring, the firm has gotten its current syndicate of revolving credit facility lenders to grant it a $675 million secured revolving credit facility upon exit from its restructuring. The facility has a maturity of five years and carries an annual interest rate of LIBOR plus 4.75%, subject to a 0% LIBOR floor. After the fourth anniversary of the facility, it rises to LIBOR plus 5.25%. Aggregate fees totaling 1.5% are being granted to the lenders as part of this move. There are several covenants covering this exit facility, with stipulations like providing max funding of $300 million at emergence less any second lien debt issued that’s in excess of $200 million.

Another financing arrangement reached is for $200 million in second lien debt with a maturity of seven years. This financing provides management with three options for interest payment. Either they can pay 11% per year in cash, 13% in a mix of cash and PIK (paid-in-kind) notes, or 15% all PIK. Under the 13% option, 6.5% of the interest will be paid in cash with the other 6.5% in-kind.

This second lien debt will be issued through a rights offering. The Guaranteed investors will receive the right to cover 58% of the notes, while the Legacy investors will get the right to cover the remaining 42%. In the event of an undersubscription for the notes on the side of the Guaranteed investors, the Legacy investors will have the right to purchase the first $6 million worth of notes. If the undersubscription does not occur, the Guaranteed investors will get new shares in the offering worth 17.4% of the company’s outstanding stock, while the Legacy investors will get 12.6%. Two Ad Hoc groups, one representing the Guaranteed investors and one representing the Legacy investors, will receive a backstop premium, paid-in-kind, of 8% of notes and shares. In aggregate, this will work out to no more than 2.4% worth of equity from the 30% of new shares the Guaranteed and Legacy investors collectively will be entitled to through the offering. It’s also worth saying that each Ad Hoc group will have the right to buy up to 37.5% of the second lien notes allowable to the Guaranteed and Legacy investors, respectively.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it’s clear that the situation for Noble isn’t looking good, but it’s not as bad as other bankruptcy cases. The firm is offering a little something for common shareholders, but as should occur, the bulk of the value from the business is flowing to its debtholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.