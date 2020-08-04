We’re now perfectly poised to grab shares at a uniquely wide discount – getting paid almost 1% a month to wait for the almost 40% discount to naturally unwind.

A large shareholder is a forced seller with a fixed deadline by which they must liquidate their holding.

Short-term investors, hoping for a near $200 million court award – which would have boosted NAV by about 20% – tossed aside their betting slips when they realized this wouldn’t.

When two non-value related downward pressures attack the same stock at the same time, it can produce a rarely-seen “gondola effect” – as what happened with Highland Income.

This article was coproduced with Investing With Confidence.

Recently, I ran across an article by Investing With Confidence. A new writer on Seeking Alpha who’s based in London, he’s only published two pieces to date. We had a call last week, where I asked if he’d be interested in contributing to iREIT on Alpha and Dividend Kings.

I like his writing style and his focus on preferreds and bonds, which could be valuable, depending on your focus. As such, I thought you would enjoy this article on Highland Income Fund (HFRO).

It’s a more speculative CEF that yields around 12%. And, as you’ll see below, HFRO invests at least 25% of its assets in securities or other instruments directly or indirectly secured by real estate.

A word of caution though: Closed-end funds are speculative. So please consider all the risks outlined in this research report, as well as in the prospectus. I look forward to your feedback, and I want to thank Investing With Confidence for writing this article.

For my part, I find it extremely thought provoking.

Source

One More Note About Closed-End Funds Like Highland

Investors should know that the closed-end universe offers some unique investment opportunities. This includes both high-yield and under-the-radar tickers.

However, it also generally charges higher fees with picks that are often hard to research. Moreover, there are enough bad eggs in the closed-end basket that some serious research is required.

And that’s the purpose for this article: To provide excellent research.

The wondrous advantage of a closed-end fund rather than a mutual fund – at least for a wise investor – is that disgust and drama amongst our fellow investors can provide us with spectacular bargains. We just need to be able to confidently distinguish two situations:

Any selling pressure, and therefore discount, caused by loss of value.

Any selling pressure, and therefore discount, not caused by loss of value.

Today, we’ll explain the unique situation surrounding Highland Income Fund, which has created a mouthwatering 40% discount. We explain why that selling pressure falls into the Type 2 category, and why it’s therefore ripe for you to exploit!

The investment thesis is based on careful review of the two downward pressures – and why they’ll most likely come to an end, potentially unwinding the outsized discount.

The Gondola

The gondola phenomenon, as the article’s title suggests, happens when two downward pressures act at two points a few months apart.

It’s rare because the second leg has to exert its effect backward in time. And even when that does occur, the gondola phenomenon is usually difficult to recognize clearly enough to “Invest with Confidence,” as it were.

Then again, sometime it’s a lot more obvious. Let me show you the unique confluence of events that made it happen for Highland Income.

In the sketch above, you can see the ratio between price and value, (i.e. how much you have to pay per unit). This is hard to measure for many stocks but not for closed-end-funds (CEFs). Here, we have a magic window in the form of regularly published net asset value estimates from managers.

For Highland Income specifically, this discount is easy to visualize, as shown below. Don’t adjust your television sets, people.

It really is an almost 40% discount!

We’ll explain how this opportunity came about – and why it won’t last.

Source: CEF Connect.

It begins with the forward-going gondola leg, of course. And that would be formed from a brigade of restless gamblers.

Those speculators have been jettisoning their HFRO betting slips early, opening up an opportunity to help the environment – and your bank balance – by "cleaning up."

Though, before leaping in, you should carefully review the sequence of events that drove this despondency in the first place.

Image source: The Planner

Forward Leg, Event 1: The Swindle

Highland Income Fund profits from its skill in navigating higher-yielding and generally senior, mostly floating-rate securities. It thrives in markets that weaker-willed participants find too lively.

Its investment mandate allows it to stride across a diverse universe of:

Preferred shares

Senior loans

Collateralized loan obligations (CLOs)

Common stock

All to seek high-yield opportunities, including those arising from companies in the throes of restructuring.

Image source: The Terminator (1984)

Highland is well equipped to handle the rough-and-tumble of doing business in this risky environment. And it needs to be.

The name "Credit Suisse" may conjure up in your mind blissful alpine scenes, soundless except for ticking cuckoo clocks. But the Swiss bank used its stolid reputation to pull off a spectacular series of dodgy deals in the early 2000s.

It arranged a dozen loans secured on high-class leisure developments catering to the wealthy elite – then promptly sold the loans on to investors, including Highland.

"Lake Las Vegas" was the most prominent of these schemes, was supposed to comprise a constructed lake. In all, the property was supposed to include:

A constructed lake

300 acres,

9,000 homes

Hotels

A shopping village

A casino. Of course.

Highland provided a $250 million loan against an "independent" appraised valuation – generously arranged by Credit Suisse – of $891 million. Yet, just one year later, the development collapsed with a liquidation value of just $23 million!

Highland wasn’t happy, to say the least. It took three years, but it eventually obtained a legal team to pursue the matter. And so it did exactly that.

