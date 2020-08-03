U.S. Treasuries - A Manipulated Price

QE is a manipulation of the price of Treasuries therefore we can't reason from the Treasury price while QE is ongoing.

We should never reason from a manipulated price - that shows the effects of the manipulation, not the real market price.

Fitch has put the U.S. on a negative ratings watch and the response seems to be, well, but, look at the price.

Prices are information

It's Scott Sumner who tells us never to reason from a price change. To which the addendum that we never reason from a manipulated price is something we should remember.

Prices are indeed information but if someone has manipulated that price then the information is, at best, somewhat garbled.

Please note that price manipulation here doesn't need to be something evil, or something people shouldn't be doing. It's just an observation that people do sometimes intervene to change prices. We cannot gain the information about the true state of matters from such manipulated prices.

Fitch and the negative watch

Fitch has put the US on a negative ratings watch:

Fitch Ratings has affirmed United States' Long-Term Foreign-Currency (LTFC) and Local-Currency (LC) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AAA' and revised the Outlooks to Negative from Stable.

This all looks rather sensible. The deficit for the year is running into the trillions to add to the around 100% of GDP national debt. No one seems likely to slow down the spending and significant tax rises aren't really being discussed either. Even if we think of a change of administration the calls for new taxes are to fund new spending, not to cover that already flowing out.

There's nothing wrong with such spending in a recession, do note that. Standard economics says it's a pretty good idea actually. But the borrowing is significant and at some point it either needs to be paid back or defaulted upon.

Yes, obviously, we don't think the Treasury is going to directly default. But inflation has the same effect and no one would be all that surprised if the authorities were a little more relaxed about that in the future.

So, yes, this seems fair enough:

However, the Outlook has been revised to Negative to reflect the ongoing deterioration in the U.S. public finances and the absence of a credible fiscal consolidation plan, issues that were highlighted in the agency's last rating review on March 26, 2020. High fiscal deficits and debt were already on a rising medium-term path even before the onset of the huge economic shock precipitated by the coronavirus.

Fiscal restraint was not a notable feature of the system even before Covid-19.

Sovereign ratings

There's something odd about sovereign ratings. With a normal bond issue there's a point to it. The ratings company is paid by the issuer to give a rating. This is because having someone go over the assumptions and give such an opinion is of value to the issuer - more people will buy an issue, lowering its price, if the sums have been checked.

Sure, of course, there are legal requirements and so on but the above is why the practice started at least.

With sovereigns there is no payment to the rating company. These ratings are put out perhaps as a sort of advertising, perhaps as a public benefit, but they are done without payment. Which is a little odd but clearly the ratings companies think they gain from doing them.

It's also true that sovereign ratings don't change prices very much. They tend to follow events - and thus the price changes induced by the events - rather than lead them. No one paying attention has failed to note that the US government is spending rather more than it is collecting in taxation and has been for some time now, coronavirus or no.

However

While prices are information we need to recall that not all prices are pure. For US Treasuries there is this to consider:

(Federal Reserve balance sheet from Moody's Analytics)

The Federal Reserve owns $4 trillion and counting of those Treasuries. That's going to change the price a bit - in fact, that's why the Fed owns them, to change the price. We are not, therefore, looking at a market price, containing all that information we consider so useful. Instead, we're looking at a manipulated price which blurs and conceals much of that information we're looking for.

It's this which obviates this argument:

Fitch Ratings warned about the risks of a growing U.S. deficit on Friday—the same day expanded pandemic unemployment benefits were set to expire—even as U.S. Treasury yields traded near all-time lows.

Sure, yields are at or near all time lows. But why? Because there's no worry about the US trying to inflate away that debt? Or print money to pay it off? No, that's not what it is at all, is it? In fact, the US is deliberately printing money in order to pay for the spending. That's what QE has become now.

Fitch’s warning, just as the U.S. Treasury is preparing to release its quarterly financing plans next week, comes even as borrowing costs fall to unprecedented levels. Nominal yields on Treasuries are close to historic lows, while the real rate on 10-year debt -- which factors in the impact of inflation -- fell to around minus 1% on Friday.

We can't reason from a manipulated price. Well, OK, we can, but we're unlikely to reach the correct answer when we do so.

My view

In one sense this is just a general warning. When investing - as in anything else - we've got to work out whether our factual inputs into the decision making process are in fact pure. It's fine, often enough, that people manipulate prices. Lower costs of solar through subsidy are just great for dealing with getting the technology off the ground to beat climate change. But we need to know the difference between the true market cost and the subsidised - manipulated - one if we're to make decisions.

The investor view

Fitch changing the credit rating of the US outlook isn't going to make any difference to Treasury prices. But we do have to beware of those reasonings above - yields are low so market prices don't show this problem. Nope, that's not the right way to think of it. Those aren't market prices at all, they're manipulated by QE. The true market price - the one containing the information - would be the price in the absence of that QE and the Fed balance sheet. Considerably lower, with a higher yield.

That's the price we should be basing long term investment decisions upon. For at some point QE is going to end and even further at some point it's going to be unwound.

In the short and medium terms that manipulated price is the one that matters because that's what we can buy and or sell at. But the long term? Well, it's near impossible to work out what Treasuries would be in the absence of QE for Congress certainly wouldn't be spending as much in that case. But that is the price we need to consider when we make our decisions on a 10 or 20 year time frame.

We need, that is, to know the difference between a market and a manipulated price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.