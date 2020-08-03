This gives us insight into whether Prospect might be a company to buy and hold, versus a company to buy for short-term price appreciation.

By adding Prospect's annual change in net asset value per share to its dividends, we can calculate how much value the company has created for shareholders since its IPO.

BDCs generate value for investors by increasing their net asset value per share and by paying dividends.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) is a business development company, or BDC. The company invests in middle market companies with an “enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million,” according to the company's profile. Prospect invests in both the companies’ secured and unsecured debt as well as their equity.

By several metrics, Prospect’s stock looks cheap. The company’s price to book value ratio on July 31st was 63%. This means each share of the company’s stock trading at $5.01 a share corresponded to $7.98 of the company’s equity. Prospect also pays a monthly dividend of $0.06 per share, giving the company an annual dividend yield of over 14%.

Prospect Capital is trading so cheaply due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a risk many of the companies Prospect is invested in will suffer economic damage because of the ongoing crisis.

That said, at the moment, the company seems to be weathering the crisis. The company announced on August 23rd it would be buying back $100 million of its bonds. This indicates the company has at least some liquidity. Those bonds are also currently trading at around 100 cents on the dollar, which indicates investors have little fear the company might default:

If Prospect Capital is not in great risk of financial distress, the company’s stock might be cheap. If the company’s stock is a bargain, though, it is necessary to consider what type of bargain it is. As I wrote in a May 2020 article about Ladder Capital (LADR), downturns usually offer two common types of opportunities for investors:

High quality companies trading at a modest discount from normal prices. More average companies trading at a much larger discount to their intrinsic value.

Average companies trading at a significant discount often offer the highest immediate returns after a crisis. After all, a company trading at a small fraction of its intrinsic value can double, triple, or more an investor’s money in the short run. All that is necessary is for the crisis to end and for valuations to return to normal. This often takes only a couple of years.

However, in the long run, high quality companies compound an investor’s capital far more than average ones. This is true even when those high quality companies are purchased at more expensive valuations.

In that context, Prospect Capital’s cheapness raises a question. Is it a high quality company I can “buy and hold” forever while it compounds my investment?

Or is it an average company? An average company, bought cheaply, might rise quickly in price in the first years after a crisis. However, I would probably need to sell it once it reached a more normal valuation. This is because, at that point, it would be unlikely to go up further due to a change in valuation. It would also only be compounding my capital at an average rate. Thus, I’d want to sell and look for better opportunities.

This need to sell creates risks. It creates a timing risk since I might sell at the wrong time. It also creates reinvestment risk since I’d need to find a new investment after selling. By that point, valuations would be higher. Thus, there’d be a higher chance I’d pick a bad investment and lose money.

Thus, it’s much better to invest in high quality companies that can be held for a long time while they create value.

To see if Prospect Capital is a high quality company, we can use the same methodology I used in that article about Ladder Capital. We can look at how much value the company has created for shareholders since its 2004 IPO. This will help us predict the company’s future value creation, and thus the company’s possibilities for future share price growth and dividends.

How Does a BDC Create Value for Shareholders?

There are two ways for an investment company like a BDC to create value for shareholders:

Increasing equity (book value or net asset value) per share. Paying dividends.

This is because an investment company’s earnings power is directly tied to its equity, or as Prospect Capital terms it, net assets. Each extra dollar of equity usually means several extra dollars of assets for the company. This is because each dollar of equity allows the company to borrow several dollars to buy additional assets. Those assets, usually loans or equity investments, can generate earnings. Thus, an increase in equity means an increase in earnings power. The value of a company’s shares comes from its earnings power. Growth in equity, or net asset value, per share thus logically represents growth in earnings power per share, and thus growth in value per share.

In addition to growing net asset value per share, an investment company like Prospect can create value for shareholders by paying dividends. Paying dividends doesn’t increase a company’s value. It does, however, represent value generated by the company that is transferred to shareholders.

Net Asset Value Per Share Growth

We can calculate Prospect Capital’s annual growth in net asset value per share since it first sold shares to the public in its initial public offering, or IPO.

