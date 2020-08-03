OMIDRIA, Omeros' one FDA approved therapy, has run into nasty speed bumps in the form of impending passthrough loss and COVID-19 closures.

I have been singing the praises of Omeros since my first Omeros (OMER) article, "Omeros: Beauty and the Beast", back in March of 2018. At the time I noted Omeros' great attractions: its beauty, against an ominous background: the ever lurking beast.

In the intervening time it seems that not much has changed. I remain an enthusiastic but cautious Omeros bull. Omeros has a nice cupboard of blockbusters-in-waiting, including one targeted for a BLA filing this quarter. One nagging question is how will it muster the liquidity required to harvest this bounty?

Those who are willing to be patient will have a chance for outsized rewards. The Omeros story is one of the most interesting in the fascinating field of small biotechs that I cover. If you are looking for a speculative biotech play that offers the potential for an outsized reward, Omeros is deserving of your attention.

Omeros' pipeline boasts promising therapies at various stages of development including one targeting a BLA filing this quarter.

Omeros has a modest market cap of <$1 billion as I write on 8/3/20. Its pipeline is spectacular for a company its size. I gave my most comprehensive overview of this pipeline back in 2018, in "Omeros' Deck Full Of Aces" ("Aces").

At the time Omeros had a considerably larger market cap and was trading >$26. What has happened in the interim to dim its prospects? I will discuss how OMIDRIA, its liquidity engine, is faring below. As for Omeros' lead development therapy OMS721, the Aces article described it as:

...in a variety of late-stage clinical trials. These include three: ...Phase 3 clinical programs in hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, or stem cell TMA, in immunoglobulin A or IgA nephropathy and in atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome or aHUS... [and] two ongoing... Phase 2 clinical trials, one in stem cell TMA and the other in renal diseases currently focused on patients with IgA nephropathy The FDA has a grab bag of special designations that it can award promising therapies. Omeros has scored a handful of such special designation for its OMS721, including breakthrough therapy and orphan drug designations for: (4/26/18) the treatment of patients with high-risk hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); and

(6/13/17) the treatment of Immunoglobulin A (IGA) nephropathy. It has also netted fast track designation (7/23/15) for: treatment of patients with atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); Omeros also has an orphan drug designation for aHUS.

Stem cell TMA is OMS721' lead indication. It leapfrogged aHUS and IGA several years ago. It has been crawling laboriously through a rolling BLA application in accordance with a schedule that it worked out with the FDA in September 2018. Now in August 2020, some 22 months down the road, the latest update on the status of this rolling BLA is set out in the slide below from Omeros' 6/12/20 investor presentation:

Such slide published during Q2, 2020 targets Q3 as the date for completion and hopefully filing of the BLA. This could translate into a launch during 2021. The same investor's presentation slide deck sets out the OMS721 stem cell TMA market opportunity as:

If Omeros succeeds in its quest to be the first with an FDA approved therapy targeted to treat stem cell TMA, Omeros should jump from a market cap of <$1 billion to a healthy multiple of that figure.

Omeros has not provided any revenue guidance for OMS721 in treatment of stem cell TMA. CEO Demopulos has noted that treatment costs for stem cell TMA patients run ~$3 million a year. This implies that a stem cell TMA therapy would likely carry a significant price tag, certainly one that would reward shareholders who venture aboard at this stage.

As for the balance of Omeros' pipeline behind OMS721 in treatment of stem call TMA, it is significant as discussed in Aces and per the 5/12/20 presentation slide below:

OMIDRIA is a proven revenue generator that has faced unusual challenges.

OMIDRIA has been approved in both the US, since 2014, and Europe, since 2015. Omeros describes its use as:

...to prevent miosis in cataract surgery and to reduce postoperative pain. OMIDRIA has been shown to reduce complications, to prevent intraoperative floppy iris syndrome (IFIS), and to reduce the need for opioids, pupil-expansion devices and postoperative steroids.

