I think the company's revenue will decline in Q3, while the fall in the margin will be limited due to various cost-cutting measures.

The pricing is unlikely to improve in the short-term, although the company expects to see utilization go up in 2H 2020.

LBRT May Continue To Plod

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) has a long and tiring year ahead. The steep deterioration in the energy demand has reduced the company's staffed frack fleet by 50% compared to the start of the year. Management does not see the fleet strength or pricing improving before 2021. As the company's top-line and operating margin declined sharply in Q2, there is little to suggest its performance is improving in the near-term.

However, LBRT's various cost-cutting measures and capex reduction will mitigate some of the pressure on the margin. By 2021, I think the company's performance will start to move north, albeit at a slow pace. On the other hand, it strengthened its free cash flow generation in 1H 2020. Plus, the debt-to-equity level is considerably lower compared to many of its oilfield services peers. I think returns from the stock will be low in the near-term. However, with a steady balance sheet, the stock will not plunge and can bounce back in the next year.

Analyzing The Strategies

The COVID-19-led energy demand destruction has brought changes not only to LBRT's operational and cost structure, but it has transformed the hydraulic fracturing industry. Investors may remember that the 2014-16 crude oil price depression reduced the available frack fleet. This time, it has rapidly downsized the number of fleets as well as the operators in the industry. Although the supply situation has started to improve as the drilled-but-uncompleted (or DUC) wells have stabilized, the demand side is yet to show any persistent improvement. Until that happens, pricing and frackers' margin cannot increase.

In this scenario, LBRT has halved its frack fleet and plans to keep 10-12 fleets in operation by the end of 2020, which will reduce its cost structure by ~$170 million (annualized). In Q2 2020, it reduced general and administrative (or G&A) expenses by 45% compared to Q1. It is negotiating with its suppliers to reduce input costs by 10%-30%, which will continue to benefit the company's margin in 2H 2020. As part of the operational restructuring, it has set in a temporary furlough program for operational crews. Plus, the company cut capex plans in half and already suspended dividends in Q1. To know more about the company's strategies, read my previous article here.

The crude oil price recovered strongly in Q2, although its stability is not undisputed, given the uncertainty in the demand and supply side. The U.S. rig count, which crashed by 63% in Q2, is stabilizing in Q3. The number of drilled-but-uncompleted (or DUC) wells was relatively resilient in 2020 while the drilled and completed wells depleted dramatically in the key unconventional resource shales. As the upstream capex shrank, LBRT's management continues to expect significantly reduced frack activity in all the major U.S. basins in the short-term. However, it expects economic activity to improve late in 2020, which will lead to more robust fracking activity. Until then, it will rely on a slew of measures.

Pricing And Utilization Trend

In this context, let us discuss the pricing and utilization dynamics for LBRT. The management has explicitly acknowledged in the Q2 earnings call conference that the pricing in the fracking industry continues to underwhelm. However, it has stayed so low since the previous (i.e., 2014-16) downturn that it now looks to inch up because the industry has lost several players and fleets. However, for the upstream players, the uncertainty remains in the form of low quality or lower grade frackers offering services at a discounted price. So, the company does not expect pricing to improve much from the Q2-level in 2020. However, it anticipates an upward movement from January 2021 and a sharper rise in 2H 2021.

For LBRT, one of its strengths lies in working with dedicated customers. While some of them still lack a complete work schedule, some have been more flexible, which allowed the company to manage its fleet load. On the utilization front, the company expects a tighter schedule for a larger number of fleets, which will lead to increased fixed cost absorption. Higher absorption will mitigate some of the pressure on its margin in the medium-term.

What Are LBRT'S Recent Drivers?

Led by the industry headwinds, LBRT's financial performance crashed dramatically in Q2. From Q1 2020 to Q2 2020, its revenues went down by 81%, while the adjusted EBITDA completely evaporated and turned negative during this period. The adjusted EBITDA per average active fleet also turned negative compared to a positive figure a quarter ago. The primary reasons for the deterioration were the completions activity deceleration, efficiency gains leading to higher frack stages, and lower active fleet count.

