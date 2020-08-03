The partnership with Brad Juneau is likely to be a core growth area in the future as it was in the past.

The new Contango (MCF) management has now gone back to essentially what made the company a great growth story in the past while adding bargain purchases. Plus the new chairman of the board has invested considerable sums of his own money in this company to gain control (September 2020 for example). All of this is beginning to add up to a very traditional formula for success.

Source: Contango Oil & Gas June 2020, JP Morgan Energy Conference Slide Presentation.

Those investors that like to see a management with substantial investment in the company should be favorably impressed with the percentage owned by insiders. That 32% of insider common holdings should ensure comfortable control by management of most matters of any consequence that require a vote.

Investors should also note that much of the Crimson Exploration assets are up for sale. Management has slowly been liquidating the assets of that subsidiary to raise cash for more profitable projects. There probably will not be many sales in the current industry environment. But those sales should resume as the recovery from the coronavirus challenges continues to improve industry conditions.

Resurrection Of Partnership With Brad Juneau

For a while, Contango had unsuccessfully moved away from its roots of exploring and producing in the shallow offshore waters of the Gulf Of Mexico. That venture has left the company in poor condition when the new management took over. The attempt to again explore offshore to revive that previously successful business will undoubtedly need a substantial upfront investment. But it was the cornerstone of the Contango story for a very long time. Therefore, this partnership likely has an excellent chance of long-term success.

The history of this company revolves around the very long producing properties named in the above slide. Once the basic production was established, the company would drill some wells offshore. Every few years a significant discovery was announced. This enabled the company to post a decent long-term growth record until that CEO passed away.

But investors need to realize that any offshore business generally has some risk and will involve dry holes. It may take some time to understand the prospective geology involved in the leases shown above.

Therefore, this management has wisely balanced the proposed partnership with some bargain hunting onshore. That onshore bargain hunting involves purchasing distressed properties (in bankruptcy if necessary). As long as the buyers are careful, this can be an excellent way to add value for current shareholders.

Once this business gets properly re-established with new production, it should cash flow properly and pay for new drilling by using that cash flow. If management can make this partnership thrive as it did in the past, then the offshore will again be a cornerstone of company growth in the future, generating plenty of cash flow.

Onshore Assets

Of the remaining onshore assets from the previous management, only the NE Bullseye and maybe the Bullseye appears to hold any potential in the view of the current management. This may be the time to buy reserves rather than drill for them. The industry pricing is so low that purchasing appears to be the current winning strategy. Therefore, the low capital budget does not appear to be as important as the relationship with banks.

Of the current prospects, the central Oklahoma prospects could be the most risky. Eastern and to some extent Central Oklahoma have earthquake issues. It appears that the state now has the situation under far better control than in the past, but the earthquake risk is a risk of operating these properties.

Management appears to be mitigating this risk by heading towards intervals that in the past did not lead to the issues that caused earthquakes. The Scoop and Stack intervals are mainly on the Central to Western side of the state. This area of the state has not had the earthquake issues of the other side of the state.

The other point is that management appears to be heading towards a relatively high rate of liquids production. Several operators such as Continental (CLR) have long operated in the state without major shut-ins due to the earthquake situation. Therefore, if management knows what it is doing, it can avoid some of the mistakes that others have made in the past.

In any event the acquired Oklahoma properties were purchased very cheaply by many measures. Therefore, at least some unusual risks could be already priced in.

Finances

The annualized first quarter cash flow figures appear to signal some conservative financing despite the wipeout of equity by the impairment.

Management reported recurring adjusted EBITDAX in the first quarter of slightly under $15 million. That easily supports the debt load shown above. The quick move by management to add some hedging should ensure a reasonable minimal cash flow during this challenging fiscal year.

If the recovery underway continues with sufficient vigor, then this company should report some robust cash flow in the future. In the meantime, the budget will be cut to a bare minimum while the company repays debt until conditions improve.

The Future

Management has put together an impressive portfolio. Then the coronavirus challenges hit. Those challenges resulted in a major impairment of assets just purchased (as well as other assets).

Management did file to sell up to $100 million of common shares. This cash raise may "keep a lid" on stock appreciation potential until this sale does not overhang the market. There is a provision for management to approve any stock sales and stock does not have to be sold at this time.

Nonetheless, clearing the bank credit line is probably a very good financial strategy. Banks just love to lend money "to corporations that do not need it". This strategy may be a necessary action to keep the banks happy regardless of the dilution that occurs.

The market will probably want to see profitable results from this sale. So far, this management appears to be off to a solid start. If profit results follow this beginning, then shareholders have very little to fear from this sale of common shares. Additional money will likely be raised from the continuing sale of the former Crimson Exploration properties.

The real bargain for shareholders is the new Chairman of the Board. It is very seldom that a company of this size gains the experience of someone like Mr. Goff. That should minimize some of the small company risks.

Despite the recognition of a sizable impairment, this company still has a brighter future than it has had in years. People like Mr. Goff often see considerable value when the market does not. Therefore, a long-term appreciation of the stock by more than 100% is a very likely outcome. That potential is likely to be far more than 100%.

Anytime a company purchases property or revives a working partnership from the past, there will be startup risks. This management should be able to minimize those risks far better than many managements.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCF.

Additional disclosure: Disclosure: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.