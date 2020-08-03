The company's COVID-19 operations are causing the stock's multiple to be elevated right now, but this is not sustainable over the long term.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) is a ~$200 million market cap healthcare company whose share price has exploded in the last few months. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, TTOO equity shares have gone from below $0.50/share to more than $1.60/share today.

The company's COVID-19 operations are causing the stock's multiple to be elevated right now, but this is not sustainable over the long term.

Though there remain some stock market bulls on TTOO, I am not convinced a commercial sales effort for a COVID-19 diagnostic through webinars will be effective in light of widespread competitive threats.

Fundamentals Do Not Justify a $200 Million Market Cap

At an elevated sales multiple, TTOO is overvalued even considering the attractive "pandemic exposure" of the company's diagnostic test. The below chart demonstrates how the entire price appreciation of the equity shares has been driven by an expansion of the company's multiple.

In turn, this signals sentiment turning more favorable to the company's sales given the COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test product TTOO now offers. This "T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel" is what investors must completely believe in, in order to justify the company's current market cap.

TTOO suspended its financial and operational guidance for 2020 on March 24. Subsequently, the company announced that it generated total revenue of $2.5 million in Q1 2020, an over 40% increase compared to Q1 2019. The company's other products are all targeted at helping clinicians rapidly detect pathogens. While the company did recently regain compliance with NASDAQ's listing requirements, I am not so sure there is more fundamental good news in the coming weeks.

The company's T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel can provide "sample-to-answer" results in less than 2 hours with a nasopharyngeal swab sample. The panel has an advertised 95% sensitivity and 100% specificity. While the company seems to have overcome some of the accuracy issues that plagued early COVID-19 testing efforts by other players, there do exist panels and tests from other competitors such as Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) that offer results in significantly less time from when a sample is taken from a patient. I am not convinced the market penetration of this T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel will be robust.

In addition, the company has a limited cash situation and I anticipate equity dilution in the near future. As such, the commercial sales efforts of the COVID-19 diagnostic test may not be backed by robust dollars. While the company's management team points to recent efforts to strengthen the balance sheet, the limited runway ("more than one year of cash") is not comforting to me as a potential shareholder.

Moreover, the liquidity increase came in the form of an ATM facility (increase to $95 million) with a cancellation in the equity credit line. There is no doubt the number of shares outstanding will increase over the coming quarters, as the company dilutes shareholders directly through market sales of new shares. Buying TTOO shares today may be a form of direct funding to the company, in other words.

While there has not been any insider transaction activity of note in the last few months, there was a spree of insider selling to begin 2020. Various company insiders, including a board director, the company's Chief Scientific Officer, General Counsel, SVP of Operations, and the Chief Financial Officer all decreased their shareholdings in TTOO. This does not signal supreme confidence in the company's prospects, either.

Risks

Risks to this bearish view certainly exist. With COVID-19 at the forefront of the global focus, any incrementally positive news around the company's pandemic-related products could see the multiple continue to expand in the near term. I think this is highly unlikely as the market for diagnostic testing for COVID-19 is quite competitive.

If the company inks a manufacturing partnership with a well-capitalized business partner, there may be significant upside as the market share of the SARS-CoV-2 molecular testing market attributable to TTOO expands. However, the economics of such a partnership are likely to be heavily in favor of the better capitalized partner; TTOO does not have a great deal of negotiating leverage in light of its current liquidity situation.

Conclusion

TTOO may well have a nice year in 2020. After the pandemic subsides, I am not so sure about the company's future prospects.

Unless you are a short term speculator or day trader, avoid TTOO for your portfolio. If you currently are holding the stock, now may be a good time to take profits off the table as future expected returns are likely to disappoint.

