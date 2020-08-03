We are feeling bullish about the company after comments made by management stating that their 2022 financial targets are within reach.

Production increases are now expected in the back half of the year and into 2021. The company has increased hiring at most facilities to ramp up production.

Like many companies reporting second-quarter results, Brunswick (BC) saw sequential month-to-month improvement in operations, as states and other countries started reopening their economies. The company had to temporarily suspend manufacturing operations at their facilities from late March into mid-April, however, by mid-May, everything went back online.

There was strong demand in the U.S. retail marine market in May and June, which increased sales for new boats and engines. The company highlighted the fact that 40% of new boat sales were to first-time owners. We believe social distancing rules and the "self-isolating" nature of boating as a recreational activity, could be the result of demand coming from new customers looking for an alternative way to spend time.

The temporary closure of BC's manufacturing facilities and retail networks plus increased demand in the back-half of their second-quarter has created a void in inventories. The company estimates their inventories are at a 20 year low, with 34% of fewer boats in dealer inventories compared to their prior-year period:

Pipeline inventory levels, a key driver of future wholesale boat sales, ended the quarter at approximately 23 weeks, the lowest level at the end of the second quarter since the early 2000s. - Q2 call

The key highlight of their conference call was the "soft guidance" given during the call. We describe it as "soft" because management didn't want to reinstate formal guidance for the rest of the year, as there are still uncertainties regarding the level of recovery of the global economy; the risks of a possible second wave of infections disrupting supply channels, and overall consumer confidence. That said, management gave the following outlook:

Although our formal guidance for 2020 remains withdrawn, we anticipate our second half 2020 revenue and operating earnings to exceed second half 2019 as our Parts and Accessories business should remain steady and our Propulsion and Boat businesses will ramp up production to meet demand and refill pipelines. - Q2 call

With that said, management also believes their 2022 financial targets set during their investor day presentation in 2019 "remain in reach". One of their targets is achieving EPS of $6.25 to $7.25. If they achieve the low end of their range, we have the chance to buy BC for 10x earnings, which is a cheap multiple to pay for a business that we see as having long-term growth opportunities. We believe "normalized" earnings multiple to be 15x, giving us a fair value estimate of $93 per share using $6.25 of EPS.

We are keeping our bullish opinion on BC.

Q2 Recap

BC posted revenues for their second quarter of $987.8M, down 14.8% compared to their prior-year period but still above consensus estimates by $186M. The company also beat earnings expectations on a GAAP basis by $0.51, posting EPS of $0.89 for their second quarter.

Their Parts and Accessories segment showed resilience in current tough times. Sales in this segment dropped by 6% while operating earnings were down by 9% compared to their prior year. That said, operating margins stayed strong, decreasing by only 80 basis points on a quarter-over-quarter basis. Relative strong results in their P&A segment was due to their distribution business remaining open for business, supplying products to their dealers. Demand increased as businesses reopened, and June sales were higher than 2019 levels.

Their Propulsion segment saw revenues decrease by 14% compared to the prior year, impacted by production disruptions at Mercury and OEM partners. That said, the company had a healthy inventory balance which allowed them to continue sales to international channels and dealers during the period. The company is now ramping up production to refill pipelines and meet demand. In June, this segment saw strong earnings and margin performance as volume returned to the market.

Sales in their Boat Segment saw the steepest decline at 32% down from the prior-year period as a result of lower wholesale volumes due to manufacturing disruptions. Cost containment measures and the restructuring of the segment in previous years, helped them to keep profitability; compared to losing money in the last recession of 08'-09'.

Finally, their acquisition of Freedom Boat Club a year ago is still performing according to expectations. Although it still represents only 2% of sales, Freedom added 4,600 new memberships during the quarter, bringing it to a total of 33,000 members. Freedom also opened its 235th location compared to 210 in February. The company has a target of 325 locations with potential revenues of $70M, with 75% being recurring in nature.

An improved outlook for the second half of the year

The company expects unit demand for the U.S. marine market to be up low-single digits with softer demand in International markets. Wholesale demand is expected to be higher during the second half, as the company fills inventory voids left by manufacturing disruptions and improving trends.

Management sees strength in their Propulsion segment as engine inventories around the globe are low. Recent partnerships with OEMs are helping Mercury gain market share. For example, in May, the company announced a partnership with BRP, becoming its global outdoor engine supplier. Mercury has also signed an agreement with Frydenbø, a Scandinavian company, to become their preferred engine provider:

Mercury continues to gain outboard engine market share, especially in higher horsepower categories, where we have focused significant investment in new products and capacity in recent years. Due to our strong product lineup, Mercury has been successful in converting OEMs to its products with a number of additional conversions in process. - Q2 call

Their Propulsion segment doesn't have switching costs. Management made it very clear that nothing stops a boat owner from replacing an engine with another brand. In fact, that is what the company is expected to do with the Boats they acquired through the Freedom Boat Club acquisition:

I think the other thing I would say is that we have been very, very pleased with the rate at which Freedom adoption has gone. The franchisees have really embraced the product offering and the partnership with Brunswick. The rate of adoption of Mercury engines has probably been around 3x that rate. The reason why it's higher is people can convert the Boat brands that they already have from, for example, Yamaha to Mercury faster than they can order a new boat. - Investor day

That said, it is important for the company to expand its Propulsion business because it creates a solid opportunity for its Parts and Accessories market to expand along with it. Although not exactly a "razor blade" business model, it comes close, as more engines increase the market for more replacement parts down the road. The resilience of their P&A segment, as demonstrated in their second-quarter results, shows a more stable and less cyclical revenue source. Currently, the company has 25% of the global market in this segment, with a target of reaching 30% by 2022.

The Bottom Line

The company expects full-year FCF generation in excess of $325M, of which $60M is going to be used to repay a portion of their 2023 term loan. That would put total debt repayment for the year at $100M. Management also expects to end their fiscal year with a debt-to-EBITDA of 1.5x, well within their target ratio. BC also ended the quarter with total cash of $533M, which should be plenty of liquidity to weather the storm.

We are feeling bullish about the company after comments made by management stating that their 2022 financial targets are within reach. These targets were set during their investor day in 2019 which include the following:

So moving on to the 2022 plan targets. Here's an overview of the targets for the 3-year plan. Revenue growth, 6% to 8%, revenue at midpoint exceeds $5 billion; operating earnings at the midpoint of $740 million, with margins centered around 14.5%; strong EPS growth of 13% to 19%, or 16% at midpoint; and free cash flow improved substantially over the planning period, with a 2022 target of $425 million to $475 million, By 2022, with our base plan, we expect our EPS to be in the range of $6.25 to $7.25. - Investor Day

However, management stated during the call that reaching those targets would depend for the most part on their capital strategy, which includes M&As and share buybacks. If we assume the low end of the range is achieved, applying a 15x multiple to earnings would give us a fair value estimate of $93 per share.

Of course, performance would depend on economies staying open. A second wave of infections could cause manufacturing operations to shut down again, putting any financial targets out of reach.

With that said, we are keeping our bullish long-term view of the company.

