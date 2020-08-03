The Corporate Debt Crisis Has Not Gone Away

The Stock Markets Do Not Reflect Fundamentals

It has become clear that the stock markets do not reflect fundamentals at the present time. Since March the markets have recovered and reached new highs. The real economy is suffering terribly. US GDP fell over 30% in Q2. It is therefore very difficult to have a clear idea of where markets will be going from here. Lance Roberts thinks that fundamentals eventually catch up with the markets. What is not given is how long it will take before the markets take into account the sad state of the economy. Hanging over the economy like the sword of Damocles is the huge amount of corporate debt.

Corporate Debt Has Not Gone Away

Corporations have gone on a debt binge in H12020. More than $1T in corporate debt has been issued since 1 January 2020. (The Trillion-Dollar Question: Will The Corporate Borrowing Binge Cause Lasting Damage?)

Despite the fact that the financial news is more concerned with the economic effects of COVID-19, that does not mean that the situation of corporate debt has been resolved. The problem of excessive corporate debt has been recognized for some time. Corporations were deep in debt and going further and further into debt. It seemed that the situation would become unsustainable.

In February 2019 corporate debt reached 46% of GDP.

(Chart of the week: US corporate-debt bubble ready to burst | MoneyWeek)

The situation had not radically changed by the end of Q1 2020.

Historically the 1990s saw corporate debt at 50% of net worth market value. The dot.com crisis resulted in a fall of the percentage to 35% which went back up to 45% following the GFC, where it has stubbornly remained since then, The current rage of financial engineering has meant that a large portion of corporate debt went to finance share buyback programs. The folly of such a policy was revealed in the severe market correction of March 2020. The stock recovery since then has been due rather to Fed liquidity being supplied in generous measure to the financial markets rather than any boost from the real economy, which is suffering from COVID-19 lockdowns.

The Treasury to the Rescue

The establishment by the Treasury of SPVs that could buy corporate debt meant that there was not going to be any corporate debt crisis. Administered by Blackrock, the SPVs are theoretically a lifesaver for corporations desperate to roll over debt and make new debt to finance the pandemic crisis.

The PMCCF (Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility) can buy bonds from the issuer while the SMCCF (Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility) can buy bonds and bond ETFs in the secondary market. There is not much attention given at the present time to the amounts of money made available by these programs. There are reports on the amounts, and these reports are submitted to Congress. In corporate bonds, these facilities so far have not been put to much use.

The PMCCF (The Fed - Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility)

and the SMCCF (The Fed - Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility)

will have a combined allocation of $750 billion.

What is interesting is that these facilities have not been taken advantage of to any great extent. This was due to restrictions on making purchases, but these restrictions have been relaxed in order to encourage corporations to apply for help. The chart below illustrates the outstanding amounts as of July 1 2020.

In fact the facilities have been extended to the end of 2020. (Fed Extends Emergency Lending Programs Through End Of Year - Activist Post)

The most recent report, which comes out every 30 days, is from July 9 2020.

The amounts made available to corporations under the SMCCF are about $9.4 billion while the PMCCF was hardly used. As noted elsewhere, the restrictions are being loosened so as to promote usage of the facility. This could be taken to mean that the emergency is going to continue for some time.

What is interesting is that the TALF, the Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility, an SPV set up by the Treasury to which the Fed loans money, has loaned out sums that do not seem so high.

June 17 2020 settlement $252 million

July 6 2020 settlement $685 million

July 21 2020 settlement $683 million

These loans are for three years on very low interest rates and help companies out that have Asset Backed Securities as collateral. In the last month and a half the facility has loaned out over $1.5 billion. This is only a small amount if compared with the new issuance of corporate debt.

The End of the Crisis Is Nowhere In Sight

Does this mean that the corporate debt crisis is over? With so much corporate debt overhanging the economy, it is fair to conclude that the corporate debt crisis is going to continue. For the fracking industry this is certainly the case. The amount of debt due is going to mean that several companies are going to go bankrupt. The fracking industry needs an oil price of over $80 a barrel to carry on because of the high depletion rate of wells, and the number of wells has been decreasing. A separate article would be needed to treat the matter in any detail.

What the liquidity furnished by new debt issuance and to a more limited extent by the Fed via the Treasury SPVs means is that several companies that would otherwise go bankrupt can continue operations. This will have as a result that there will be an increasing number of zombie companies. This is already a problem in Europe. (There's a Growing Wave of 'Zombie' Companies in Europe. The EU Recovery Fund Could Be a Solution, Bank of America says.) The UK is the zombie capital of Europe.

A zombie company is one that continues to operate even though it is insolvent or near bankruptcy. It is kept afloat by bailouts, lenient creditors and low interest rates. It may be able to pay the interest on its debts but is unable to repay the principal.

Global corporate debt will increase to $9.3 trillion. This is an enormous sum and means that servicing debts and rolling over principal will be major headaches for CFOs.

The Fed in its wisdom has lowered interest rates and kept them there except for a short period, which showed that the economy had become hooked on low interest rates. The corporate debt crisis is not going away any time soon. It therefore behooves investors to take a good look at the balance of companies that they plan to invest in. Zombie companies usually prove to be bad investments. One really wonders if investors that buy the shares of companies going bankrupt, for example, Hertz, understand that the shares of the company will most probably be worthless as the bankruptcy proceeds. The COVID-19 pandemic and the dovish Fed policy guarantee that the economy will suffer and continue to be less efficient. Further increasing federal debt, now at $26.6 trillion, by creating more fiat currency to distribute to consumers to spur on consumption, is not a sustainable solution. It will certainly not put an end to the corporate debt crisis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

The comments, opinions and analyses expressed herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or recommendations to invest in any security or to adopt any investment strategy. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of the posting and may change without notice. The material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment or strategy.



All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as prices of bonds in an investment portfolio adjust to a rise in interest rates, the value of the portfolio may decline. Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments. Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

The comments, opinions and analyses expressed herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or recommendations to invest in any security or to adopt any investment strategy. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of the posting and may change without notice. The material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment or strategy.



All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as prices of bonds in an investment portfolio adjust to a rise in interest rates, the value of the portfolio may decline. Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments.