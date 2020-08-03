The Peruvian assets will become two separate Spincos for future IPO. For investors who want exposure to these blue-sky opportunities on the cheap, the next few weeks may be the window of entry.

The acquisition of Eau Claire strengthens the argument to keep Fury shares upon the closing of the transaction. Currently, there's an arbitrage opportunity in Eastmain.

Auryn apparently got a good deal in Eastmain, whose key asset is the high-grade Eau Claire gold deposit, Quebec, which has great economics according to a PEA.

Auryn Resources announced the acquisition of Eastmain Resources, as part of the arrangement to split its assets into three independent entities.

(Data used herein are as of July 29, 2020, when the article was first released to the subscribers at The Natural Resources Hub.)

Mr. Ivan Bebek, the executive chairman of Auryn Resources (AUG), has been talking for some time about unbundling the various projects in its asset portfolio into three separate entities to unlock the hidden value.

The company announced on July 29 that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Eastmain Resources Inc. (ER.TSX)(OTCQB:EANRF), that all Eastmain projects in Quebec will be lumped together with the Canadian assets of Auryn into a Canadian gold mining company Fury Gold Mines, and that the Peruvian assets of Auryn will be spun out as two independent entities (Fig. 1). Auryn probably took the first serious look at Eastmain back in 2016 when Shawn Wallace, CEO of Auryn, was nominated by Robert Giustra - Chairman and CEO of Columbus Gold Corp. (OTCQX:OREAF) - as one of the five directors to replace the entrenched board of Eastmain in a proxy fight.

Fig. 1. The three-way split of Auryn through the acquisition of Eastmain, modified after the source.

Fury Gold Mines

Fury will have three main projects, namely, the Clearwater project in the James Bay gold camp, Quebec, the Homestake Ridge project in the golden triangle, B.C., and the Committee Bay project in Nunavut (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. The assets of Fury in Canada. Source.

Eastmain. Eastmain holds a land package totaling 112,528-hectares in the James Bay gold camp, which can be accessed in all seasons and has extensive existing infrastructure. Two properties are worth noting:

the Eleonore South JV (Eastmain 36.7%; Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) 36.7%; Azimut Exploration (OTC:AZMTF)(AZM.TSX-V) 26.6%), 5km to the Eleonore mine of Newmont Goldcorp that has been in commercial production since 2015, producing more than 300 Koz/y (Fig. 3):

Fig. 3. A map showing all land packages of Fury in the James Bay camp. Source.

the 100%-owned Eau Claire deposit (PEA, 2018) in the Clearwater property, where numerous regional exploration targets have been identified (Fig. 4; Fig. 5).

Fig. 4. The Clearwater project. Source.

Fig. 5. A cross-section of the Eau Claire deposit, shown with mineral resource expansion potential. Source.

According to the 2018 mineral resource update and PEA, Eau Claire contains 853 Koz of measured and indicated and 500 Koz of inferred gold, at >6 g/t grades, that occurs from the surface to 800m depths (Table 1). Eau Claire is known to have substantial potential for mineral resource expansion in the depths and under-explored areas (Fig. 5). The PEA recommended spending C$16 million to expand and upgrade the mineral resources, with the goal of advancing the project to a pre-feasibility study.

Table 1. Mineral resource estimate in the Eau Claire deposit. Source.

The PEA envisions open-pit and underground mining of Eau Claire at 1,500 t/d in a 12-year mine life (including three years of O/P and 10 years U/G), to produce on average 79,200 oz Au per year:

At pre-production capex of C$175 million and sustaining capital of C$108 million, Eau Claire can be developed into a mine producing at an AISC of US$574/oz, generating a NPV-5 of $260 million, delivering an after-tax IRR of 27%, and paying back in 3.1 years, at a gold price of US$1,250/oz.

At US$1,500/oz Au price, the deposit can generate a NPV-5 of $397 million, at an after-tax IRR of 36%.

At US$1,650/oz Au price, Eastmain thinks the deposit can generate a NPV-5 of $485 million, at an after-tax IRR of 40%.

Add Homestake Ridge and Committee Bay. The Homestake Ridge project is less advanced in exploration than Eau Claire but it may have as much exploration upside. According to the 2020 PEA, Homestake Ridge contains 166 Koz Au and 1.8 Moz Ag in the indicated category, and 816.7 Koz Au and 17.8 Moz Ag in the inferred category.

The Committee Bay project is even less advanced than Homestake Ridge but the exploration potential in the humongous land package is enormous. The challenge is it can only be accessed seasonally and explored at high costs (see here). The Three Bluffs deposit therein was estimated to contain 524 Moz indicated and 720 Moz inferred gold resource (Table 2). At Committee Bay, Fury may need to find more than 5 Moz of high-grade gold to make this polar project fly.

Table 2. Details of the three projects of Fury. Source.

