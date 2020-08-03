The revenue has declined significantly in the last quarter but is still better than what was expected. New screening products should drive revenues higher in the next few quarters.

The entire focus of the healthcare system has been on COVID-19 for quite a few months now. Most of the resources have been assigned to tackle the pandemic while other segments in this segment have been left out. Diagnosing other diseases has been sidelined, but with new testing methods cropping up, we could witness renewed momentum in this sector. Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS), a company offering cancer screening and diagnostic products, has been facing pressure on its revenues due to the pandemic but has managed to show positive signs as the stock trades only 2.45% higher this year.

Some optimism in the latest quarterly results

While all the attention has been on the EPS beating estimates, one should consider the revenue drivers as well. The revenue for this quarter is 35% above what it was a year ago. Similarly, the half-year revenue is higher in 2020 by 70% when compared to 2019 revenues in the first half. This was primarily driven by the contribution of Genomic Health but the overall revenue still exceeded the consensus estimates.

Source: 10-Q Filing, Seeking Alpha

If we dissect the revenues, we see that the screening revenue has taken a hit due to the pandemic. This revenue was not as low as what was predicted by many, however.

Source: 10-Q Filing, Seeking Alpha

Exact has taken numerous initiatives to ensure that the revenue grows in the second half of the quarter. The company has focused on providing testing services that can be carried out at home. In a recent development, Humana (HUM) has offered to send almost one million screening kits to its members for testing complications related to diabetes and colon cancer. While the revenue for the first half may not be in line with the yearly projections, providing testing kits at home can certainly revive the demand. If things go as planned, then the revenue in 2021 is projected to grow at a rate of 35% in a year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Margins have been hit by higher sales and marketing and general and administrative costs and this is one area that needs to be controlled. This already has been acknowledged by the company as it looks to reduce its costs through the following initiatives:

“Reduction of base pay for our chief executive officer to effectively zero, elimination of the Board of Directors annual cash retainer, reducing base salaries for our executive team, and reducing the quarterly sales commissions. We implemented a workforce reduction, involuntary furloughs, work schedule reductions, as well as a voluntary furlough program. Additionally, we reduced investments in marketing and other promotional activities, paused certain clinical trial activities, reduced travel and professional services, and delayed or terminated certain capital projects. We also saw a reduction in certain volume based cost of goods sold expenses consistent with the reduction in revenue.” Source: 10-Q Filing, Seeking Alpha

If the company manages to control the costs, it can actually turn profitable in the next few quarters since the gross margin of the company has been consistently on the higher side.

How does the valuation look?

Given the negative earnings that the company has posted over a number of quarters, we have compared a couple of indicators within this space to competitors:

Exact Sciences Corporation Illumina, Inc BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Catalent, Inc P/S 12.6 16.44 12.1 4.18 P/B 5.78 12.47 6.73 6.04

Source: Yahoo Finance

Looking at P/B figures Exact Sciences is certainly the most undervalued stock from among its peers. Catalent (CTLT), on the other hand, looks attractive when comparing P/S. This is due to the fact that the company has performed well during the pandemic and its revenues have risen in the latest quarter thereby driving P/S lower.

Even if we consider the returns offered by these stocks, Exact Sciences has not performed as well as the other companies. While profitability could be a reason why investors have not backed this stock, it certainly looks more attractive given the prospects it has.

Exact Sciences Corporation Illumina, Inc BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Catalent, Inc YTD 2.45% 15.20% 51.05% 55.13% 1-year return -17.69% 27.65% 41.70% 54.61%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Risk factors for Exact

Declining revenues and increasing costs could continue to hurt profitability: With the pandemic still taking a toll on the health of people, there could be a reluctance to use the testing and screening services offered by Exact Sciences. It also should be noted that the cost-reduction strategies that have been discussed lately may also be very difficult to implement.

Highly concentrated revenue stream: Most of the revenues of the company are generated through Cologuard. We already have seen that there has been a drop in screening sales by almost 45% and this has significantly hurt the earnings of Exact. In terms of geographical diversification too, the company is wholly reliant on the US with a fraction of its revenue being generated elsewhere. There are peers within the biotechnology industry that are much less concentrated in terms of the product portfolio.

Exact Sciences is one of those biotech stocks that have been in the shadows since the pandemic erupted. While revenues may be muted this quarter, it cannot stay like this forever given the threat diseases like cancer pose to the society. A lot also will depend on the cost structure in bringing the company to profitable levels, but eventually the stock returns will come to light.