As the industry condition deteriorated, the company adjusted its cost structure downward accordingly through a reduction in the workforce. The frack fleet count, which held steady until the mid-March (i.e., almost throughout Q1), eventually gave in to lower demand as the company reduced it by 50% to 12 fleets. Now, its management expects it to operate through 12 fleets by the end of 2020 to align with the customers' activity plans. On top of that, the low crude oil price level (~$40 per barrel) might shift customers' basin activity in Texas down the Rockies. So, the company will have to rejig its plans to retain market share in Texas.

In Q2 2020, its return on capital employed (or ROCE) (ratio of pre-tax net income to average capital employed) fizzled out completely and turned negative (-8%). This marked s steep fall from 10% ROCE in FY2019 and a more remarkable 39% ROCE in FY2018. The negative ratio in Q2 was the result of a net loss. Since there has been no change in the company's debt level in the past year, lower ROCE shows there has been considerable deterioration in the performance, which is an adverse development when the energy market is going through a downswing.

Cash Flows And Debt

LBRT's cash flow from operations (or CFO) remained nearly unchanged in 1H 2020 compared to a year earlier. In Q1, it had revised down its FY2020 capex budget by more than 50% compared to its previous guidance. Accordingly, it reduced its 1H 2020 capex by 46% compared to a year ago. Lower capex led to its free cash flow (or FCF) turning positive in 1H 2020.

As of June 30, 2020, LBRT's liquidity amounted to $207 million. With the available liquidity (cash balance plus credit facility), debt repayment looks comfortable. The company's debt-to-equity (0.15x) is significantly lower than many of its peers in the fracking services industry. While FTS International's (FTSI) leverage (15x) is substantially higher than the average, ProPetro's (PUMP) leverage (0.11x) is lower than the average.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the crude oil price, rig count, and LBRT's reported revenues for the past 16 quarters. I think that the shorter trend factor will initially overrule, but will gradually lose importance. So, I expect its revenues to decrease in the next quarter. It will stabilize in Q4, and increase afterward in the next couple of quarters.

In the Monte Carlo simulation, after 10,000 iterations, I find that the maximum frequency ranges between $352 million and $615 million. The current revenue falls significantly short of this range. Investors, however, should note that this is only an academic exercise.

Based on the same regression variables, I expect the company's EBITDA to turn negative in the next twelve months (or NTM). In 2022, the model suggests the company will return to generating positive EBITDA. In 2023, it will keep producing positive EBITDA, but at a modest rate.

I have calculated the EV using both forward multiple and LBRT's past EV/EBITDA multiple since 2017. Since the model churns out a negative EBITDA in the next 12-months, I have taken an average of TTM 2020 and NTM 2021 EBITDA. While the forward multiple suggests a higher price target (upside potential), the past average multiple indicates the stock is richly valued at this level (downside potential). In compassion, Wall Street analysts' target price suggests positive returns from the stock. I think the stock has a negative bias at the current level. I have used Seeking Alpha's estimates for the forward multiple and the sell-side analysts' target price.

According to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, LBRT currently receives a "Neutral" rating. While the rating is moderately high on the momentum criteria, they are low on growth, profitability, revisions, and value.

What's The Take On LBRT?

LBRT, which had held up the fleet count and its financial performance well until Q1, eventually buckled under pressure in Q2. The steep deterioration in the energy demand post the pandemic finally caught up with its outlook. It has reduced staffed frack fleet by 50% in April and does not see its fleet strength improving before 2021. As the pricing pressure continues, the company's top-line and operating margin declined sharply in Q2. I do not see much improvement in the near-term.

There is no evidence of the frack pricing recovery owing to a steep pricing discount. However, the company expects the frack fleet utilization level to improve in 2H 2020 as customers consolidate operations in some of the unconventional Basins. As the company exercise various cost-cutting measures and reduce capex, it will mitigate some of the pressure on the margin. By 2021, I think the company's performance will improve, although it may not attain the pre-COVID-19 activity level in the medium-term.

With the current downturn, most of the company's operating and financial metrics are in red. The positive developments have been in its free cash flow generation and robust balance sheet. It has very low leverage, which is a significant advantage compared to some of the leveraged oilfield services players. Fortunately for the company, investors are likely to stick with companies with a steady balance sheet, even if the operating metrics are dilutive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.