What do Auryn shareholders get in Fury? They get a pipeline of high-grade gold projects that collectively offers year-round accessibility thus ensuring smooth news flow, which is imperative for equity financing purposes. Along with the addition of Eau Claire to Homestake Ridge and Committee Bay emerges a gold-focused exploration and development play in one of the top jurisdictions in the world just as we head into a gold bull market.

In my opinion, the management team at Auryn must have put a lot of careful thought into how to reorganize the company into three entities without orphanizing its Canadian projects. Combining mine development with blue-sky exploration makes sounder business sense than either the standalone spin-off of two early-stage Canadian projects for Auryn or single-asset Eau Claire for Eastmain.

Capital structure. Auryn shareholders will receive 0.7 shares of Fury (in addition to one share of Spinco Sombrero and one share of Spinco Curibaya) for each share of Auryn, while Eastmain shareholders will get 0.117 shares of Fury for each share of Eastmain. As a result, Fury will have approximately 110 million shares outstanding prior to the planned C$15 million financing, of which 69% will be owned by former Auryn shareholders and 31% by former Eastmain shareholders. Fury will also have around 7.5 million stock options and 1.8 million warrants, giving 119.3 million fully-diluted outstanding shares upon the completion of the transaction (Table 3). Fury will be dually listed on the TSX and NYSE American, which should provide shareholders with adequate trading liquidity.

Table 3. Fury capital structure. Source.

A brokered subscription receipt financing of at least $15 million will be executed in August 2020 to cash up Fury so that it can drill some 50,000m of drilling over the next 18 months, which Eastmain had never been able to fund. The current treasury of Auryn will be inherited by the Peruvian Spincos.

Valuation. Auryn valued Eastmain at C$121 million, which implies a 137% premium (from C$0.175 to ~C$0.416) for Eastmain shareholders. Auryn, after Peruvian Spincos (valued at C$45.5 million) having been stripped away, will contribute C$269 million to Fury. Fury is supposed to have a market value of approximately C$390 million or C$3.55 (US$2.66) per share.

The implied MC/MRE metric for Eastmain is at US$67.0/oz Au and Eau Claire will be trading at 46.5% of the NPV-5. Considering the exploration upside, these metrics appear to be attractive for Auryn shareholders. Looking at it from a different angle, Eastmain had a cumulative sunk cost of C$68 million in the Clearwater project, incurred for acquisition, exploration, and evaluation from the 1990s to date (see here). The C$121 million return on a cost of C$68 million, over a span of 23 years, gives an annualized rate of return of 2.5%, which either suggests mediocre capital efficiency having been achieved by Eastmain or implies that Auryn has found a deep value.

Meanwhile, Auryn valued the gold ounces at its own Homestake Ridge and Committee Bay - both much less advanced than that at Eau Claire - at US$90.6/oz Au. All in all, I believe Auryn shareholders should be extremely happy with the deal, while Eastmain shareholders get an immediate premium on their lazy shares as well as an opportunity of capital appreciation in the long run. The deal is, I believe, a testimonial of the acquisition target identification and negotiation prowess of the Auryn team.

Management. Eastmain was run by Don Robinson for more than 20 years until March 2016, when Robert Giustra of Columbus Gold launched a proxy fight to remove the entrenched Robinson, accusing him running Eastmain as a "lifestyle company" which “seems to be the right kind of assets, in the right jurisdiction, probably at the right time, at the beginning of what could be another gold cycle, but with the wrong management team” (see here). Columbus Gold won the proxy fight swiftly and Claude Lemasson was installed as the new CEO, replacing Robinson. But Lemasson unexpectedly "left to spend time with his family and to pursue other opportunities" in December 2019, when director Blair Schultz had to assume the role of president and CEO on an interim basis (see here). Like a rudderless ship floating aimlessly for so long, there's no wonder Eastmain stock had been languishing since late 2011 and lagged far behind gold since 2019. The huge valuation gap between Auryn and Eastmain renders the transaction immense business sense (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. The share price of Eastmain, as compared with the gold price (upper) and that of Auryn (lower). Source.

Auryn installed as Fury CEO Mike Timmins, ex-VP Corporate Development at Agnico Eagle (AEM), who the Auryn team got to know when they sold Keegan Resources to Agnico and who knows about the Committee Bay project from his time at Agnico. His mine-building pedigree, strong work ethic, and furious ambition to succeed make him a great hire to drive Fury ahead. It's Timmins who came up with the moniker of Fury Gold Mines. Also importantly, Auryn's Michael Henrichsen will be SVP-Exploration, leading the technical team.

The board of directors will include Ivan Bebek (Chairman), Timmins, Steve Cook (Auryn), Jeffery Mason (Auryn), Michael Hoffman (Eastmain), and Blair Schultz (Eastmain). Shawn Wallace will serve as the strategic advisor to the board, while Laurie Curtis, Chairman of Eastmain, will be an advisor to the technical committee.

Between Bebek, Henrichsen, and Timmins, Fury has a strong management team with exceptional access to the capital market and technical capability to execute the exploration program.