Forward Leg, Event 2: Proven Fraud and Breach of Contract

The lawyers' first target was the so-called independent appraiser, CBRE, which caved quickly enough and settled out of court.

It did so without formally accepting guilt, but gave up some juicy evidence in the process.

As it turned out, Credit Suisse's head of global credit had concocted a special appraisal methodology. Its intent: To produce a more impressive number than CBRE's initial genuinely independent effort.

If fact, Credit Suisse serially upped CBRE’s estimate of collateral from $513 million to $891 million – including a $230 million jump in just one weekend! And all the while it was plotting its own exit, it was reassuring investors of how enthusiastically it was investing its own money into the project.

Armed with that knowledge, Highland's team fired a fusillade of lawsuits, making a series of legally distinct allegations.

The first accusation, fraudulent inducement, was upheld on Dec. 19, 2014, after a three-week jury trial at the Texas State Court.

Credit Suisse whined that it wasn’t "responsible for verifying" CBRE’s appraisal. But that was a curiously feeble line of defense considering how it hadn’t been accused of failing to check anything. The accusation was that it had, in effect, composed the faulty data in the first place.

For that, the jury set damages of $40 million.

Onto Case #2

The second case, for breach of contract, came to a head in 2015. Credit Suisse had been relying on two pieces of text it cunningly built into the credit agreement. For starters, in Section 8.3, it states:

“The Agents shall not be responsible for or have any duty to ascertain or inquire into (1) any statement, warranty or representation made in or in connection with this Agreement or any other Loan Document, (2) the contents of any certificate, report or other document...”

And Section 8.8 states:

“Each Lender acknowledges that it has, independently and without reliance upon (Credit Suisse)... and based on such documents and information as it has deemed appropriate, made its own credit analysis and decision to enter into this Agreement. Each Lender also acknowledges that it will, independently and without reliance upon (Credit Suisse)… continue to make its own decisions in taking or not taking action under or based upon this Agreement...”

In other words, it had the freedom to manipulate valuation at will and without consequence.

That blatant unscrupulousness backfired on Credit Suisse, with the court invoking a rarely used punitive mechanism known as "rescissory" damages.

In conventional "compensatory" damages, the amount due is based on what the plaintiff lost at the time of the breach of contract. Rescissory damages, however, apply when the breach is material and willful. Or, if not willful, so substantial and fundamental as to essentially defeat the goal stated by the parties involved.

These damages are often larger as well, restoring the plaintiff to the financial state it would have been in had the defendant behaved correctly all along. Essentially, it’s a full refund.

The court actually went so far as to blame Credit Suisse for messing things up so badly that damages couldn’t be determined conventionally. It thereby awarded Highland:

Rescissory damages of $211,863,998

Interest up to $75,644,154

Interest accumulating after that until time of payment.

Credit Suisse appealed. But the appeals court affirmed the initial ruling on Feb. 20, 2018.

Forward Leg, Event 3: State Supreme Court Surprise

Stock market investors had been licking their lips and building up sizable positions in HFRO to gorge on the expected mega damages – enough to provide a nearly 20% boost in NAV.

But this April, the Texas Supreme Court blew up that luscious case. It ruled that the lower courts should have tried harder to calculate the damages conventionally instead of falling back on rescissory damages:

“The correct standard is closer to impossibility, not difficulty... When (Highland) argued to the trial court that legal damages could not be calculated, it had just finished a jury trial in which it put on a case for $172 million in legal damages for the same injury. It had agreed to ask the jury a question similar to the question it later told the trial court could not be calculated – the difference between what it paid and the value of what it received.”

In short, determining rescissory mega-damages must only occur when calculating compensatory damages is impossible - not just difficult.

The very fact that Highland had presented a calculation in its first case meant that damages could indeed be calculated. Therefore, the judge reasoned, that was the standard to set.

The Backward-Going Gondola Leg: Forced Mega-Sellers

Spare a thought for fund managers for a moment. Because their life is no bed of roses. The reason such a high proportion of funds can rightly describe themselves as “top-quartile” or “high-performing” is this:

Funds with less luck in throwing the die disappear into oblivion. Such is certainly the fate of one boutique investor, the Virtus Herzfeld Mutual Fund.

Source: Google Finance (Blue: VHFIX, Red: S&P Index)

The woeful performance chart above and consequent steady leakage of business has finally sealed its death warrant. As Virtus wrote:

“Effective August 5, 2020, the fund will be closed to new investors and additional investor deposits. On or about August 18, 2020, the fund will be liquidated.”

Why this matters to us is that its largest single asset is $3 million worth of HFRO shares. It has to dump these by Aug. 18, whatever the price, so that it can return cash to its investors.

It's this forced selling – complete with a pre-specified deadline – that creates the rare backward-going gondola leg.

That means HFRO's recent share price of $7.59 and NAV of $12.55 amount to a discount of 40%!

Image source: Hraunbergsapótek

Your Opportunity Now

It’s unusual to have a forward-going gondola leg so close to a backward-going gondola leg. But it’s produced a powerful downward pressure nonetheless, ripe for exploitation for careful investors.

