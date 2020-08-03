In this write-up, I will discuss why Ahold Delhaize's (OTCQX:ADRNY) supermarkets and why I believe its current valuation is fair considering its long-term prospects.

Introduction

Ahold Delhaize is a company that operates supermarket chains, retail stores and e-commerce stores in multiple countries. In total, they had €66.3 billion in net sales, and an underlying operating income of €2.8 billion. Consequently, their underlying operating margin is 4.2%. They have a leading presence in the Netherlands, Belgium, Central/Eastern Europe and the east of the United States. I will now discuss each region shortly, to give readers an idea of what Ahold Delhaize consists of.

(Source: Ahold Delhaize IR)

Ahold has a very dominant position in the Dutch market. Albert Heijn is the market leader by a wide margin in the Dutch supermarket system. Bol.com is the Dutch's biggest e-commerce website with more than €2 billion in revenues, one could say it is the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) of the Netherlands. Gall & Gall is a liquor store with a very strong presence in the Netherlands. Etos is a cosmetics company, a strong unique brand present in many shopping areas.

Ahold's Dutch portfolio of shops and e-commerce websites make it a very dominant retail player in the Dutch market. Its number of shops is growing at a very slow pace, below 1% YoY. Yet, it is Ahold's Dutch business that has the highest margins of all Ahold Delhaize's divisions and has funded Ahold's growth in all other countries.

(Source: Ahold Delhaize 2019 Annual report)

A majority of Ahold Delhaize's are derived from its United States presence, 60% to be exact. Ahold Delhaize operates multiple supermarket chains in the east of the United States. These supermarkets are relatively profitable and are creating value for shareholders. These supermarket chains do have a strong brand presence in their respective regions. Still, I remain cautious about their long-term growth trajectory.

(Source: Ahold Delhaize 2019 Annual report)

In the rest of the write-up, I will mostly discuss the US and Dutch region. However, Ahold Delhaize also operates franchise and wholly-owned supermarket chains all around the Europe. Most interestingly, Ahold's presence in the central/eastern Europe region is experiencing relatively high growth. Ahold has built 170 new shops there in 2019 alone, which implies a 9% YoY increase. The profitability of this area is lacking substantially, and investors need to wonder whether this region will ever obtain considerably high margins.

COVID-19

Ahold Delhaize published their Q1 2020 results. These results were heavily impacted by COVID-19, however, in a good way. Ahold Delhaize experienced 12.7% YoY revenue growth, and their entire operating margin grew from 4.3% to 5.3%. Its EPS even grew by 50%. Clearly, Ahold Delhaize had quite possibly their best quarter ever in their company history.

The COVID-19 impact is not only in the short term. Restaurants are struggling to fill tables according the Economist. Currently, it seems like restaurants will have less clientele for some time to come. COVID-19 clearly has a negative effect over the next few years on the number of people going out, and eat at restaurants. Consequently, more people stay at home to eat, and go to supermarkets to buy their groceries.

Ahold's regions

Now, I elaborate why I like some of Ahold Delhaize's businesses, but at the same time remain critical of others. Ahold's Dutch and American presence has strong operating margins. However, Ahold's supermarkets in other European countries are operating at quite a low operating margin. Obviously due to the COVID-19 crisis also these businesses experienced short-term margin expansion, nevertheless, investors need to wonder whether Ahold can expand its margins in these countries in the long-term.

Now is the best period ever, period, for supermarket chains. Everyone had to stay home for months on end, and sometimes only left their home to get groceries. However, more challenging times might be ahead. Ahold Delhaize's supermarket chains are battling with multiple juggernauts: takeaway services, online supermarkets and restaurants. In some countries, Ahold Delhaize has a strong internet presence; however, not in others. It is possible its supermarkets will suffer in the long-term from these emerging competitors.

(Source: Visualized in Excel, data from Ahold Delhaize 2019 annual report)

I decided to calculate the return on invested capital for each region in 2019. I also calculated the WACC for the entire company, which was just above 2%. This showcases something very important. The Dutch stores are creating tons of shareholder value, their ROIC is much higher than the company's WACC, while the stores in Belgium are just barely performing at a higher ROIC than the cost of their respective capital. That means the Dutch supermarkets have a high margin of safety. Even in harsher times, these stores will be able to remain profitable. While supermarket chains in Belgium and Central/Southeastern Europe have a much lower margin of safety, this increase the risk exposure of Ahold Delhaize. The irony is that Ahold Delhaize is expanding in the areas with the worst financial metrics, management seems to believe it can turn these regions more profitable.