Fury shareholders, especially those from the Eastmain side, will have the front seats to witness for the first time in the history of the Clearwater project what a difference it makes when two forces meet, one being the technical expertise of Henrichsen's caliber, the other being the Auryn team's extraordinary access to financing.

Future plan. Fury will prioritize Eau Claire in its future plan, trying to advance the deposit toward production probably by 2025. With a C$15 million raise scheduled in August 2020, Fury plans to spend some C$19 million on drilling 50,000m from the transaction closing in fall 2020 through end 2021, aiming to expand the mineral resource there. Drilling in Homestake Ridge and Committee Bay will not start until 2021 (Table 4).

Table 4. Plan for 2020 and 2021. Source.

As of January 31, 2020, Eastmain still had C$1.81 million of remaining flow-through spending obligation resultant from its 2019 flow-through equity issuance, which needs to be satisfied before the end of 2020 (see here). The 50,000m drilling program will have this obligation covered.

Peruvian Spinco: Sombrero, Curibaya-Huilacollo

Auryn shareholders will receive one share of Spinco Sombrero Copper and one share of Spinco Curibaya Silver & Gold, in addition to 0.7 shares of Fury, for each share of Auryn. The Spincos will not be publicly listed initially but they will be reporting issuers in Canada and will rely on an exemption from registration the United States under section 12g3-2B of the 1934 Exchange Act for Canadian reporting issuers who make their Canadian filings available in the US.

The Spincos will be publicly listed once they achieve certain milestones including:

For Spinco Sombrero, obtaining drill permits, which is currently in progress; completing additional surface exploration and drill targeting on numerous targets that are in the process of being identified; and securing additional community agreements.

For Spinco-Curibaya, completing drill targeting, currently underway; obtaining drill permits, which has been initiated and is underway; and acquiring additional high-quality assets for its exploration portfolio.

The details as to the assets of these two Spincos can be found here and here.

These two Spincos are valued at C$45.5 million, with C$7.5 million cash between them inherited from Auryn. At a combined enterprise value of C$37 million (US$27.72 million), these Spincos are a bona fide bargain to me, considering the blue-sky potential and the amount of work already done on them. It's possible that, by the time when they return to the stock market, the value of these Spincos will probably have appreciated, thanks to prospect maturation, drill permits, or asset acquisitions. Bebek indeed mentioned the intention to acquire additional properties for the Curibaya Spinco before it returns to the public market. So the short period of time off the public market is well worth it.

Investor takeaways

As an Auryn shareholder, I'm extremely pleased with the transaction masterfully put together by Auryn management. Ever since I first learned of the plan to split Auryn into three entities, I had been wondering whether it's possible to get a fair valuation on Homestake Ridge and Committee Bay as stand-alone projects. As it turns out, the acquisition of Eastmain does provide a perfect solution to that problem. It's extremely value-accretive for Auryn to use the shares of Auryn that have outperformed the gold price, as a currency, to acquire the shares of Eastmain that have underperformed the gold price (Fig. 6). Additionally, Eau Claire seems to be a highly-economical deposit with substantial exploration upside. I believe, with the aggressive exploration program under the technical leadership of Henrichsen, when Bebek begins to apply his marketing talent to the under-followed Eau Claire, and as the bull market roars on, the Eastmain part of Fury will be substantially re-rated. On the risk side, there's a possibility that Auryn may not secure enough votes for the Eastmain acquisition and that it may need to find another asset to buy.

To hold on to the Fury shares or sell them as soon the deal closes is a question in every Auryn shareholder's mind. I would not be surprised if some shareholders choose to offload Fury shares as it often happens in spin-off situations. However, I think for long-term investors, it really depends on whether you can find an advanced-stage gold explorer that checks as many boxes as Fury: The premier jurisdiction, the high-grade and upside-rich assets, and the strong management. Meanwhile, Eastmain shareholders will benefit from an immediate re-rating of their deeply discounted shares and, in the long run, the marketing prowess, financing capability, and execution ability of the Auryn team plus Timmins. As I write these lines, Eastmain shares trade at a large discount to the offer price, thus offering an arbitrage opportunity to gain 58% within two months in the event of the deal closing.

My primary interest will certainly be in the Peruvian Spincos. I will be happily waiting for their eventual public listing once they are permitted for drilling. Prospect maturation and possible acquisition during the interim may even enhance their value. The uncertainties with the Peruvian Spincos lie in who will lead the aggressive exploration programs and how the three companies will share personnel, perhaps more so than the guiding strategies and company names. For those investors who are interested in becoming future shareholders in the Peruvian Spincos at the low valuation of today, they have a few weeks of time to get their hands on Auryn shares before the company announces a record date, anticipated to be late August 2020. Who knows how high their IPO prices will be by the time they return to the stock market.



If you like the exciting risk-reward profile offered by Auryn Resources, you should join The Natural Resources Hub. Subscribers to this investment performance-oriented Marketplace service get unique access to a whole portfolio of high-alpha investment ideas like Auryn and much more... A free trial is now available. Act today to take advantage of the limited-time 20% discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AUG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.