Remember that the Texas Supreme Court was merely saying the lower courts must try harder to calculate a value for damages rather than jump to the full refund option. So it’s likely this calculation will yield something between $40 million and $287 million.

It’s also important to know that Highland calculated its NAV on the basis of receiving absolutely nothing from the Credit Suisse court cases. Therefore, anything it receives is a plus.

How secure is the NAV?

The fund's assets were derived from 91 issuers as of their detailed breakdown at end December 2019 and 105 issuers more recently at end March 2020. The distribution of assets was as follows:

Class Allocation Loans 35.4% Collateralized Loan Obligation [CLO] debt 23.4% Equities 39.2% Bonds 2.1%

Source: Investing With Confidence

Importantly for us, just over a third of the asset base isn’t regularly traded. And estimating its value requires HFRO to make some assumptions, making the valuation less clear.

But the fund divides its assets into three tiers of increasing opacity in valuation:

Tier HFRO's Description My Summary Proportion of HFRO Assets 1 Quoted unadjusted prices for identical instruments in active markets to which the fund has access at the date of measurement. Definitely correct pricing. People are actually buying at this price. 7% 2 Quoted prices for similar instruments in active markets; quoted prices for identical or similar instruments in markets that are not active but are valued based on executed trades; broker quotations that constitute an executable price; and alternative pricing sources supported by observable inputs are classified within Level 2. Level 2 inputs are either directly or indirectly observable for the asset in connection with market data at the measurement date. Probably almost correct pricing. There are people willing to buy at this price. 56% 3 Model-derived valuations in which one or more significant inputs or significant value drivers are unobservable. [e.g.] indicative quotes from broker-dealers that do not necessarily represent prices the broker may be willing to trade on... Unobservable inputs are those inputs that reflect the fund’s own assumptions that market participants would use to price the asset or liability based on the best available information. Dubious pricing. HFRO is having to make some. assumptions to ascribe a value. 37%

Source: Investing With Confidence

Perhaps the most dubious of the Tier 3 valuations is the $6.1 million of loans to and $7.5 million of stock in Terrestar Corporation. This company that has no current operations.

Terrestar has value only because it owns a chunk of broadcast spectrum frequencies (or maybe two, if it wins an ongoing case against the FCC). The corporation expects to lease it out and start receiving income sometime in the next three years.

Source Investing With Confidence

Perhaps more convincing is the $208 million of preferred stock Highland has in a real estate joint venture owning 1.1 million acres of Texas timberland. The investment is called "Creek Pine Holdings REIT LLC" in HFRO's documents. And it’s called "Triple T" in the corresponding documents of the general partner, publicly listed as Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT).

As pointed out by Beyond Saving and Rida Morwa on Seeking Alpha back in January, this investment provides favorable terms to HFRO. The joint venture has a contract in place to sell timber to paper products giant Georgia Pacific.

The originally slated contract duration to 2029 has recently been extended to 2031, along with providing Triple T (and therefore HFRO) greater investment freedoms.

Source

Consider the Risks

At the current cavernous about 40% discount, a great many things would have to go wrong simultaneously to make this an investment you later regret.

In effect, there would need to be multiple defaults in senior debt across dozens of companies. Either that or a cascade collapse in income through collateralized loan obligations. Either that or a sudden disappearance of demand for wood and paper products.

You are protected by a near 12% dividend yield. Annual net investment income has averaged $0.76 per share over the last five years, and it was $0.85 in 2019.

HFRO’s common shareholders take a five-cent dent for preferred dividends. But then they receive $0.924 a year in payouts, being paid out as $0.077 monthly.

There's a small gap in that dividend cover, which is filled in some years by profits on securities trading.

It’s likely that the fraud settlement will provide HFRO's NAV a bonus of less than $280 million (~28%) but also more than $40 million (~4%).

HFRO also uses leverage in its investment program, “including the use of borrowed funds and investments in certain types of options, such as puts, calls and warrants, which may be purchased for a fraction of the price of the underlying securities.”

Click here to Read the Latest Annual Report.

Recommendation

The gaping near 40% discount to NAV doesn't even include a likely gain from a court case. Add to that the diverse income stream from around a hundred underlying issuers and the steady monthly drip-feed of an almost 12% annual dividend.

Altogether, they make HFRO a solid investment for income seekers who are attracted by a likely capital gains kicker.

For the record, the optimal window to invest is before the Aug. 18 termination of the gondola’s backward-going leg.

We do consider this CEF “Super Speculative” and just as we warned our members, we suggest that readers take extra precaution before purchasing shares.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

We Can Help You "Put REITs in Retirement"

At iREIT, we're committed to assisting investors navigate the REIT sector. As part of this commitment, we decided to provide our readers with a 20% discount to our service and we will also be included a copy of my book, The Intelligent REIT Investor. Don't miss out on the opportunity as we are limiting the 20% discount to our first 30 new members. * Limited to first 50 new members * 2-week free trial * free REIT book *



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.