(Source: Visualized in Excel, data from Ahold Delhaize 2019 annual report)

Ahold Delhaize's revenues come for 60% from the United States. These supermarkets are in my opinion relatively mediocre. They are creating shareholder value, and their ROIC is adequate. However, I do not deem it as a wonderful business that deserves a premium valuation.

Amazon

Amazon.com is an American juggernaut who in the coming years has the potential to steal market share from Ahold Delhaize, thanks to its online and physical presence in the supermarket ecosystem. Amazon.com has acquired Whole Foods and obviously has a massive e-commerce website. Amazon is continuing to build its presence in the grocery market, with its new Amazon Go stores clients can check out automatically. Amazon's success in other market segments is thanks to the use of scale and underpricing competition for years on end. It is possible the same will occur in the grocery market, investors need to consider the risk that Ahold's American supermarkets can undergo increased competition from Amazon. Ahold Delhaize has already missed the boat with e-commerce in the US:

"But we are not underestimating what Amazon will do with their acquisitions, so we have to speed up and to accelerate our own performance, and it's clearly something we are focusing on for the years to come, how we can accelerate our e-commerce performance also in the United States." ~Dick Boer, CEO during a 2017 Q&A.

They tried to accelerate their efforts for e-commerce. Ahold Delhaize owns Peapod, it is the first-ever online grocer. However, its first-mover advantage and Ahold's strong presence in the grocery market has not helped Peapod grow a strong presence in e-commerce. Amazon has a 36% share of the market, Walmart 29% and Peapod only 2%. Online retail is all about scale and Peapod is clearly losing that battle. Why is that? Peapod is only active in Greater Chicagoland area, Indianapolis and Milwaukee. Its understandable management did not invest in further growth, the market is simply too competitive.

(Source: eMarketer.com)

Additionally, customer satisfaction of Ahold Delhaize's supermarkets in the United States has been falling for the last few years. Now its customer satisfaction is quite bad compared to its competition. This might be problematic for the long-term.

(Source: ACSI)

The Netherlands

Here's the irony, Ahold Delhaize is the Amazon in the Netherlands. They own the biggest e-commerce website Bol.com, they own Albert Heijn and they own multiple big retail stores. Ahold Delhaize is even considering buying HEMA, a strong retail brand for everyday needs in the Netherlands. Ahold has such a scaling advantage in the Netherlands that it can use its dominance in every market segment to remain very profitable. That's why the ROIC of Ahold Delhaize in the Netherlands is much higher than the ROIC of Ahold Delhaize in all other regions.

It's practically impossible for any other big e-commerce player to come in and compete with Ahold. Ahold Delhaize has the biggest online retail store and the biggest online grocery store. Amazon.com has been reluctant with entering the Dutch e-commerce market. Finally, after years, they decided to enter in 2020. However, Ahold's moat is too strong for Amazon to become the dominant player. I expect Ahold Delhaize's profits in the Netherlands to continue growth for a long time.

Valuation

Ahold Delhaize is selling at a p/e ratio of 13.75, its dividend yield is 3.08% with a payout ratio of 40%, clearly, the dividend is very sustainable. Its PEG ratio of 0.9 signals an opportunity, the market may be underpricing short-term growth opportunities. Clearly, Ahold's valuation is cheap, in my opinion, partially for good reason. However, it currently also shows markets are pessimistic about the future.

Conclusion

Ahold Delhaize is incredibly cheaply valued, in my opinion, for good reason. A majority of its earnings are frankly uncertain. In the long term, its American supermarkets might struggle due to increased competition. Delhaize's mature supermarkets in Belgium are barely returning more money than the cost of the capital. Only the Dutch presence is strong and will continue to benefit shareholders for decades to come. Since Ahold's American division is providing a majority of the profits, and since the future profitability of these supermarkets remains uncertain, I believe the current market valuation is fair and discounts appropriately.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ADRNY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.