The IPO was in July 2004. According to Prospect Capital’s first quarterly report, the company’s net asset value per share was $13.67 at the end of September 2004. The company’s latest net asset value per share, at the end of March 2020, was $7.98 according to the most recent quarterly report.

This means the company’s net asset value per share fell an average of 3.41 percent per year in the 15.5 years after its IPO.

Dividends

Prospect Capital’s dividends since its IPO are below:

Fiscal Year Dividends Per Share 2005 $0.38 2006 $1.12 2007 $1.54 2008 $1.59 2009 $1.62 2010 $1.33 2011 $1.21 2012 $1.22 2013 $1.28 2014 $1.32 2015 $1.19 2016 $1.00 2017 $1.00 2018 $0.77 2019 $0.72 2020 $0.54 Total $17.83 Per Year $1.15 IPO Net Asset Value Per Share $13.67 Yield on IPO Net Asset Value Per Share 8.41%

Prospect Capital’s net asset value at its IPO was $13.67 per share. On average, the company has distributed $1.15 per share in dividends each year since its IPO. For each dollar of the company’s IPO net asset value per share, the company generated an average dividend of 8.41 cents per year.

I think this “yield on net asset value” is better than the usual dividend yield in calculating Prospect’s dividend generating power. Dividend yield is a percentage of a company’s share price, which is largely outside management’s control, at least in the short run.

In contrast, yield on net asset value is a percentage of the company’s net asset value. It represents how much in dividends each dollar of that net asset value can generate. This is something management is responsible for maximizing. In that context, I use yield on IPO net asset value to measure Prospect Capital’s average annual dividend generating power since its IPO. I think this is a good measure of the company’s ability to create shareholder value through dividends.

We previously measured the annual change in Prospect Capital’s value per share as a percentage of its net asset value per share. By also calculating the company’s yield as a percentage of its net asset value per share, we can add the two to get the company’s total annual value creation since its IPO.

How Much Value Has Prospect Capital Created for Shareholders Since Its IPO, and How Does It Compare to the Market?

Adding up Prospect Capital’s two forms of value creation gives this result:

Value Created by Prospect Capital Since Its IPO Average Annual Net Asset Value Per Share Change -3.41% Average Annual Yield on Net Asset Value Per Share 8.41% Total (Annual Value Creation Per Share) 5.00%

5.00% is our approximation for Prospect Capital’s average annual value creation for shareholders since its IPO.

I feel this method provides a better measure of the company’s annual value creation than return on equity. This is because it is a per share value. That means it includes changes in the company’s share count due to repurchases and new share issues. As a BDC, Prospect Capital raises large amounts of capital through share issuances each year. According to the company’s most recent quarterly report, the company has raised $4.044 billion in equity capital in its lifetime. Almost all of this has been in the form of share issuances since its IPO, which raised only $96.96 million. Because of that, it is important to calculate the company’s value creation using a metric that considers these large capital increases.

5% annual value creation is fairly modest. It is roughly equal to the annual total return of a conservative portfolio that was 40% stocks and 60% bonds between 1999 and 2018, a period that largely overlaps Prospect’s post-IPO history:

It is true this 5% calculation is based on Prospect Capital’s net asset value at the end of March 2020, during the worst part of the initial COVID-19 market collapse. At the time, the prices of debt and equity securities like those owned by Prospect had fallen dramatically:

In that quarter, the company’s assets fell in value by $0.70 per share, leading to a similar drop in net asset value.

This drop was serious enough that Prospect’s bond prices fell considerably, implying a fear the company might not survive:

This fear reflected a fall in the prices of assets like those owned by Prospect. As we know now, this fall in asset values was temporary. This means the company’s net asset value might now be higher than what it was in its most recent quarterly report.

That said, even if we calculate the company’s annual net asset value per share change based on asset values at the end of 2019, before the COVID-19 market collapse, the picture is only modestly more flattering. Prospect Capital’s net asset value per share at the end of December 2019 was $8.66. This translates to a 0.46% higher average annual net asset value per share change:

Recalculating Prospect’s annual yield on net asset value per share to exclude the first three calendar months of 2020 gives a yield of 8.47%. Adding that to -2.95% gives an average annual value creation of 5.52%. This is still only slightly higher than the annual total return of the 40/60 portfolio mentioned above. It is slightly lower than the annual total return of the S&P 500 in the same time frame.

