As Gilead Sciences (GILD) reported Q2 results, a lot of investors still confuse the benefits of Remdesivir to the company and the stock. The drug's production might be sold out for months now, but the long-term benefit still remains limited. My investment thesis is more neutral on the stock after the dip below $70. Gilead Sciences now trades close to where the stock traded prior to the virus crisis as the long-term story is impacted by COVID-19.

COVID-19 Impact

Gilead Sciences fell 4% last Friday following disappointing Q2 earnings. The company finds itself in the odd position of benefitting in the short term from Remdesivir sales while seeing key HIV and HCV franchises disrupted during the pandemic.

The biopharma even raised full-year revenue guidance by up to $2.8 billion to no avail. The market is not sold on the Remdesivir boost lasting while knowing the long-term story is getting worse as new patient starts in HCV and HIV patient transitions to Biktarvy have been delayed.

For this reason, investors likely fear the Q2 weakness is more reflective of where results will trend once the market normalizes. The biopharma missed estimates for the quarter by $0.34 and only reported a Q2 EPS of $1.11. Gilead Sciences earned $1.72 last year as sales slumped $600 million.

Investors need to feel that Remdesivir offers a recurring income stream in order to reward the stock with higher prices. At the midpoint, Gilead Sciences is factoring in a ~$1.5 billion boost to operating income in 2020 from sales of the treatment for COVID-19. With a market cap approaching $90 billion, the extra one-time income is worth about a 1-2% boost to the stock.

If the drug can become a standard of care in 2021, Gilead Sciences would have substantial upside. The company will ramp up Remdesivir treatment courses to over 2 million in 2020 with the ability to produce millions more in 2021.

The problem here is that Remdesivir is an imperfect drug. The treatment leaves a lot to be desired. The latest study showed a 62% reduction in mortality rates, but patients using the drug still died at a 7.6% rate. The drug was far from a cure and a real placebo test may reach a different conclusion.

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb has regularly used the term "imperfect drug" for Remdesivir. By 2021, the medical field is likely to find a vaccine or another treatment course to replace Remdesivir.

Distraction

The reality for Gilead Sciences is that Remdesivir is mostly just a distraction for the company. Operating expenses were up in the quarter while key drug sales and pipeline drug development was delayed. While other biotechs are quickly developing vaccines with long-term sales potentials, Gilead Sciences is busy running clinical trials on Remdesivir and ramping up production that won't be needed in the future while focusing less on franchise drugs.

Q2 sales were a prime example of the problem for the biopharma. Product sales were down $400 million sequentially to $5.1 billion and down 10% from the $5.6 billion reported last year.

HIV sales growth stalled and HCV sales plunged as patients delayed doctor visits. In addition, the quarter was absent the Remdesivir sales benefit expected in the 2H, highlighting what normality looks like without COVID-19 and before patient starts rebound.

Heck, the possibility exists for COVID-19 to remain an issue and Remdesivir to be replaced as a treatment option, no longer collecting $2,500+ per treatment. The company would be able to reduce expenses at that point, but Gilead Sciences wouldn't see the improvement in sales from the virus treatment while seeing patients starts slowed.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Remdesivir has mostly turned into a short-term distraction for Gilead Sciences. The biopharma is busy ramping up spending on clinical trials on a COVID-19 treatment not expected to be useful next year when other treatments and vaccines hit the market. The one-time benefit won't help the stock while the impact to HIV and HCV drug franchises are more hurtful to the company.

Investors should avoid the stock for now, but Gilead Sciences could be worth a purchase on a retest of the pre-virus lows in the mid-$60s and signs the economy will normalize in 2021. The stock might be worth a flier when trading back down towards 10x normalized EPS estates in the $6.50 range.