OMIDRIA has been a significant revenue generator for Omeros. As shown by Omeros' latest 10-K, (p. 49) OMIDRIA revenues have ebbed and flowed based upon its eligibility for pass-through billing status under Medicare.

Strangely, and unfortunately for Omeros, OMIDRIA'S pass through status has been in a state of flux. Originally in place until 12/13/17 when it expired to be reinstated for (US) fiscal years 2019 and 2020. Unless changed again, pass-through status will lapse at the end of September 2020.

CEO Demopulos has consistently put a good face on pass-through extension prospects for OMIDRIA. Omeros is pursuing a two-pronged approach. Its latest 10-K (p. 1-2) under the heading "BUSINESS" describes one approach. It is trying to qualify for separate payment as a non-opiate therapy for pain management under a program discouraging incentives for opioids.

In Omeros' Q1, 2020 earnings call. CEO Demopulos discussed its first approach as follows:

...we're well positioned. I think the study that was just done that we did with IBM Watson on what 219,000 patients, I think makes it kind of abundantly clear that not only does OMIDRIA reduce the need for intra-operative opioids, but clearly with statistical significance and clinically meaningfully reduces the need for postoperative opioids. So I think we're well positioned. I think the Bill certainly is deserving, and I believe the groups that are really pushing that have positioned it well and we're optimistic.

Omeros is also supporting a push for separate legislation to secure pass-through. As I write on 8/3/20, Congressional leaders are at loggerheads over COVID-19 relief. Whether opioid relief protecting OMIDRIA finds its way into the latest trillion dollar leviathan is uncertain. Should it fail to do so it will likely find itself cut off from effective separate billing for some indeterminate period, thereby leaving its upcoming product revenue prospects in considerable doubt.

For those wishing to check out the impact of previous pass-through loss and the likely impact of another round see here, here and here. A more economical approach for your time is to recognize that the extent of OMIDRIA revenues until this gets resolved is a major known unknown.

As if this pass-through situation was not burden enough for OMIDRIA, along comes the pandemic and takes a dead bead on it as described below in Omeros' Q1, 2020 10-Q (p. 17):

Omeros runs itself as chronically light on cash, never more so than now.

OMIDRIA's revenue disruptions have bled through to Omeros' cash cushion. As I recall, a constant theme of my previous Omeros articles and comments to these articles is Omeros' habit of running an expensive operation with minimal liquidity.

In terms of costs and expenses for Q1, 2020, CFO Jacobsen reported an aggregate sum of $47.2 million. Such expenses were $9.9 million less than the previous quarter which had incurred a nonrecurring drug manufacturing burden of $12.6 million to satisfy FDA requirements surrounding Omeros' stem cell TMA BLA.

Omeros' Q1, 2020 10-Q set out its liquidity for the quarter as:

This $54 million of cash and equivalents would be ample, if not bounteous by Omeros' standards, if Omeros were operating in a steady state environment. Unfortunately it is not. Its critical ongoing OMIDRIA revenues are highly uncertain as described above.

As I write on 8/3/20, Omeros has yet to announce its Q3, 2020 earnings release date. It should be at some point during the next week. As an Omeros bull, watching Omeros' share price erode in the face of uncertainty over its ongoing OMIDRIA revenues, I am looking forward to some positive color on the situation during it Q3, 2020 call.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Despite its ongoing liquidity challenges I remain quite bullish on Omeros. By my estimation its prospects in stem cell TMA are sufficiently attractive to make up for any downdrafts which it may face on account of OMIDRIA induced cash flow upsets.

That said, Omeros is far from a one-trick pony. Once it gets its OMIDRIA revenues back on track, it should be able to comfortably develop the balance of its pipeline with minimal ongoing dilution.

Omeros is one of many similarly situated biotechs insofar as its current situation is filled with risk. However, Omeros stands out from the run of such companies in the likelihood that it break through and in the magnitude of the reward should it do so.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in OMER over the next 72 hours.