All these comparisons are inexact, but they generally point to the same conclusion. Prospect Capital’s value creation since its IPO has been fairly average.

How Much Value Might Prospect Capital Create for Shareholders Going Forward?

Since its IPO, Prospect Capital’s average annual value creation per share as a percentage of net asset value has been between 5.00% and 5.52%, depending on if you include the COVID-19 crisis. The company’s IPO net asset value per share was $13.67. Thus, the annual value creation was between 5.00% and 5.52% of $13.67, or between $0.68 and $0.75 per share.

Prospect Capital’s IPO price was $15.00 per share, according to its first quarterly report. The company’s IPO investors paid a premium over net asset value for shares. The $0.68 per share of value they have received on average each year since then has been 4.53% of what they paid. Their annual value increase was 0.47% less than what they would have received if they had not paid a premium to net asset value.

Today, Prospect Capital’s shares are not trading at a premium to net asset value. The company’s share price on July 31st, 2020 was $5.01. Its most recent net asset value per share was $7.98. This means the company’s shares are trading at a 37.2% discount to net asset value per share. If the company can still generate an average return on net asset value per share of 5.00% going forward, its annual value creation will be $0.40 per share. This is because 5.00% of $7.98 is $0.40. By buying shares at a 37.2% discount to book value, investors can get an annual per share value increase of 7.96%. This is because $0.40 is 7.96% of $5.01.

If the company can create value at an annual rate of 5.52% of net asset value per share going forward, investors will get an annual per share value increase of $0.44, or 8.79% of the current share price.

Conclusions

We have calculated that Prospect Capital has created value for shareholders since its IPO at an annual rate of between 5.00% and 5.52% of net asset value per share. If the company continues creating value at the same rate, buyers today might anticipate a yearly value creation of around 8 or 9 percent of the current share price. This value creation is driven by future dividends, offset by a likely fall in net asset value per share.

This yearly value creation is not a prediction of how the company’s stock price will change. The company’s stock price could rise much faster than 9% per year, at least for a year or two. This might happen if the company’s valuation returns to what it was before the downturn. The company was trading at 0.74 times book value (or net asset value) at the end of 2019. It is trading at 0.63 times book value today. Returning to the earlier valuation would mean a 17% increase in the company’s share price. Given the volatility of the markets, such an increase could happen quickly and without warning.

Of course, this estimated value creation assumes Prospect Capital can pay dividends as it has in the past. It also assumes the company’s most recently stated net asset value is its true net asset value. The true net asset value could be lower if the company’s assets are less valuable than their listed value. This would mean a reduction in the company’s net asset value, and thus its ability to create value.

On the other hand, the company’s true net asset value could be higher than what is currently stated. Prices for both debt and equity securities fell in March 2020 before recovering. The company’s current stated net asset value reflects the situation at the end of March. It’s unclear how much of this fall and recovery is captured in that figure. If only the fall and not the recovery is captured, the company’s true net asset value might be higher than stated.

Regardless, the company’s ability to create value for shareholders is probably around 5 or 6 percent a year. This is acceptable, but not extraordinary. In his 2010 letter (PDF) to Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) shareholders, Warren Buffett described what a good return on net tangible assets might be. Return on net tangible assets is a similar measure to return on net asset value. Buffett said “good returns” on net tangible assets are “in the area of 12-20%.”

In that context, Prospect Capital’s 5 or 6 percent average return on net asset value per share does not make it a particularly good business. We discussed two types of companies at the start of this article. Of those types, Prospect is much more likely to be an average company trading at a discount to intrinsic value. It is much less likely to be a high quality compounder.

That said, the company could still be a good investment, especially for an investor looking for yield. Though Prospect Capital only creates value at an average rate of 5 or 6 percent a year, it pays out all that value (and more) as dividends. This translates to a dividend yield higher than the stock market’s long-term average return. Moreover, since the company is trading below net asset value right now, an investor gets an especially high yield. That said, for me personally, I’m looking for more in my investments.

