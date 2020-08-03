While current times are tough, have little doubt that better times are just around the corner - meaning Q4 and beyond.

Everyone is having fun except for investors investing in value like dividend-paying industrial stocks. While tech stocks (QQQ) are up 25% year-to-date, Caterpillar (CAT) is still down 10%, after dropping roughly 3.4% last week - most of it is because of its earnings release on Friday (07/31/20). The second quarter was better than expected but still depressing as the company's sales and earnings were down significantly. Fortunately, the company has plenty of cash, and despite its somewhat negative comments regarding the third quarter, I expect investors to prevent this stock from plummeting further as we are getting close to a situation where's it's time for basic materials and related industries to shine. In this article, I will tell you why and break down the company's second-quarter results.

Source: Caterpillar

Here's What Happened In Q2

Let's start by looking at the company's second-quarter results. Normally, I need to start to give a big introduction to the economic situation. During the previous manufacturing recession in 2015, for example, I used leading economic indicators to display slowing economic expectations and the impact this had on Caterpillar. However, in this case, everyone knows what happened. In March, the United States and major economies in Europe implemented shelter in place orders, which ended up crushing the global economy after Asian growth started to suffer earlier in the first quarter.

That said, sales in the second quarter fell by 31% after declining 21% in the first quarter of this year. The decline was mainly caused by lower sales volume due to lower end-used demand and changes in dealer inventories. Total sales to users were down 22% in the second quarter, which is better than Caterpillar expected. Machine sales to users including construction industries and resource industries were down 23% - led by a 40% decline in North America.

Source: Caterpillar Q2/2020 Earnings Presentation

In the APAC region, the company saw a 7% increase in end-used demand for machines, which was mainly caused by strength in China. Energy and transportation sales to end-users were down 18% as transportation and industrials were softer while reciprocating engines for oil and gas continued to decline as expected. Power generation was relatively steady.

Total operating profit fell by 65% to $784 million. This decline was caused by the significant volume decline that caused the $1.4 billion decline in operating profit. Operating margins fell by 750 basis points as lower manufacturing costs were more than offset by an unfavorable price realization. In March, the company announced that it was suspending the 2020 short-term incentive payments. This action along with other cost reductions lowered manufacturing costs, SG&A, and R&D expenses. As a comparison, in the prior-year quarter, incentive spending was $200 million.

Additionally, the percentage of loans that were past due declined from 4.13% in the first quarter to 3.74%. While this seems to indicate that customer health is improving, it needs to be mentioned that the company launched customer care programs to allow customers to apply for payment relief through a simplified program. While for now it is keeping loan quality stable, it needs to be seen how this ratio develops in the next two quarters.

GAAP cash from operations increased to $1.4 billion despite a GAAP net income decline from $1.1 billion in the first quarter to $460 million. The main reason this was possible was a $114 million change in net working capital. This number was negative $880 million in the first quarter. The net change in cash (not free cash flow) was up $1.7 billion as the company seized stock repurchases in April - which will not resume in 2020. Additionally, total debt issued soared from $2.1 billion in the prior quarter to $4.0 billion in the second quarter.

Source: TIKR.com

And speaking of debt issued, at the end of the second quarter, Caterpillar had cash worth $8.0 billion and access to a $10.5 billion revolving credit facility. This facility excluded, the company's current assets cover 150% of current liabilities. Even adjusted for inventories, this number is 100% (quick ratio). Total liabilities are valued at 82% of assets. While this number is elevated, it is stable and does not show a medium-term uptrend. EBIT is covering interest expenses 6.7x while total debt is valued at 6.4x EBITDA. Again, this is somewhat elevated but sustainable - even in the current environment.

With that said, there is one question.

What's Next?

Financial stability is fine, but it doesn't mean the stock is safe as it remains prone to economic expectations. While Caterpillar won't issue guidance, management will issue an update for 2021 in January of the new year. For now, the focus will remain on lowering dealer inventories to be able to produce in line with end-user demand in 2021.

With regard to the company's stock price, we are seeing pretty much what I expected. As discussed in previous articles (regardless of the company), I expect the stock market to remain very volatile until at least the general election in November. Companies are reluctant to commit to large capital investments given the high amount of uncertainty.

Source: TradingView

The graph below, showing both inflation expectations and the ratio between basic materials (XLB) and consumer cyclical (XLY), shows this trend quite well. Although inflation expectations are picking up (I expect further acceleration in 2021), basic materials keep underperforming. When (not if) this trend changes, I am almost certain Caterpillar investors will be in a very good place.

Source: TradingView

While Caterpillar did only fall 2.8% after earnings, I expect a very volatile trading range between $120 and $150 until the November election. After that, I expect a situation similar to 2016 where money shifts to cyclical sectors like industrials and basic materials - pushing Caterpillar to new highs.

For now, stay the course. If you are in it as a long-term investor, you should do absolutely nothing. The only reason I have not yet bought Caterpillar is that I already own a significant number of cyclical shares. On a side note, check out my Seeking Alpha bio if you want to know what I own. That said, I expect to buy Caterpillar shares in November.

Stay tuned!

