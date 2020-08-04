After a >35% share price rally after posting Q2 results, Pinterest is now one of the most expensive stocks in the social media space.

At the same time, however, ad pricing headwinds that are impacting the entire social media space have also hit Pinterest hard.

The social media sector has seen a mixed bag of results in Q2. With almost every major social media stock having now reported Q2 earnings, there's a clear divide between winners and losers. Snap (SNAP) was the major loser of the quarter, commenting that the user growth it saw early on in the coronavirus had slowed down. Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR), meanwhile, were able to push past ad pricing headwinds and add a tremendous amount of new users, sending shares upward.

I'll admit that I expected Pinterest (PINS) - as a niche social media company with more of a fad-oriented user base - to fall more closely in-line with Snap. But instead, Pinterest has been hands-down the biggest winner of the earnings season, with its Q2 results sending shares up ~36% - its best one-day performance in history.

Data by YCharts

In prior articles, I've been bearish on Pinterest on the basis of one big flaw: its weakening U.S. user growth. U.S. users generate virtually the entirety of Pinterest's revenue, and quarter after quarter Pinterest has seen domestic user growth slow down into the single digits - slower than the majority of its social media counterparts, and somewhat suggesting that Pinterest was losing popularity and mindshare in an increasingly competitive social media landscape.

Q2 results, however, have shown that Pinterest has solved this core problem, which I viewed to be Pinterest's most prominent issue. As a result, I'm revising my view on Pinterest upward to neutral. Near-term headwinds on ad revenues will fade, but the strong user growth in Q2 and the U.S. recovery will have beneficial impacts for years to come.

I still can't bring myself to be fully bullish on Pinterest, however, on the basis of its valuation. With the astronomical rise in its share price post-Q2, you can see now that Pinterest is now vying against Snapchat for the crown of most-expensive social media stock, as judged from a revenue basis (only Facebook (FB) has enough earnings power to be truly valued from an earnings basis). Historically, however, Pinterest has traded closely in-line with Facebook and Twitter (which have also performed well in Q2, and have not seen their multiples expand dramatically). Seeing Pinterest now trade at double where two major peers trade, despite historically having traded together, makes me nervous.

Data by YCharts

In short, Pinterest's Q2 earnings contained a lot of pleasant surprises - but in my view, it's a bit to late to bank on further upside.

Q2 download: strong user growth, but offset by weaker ad pricing

Let's now dive into more of the specifics on Pinterest's recent trends. The key headline coming out of Q2 as previously mentioned was user growth, and in particular U.S. user growth. See Pinterest's quarterly MAU trends in the chart below:

Figure 1. Pinterest MAU trends Source: Pinterest Q2 earnings deck

Pinterest added 49 million net-new monthly users in Q2, its strongest trend on record. Overall user growth also accelerated to 39% y/y - a thirteen point acceleration versus 26% y/y growth in Q2.

To me, even more important than overall user growth is the fact that the U.S. was re-invigorated. While international represents Pinterest's future (at ~96 million domestic users, Pinterest's penetration into the U.S. market is already fairly broad, compared to the ~210 million adults in the U.S. population), domestic users generate nearly 20x the revenue than their overseas counterparts. U.S. growth at 13% y/y accelerated sharply from 6% y/y in Q1, and in fact this was the strongest quarter on record. When Pinterest went public last April at $19 per share, its U.S. user growth was only 8% y/y. I do think there is an upper limit to this growth, however, considering Pinterest's existing penetration. (For reference, Facebook, which one can argue is much broader in appeal than Pinterest thanks to its multitude of apps from Instagram to WhatsApp, has 198 million users in the U.S. and Canada against a combined ~250 million adult population between the two.)

Offsetting the growth in users, however, was a massive drop in ARPU, thanks to the global decline in ad pricing. Despite a small increase in international ARPU (though going from $0.11/user to $0.14/user is a large 21% y/y increase, in absolute terms it isn't moving the needle for Pinterest), core U.S. ARPU fell -11% y/y.

Figure 2. Pinterest ARPU trends Source: Pinterest Q2 earnings deck

The result was almost a perfect offset in Pinterest's overall revenue. Increased users and increased user engagement were cancelled out by lower ad revenues, leading to just 4% y/y overall revenue growth (down 31 points sequentially from 35% y/y growth in Q1) and -2% y/y revenue decline in the U.S. (down twenty-eight points sequentially from 26% y/y growth in Q1).

Figure 3. Pinterest revenue Source: Pinterest Q2 earnings deck

There is good news on the ad revenue front, however, which alongside strong user growth is one of the main drivers behind Pinterest's exploding share price. CFO Todd Morgenfeld's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call suggests that advertiser demand is returning and that pricing has rapidly stabilized, pointing to a strong rest of FY20 ahead. Per Morgenfeld's remarks:

Starting with Q2 revenue, we saw advertiser demand improve each month of the quarter. April was the weakest month in the immediate aftermath of sheltering in place. May growth rates improved and June showed further improvement. In July, we've seen a sharp acceleration in revenue to about 50% year-over-year growth, through July 29. We expect that revenue will grow in the mid-30s percent range year-over-year in Q3, this growth rate assumes a deceleration from the strong growth we've seen so far in July."

We do still worry about Pinterest's losses, however. While Facebook is obviously a cash cow and Twitter is on the cusp of GAAP profitability by next year, Pinterest's losses continue growing. Driven by Pinterest's decision to keep steady sails and not lay off any of its staff, plus a nine-point reduction in gross margins thanks to the weaker ad pricing, Pinterest's adjusted EBITDA losses broader by 30% y/y in the quarter to -$34 million, while adjusted EBITDA margins also lost two points.

Figure 4. Pinterest EBITDA trends

Source: Pinterest Q2 earnings deck

In my view, it'll difficult for Pinterest to continue to justify its mid-teens revenue valuation multiple unless it can also prove that it will start to generate positive earnings and cash flow in the near term.

Key takeaways

Social media earnings this quarter were a coin flip, and Pinterest surprisingly landed on the stronger end and distinguished itself from Snap's missteps. It may also be that Pinterest's user growth is stronger thanks to a social media format that is more insulated from competition from the growing popularity of TikTok (and Facebook's home-grown competitor Reels). The re-energization of user growth, in my view, is more important and longer-lasting than near-term headwinds in ad pricing, which Pinterest itself noted has already seen course correction in July.

At the same time, I have trouble believing in further upside for Pinterest when it's already trading sharply above social media peers while its path to profitability is still unclear. If user growth trends begin to dissipate next quarter like Snap's did, Pinterest's gains could be reversed quickly.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive in-depth ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to top focus list calls. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.