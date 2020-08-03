With the second-wave in cases and the end to government stimulus, it is likely that commercial properties will struggle with revenue.

In late March I wrote, "Colony Credit: A Speculative Fire-Sale Mortgage REIT" which covered what I believed to be an attractive deep-value buying opportunity in the mortgage REIT Colony Credit (CLNC). The stock has doubled in value since the article was written but has lost its upward momentum. Given this as well as the worsening macroeconomic fundamentals, I believe it is best to take profits and avoid the company as well as other mREITs in the near-term.

To review, Colony Credit is a real estate investment trust that invests in mortgage assets. These assets include senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, and net lease real estate with senior mortgage loans holding that largest positon. As of its last earnings report, around 80% of assets were in the commercial sector including office, industrial, and hotel - all of which have been hit hard by the current situation.

According to management, the company's revenue has not been hit too hard by the situation. During the peak of the "first-wave" in April the company stated that it received 99% of interest payments and 95% of revenue. However, this came with the caveat that "in certain cases, we agreed to utilize some portion of current reserves to foot-long payments". Thus, it is unclear if the company will report the same strength in interest income on its Q2 earnings report.

Colony plans to release earnings on Thursday, August 6th, so it is an excellent time to take stock of the economic situation to gauge how it may have impacted the company's Q2 fundamentals. Let's take a closer look.

Are Commercial Mortgages Holding Up?

The most common asset in CLNC's latest portfolio is senior mortgage loans. Specifically, floating-rate mortgages for office and industrial properties, the bulk of which are situated on the West Coast. Most of these senior loans are higher risk with a weighted-average un-levered all-in yield of 6.4% and an LTV of 70%. The weighted-average senior loan also has a shorter maturity of 2024 which gives them greater liquidity risk. Colony's other loans are even higher risk with most having un-levered all-in yields around 12%. See its latest investor presentation for more information.

The economic exposure of Colony's portfolio is undoubtedly high. These are not mortgage-backed-securities which have benefited tremendously from the Federal Reserve's purchase program. While the company reports that its book value per share is around $14-$16 per share, however, its true NAV is likely significantly lower considering its assets would likely sell at a large discount from the purchase price in today's environment. The company reported a $69M provision for losses which is low considering the size of its portfolio.

Indeed, commercial mortgage delinquencies are at extreme levels. According to recent June data, just over 10% of securitized commercial mortgages are currently in delinquency with the rate rising at high as 24% in the accommodation sector. While CLNC may report that it is receiving interest payments, the company did mention many were using reserves to make payments. Thus, I believe it is likely there will be a considerable increase in loss provisions in Q2, particularly considering its riskier holdings.

Now, CLNC does operate at slightly lower leverage than many peers of its type with total debt to assets of 60% last quarter. The company also ended the quarter with $250M in available liquidity. This will enable the company to get by for some time with an expected large decrease in Q2 interest revenue. However, as I mentioned in the last article, the company was only safe/attractive if the crisis was short-lived. Today it is clear the crisis will be longer-lasting.

Is Colony Credit Worth The Risk?

At its appreciated price, I believe Colony's downside risk is nearly equal to its potential upside reward. It is very difficult to gauge its true net-asset-value, but it is almost certainly below $14-$16, giving it less than 100% in upside potential. The company also does not currently pay a dividend.

Colony's downside risks are high considering I do not expect the coming earnings report to be strong. In fact, I believe it will likely be worse than many expect given the continued economic fallout and rise in commercial mortgage delinquencies since April. Now, if the stock were back at $3 as when I published the last article, it would be a risk worth taking. However, at over $6 per share, I do not believe it offers sufficient value.

Additionally, the stock has encountered significant price resistance at the $7 level which signals it may have a difficult time appreciating from here. See below:

Data by YCharts

The Bottom Line

Overall, no longer believe CLNC is a buying opportunity and that it may be best to take profits. There may be some value left on the table so it is not a short opportunity. However, the value opportunity is insufficient in comparison to its significant risks. Most notably, the increasing likelihood that offices, hotels, and similar will not have adequate demand for the rest of the year. This seems extra likely considering the PPP lending program and others are now over (not to mention the second wave in COVID cases)

If the broad U.S commercial mortgage market delinquencies continue to remain as high as they are, it is very possible that CLNC will find itself in financial distress.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.