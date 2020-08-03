First of all, Exxon Mobil (XOM) will continue to be a wonderful company and if you think they are going out of business, then you have another think coming. I also believe that XOM will continue its Dividend Aristocrat status for at least the next few years.

My thoughts are that the company is doing what it needs to do since 70% of its shareholders are retail investors who rely on that sweet dividend growth. If the dividend were to be cut right now, selling pressure could further erode the value of the company and just make moving forward that much harder. Not to mention the thousands of retirees who have come to rely on the income.

In the earnings call, the SVP Neil Chapman stated this (my emphasis):

...we have a long history in this corporation of providing this reliable, and I would tell you, and as you know, growing dividend for 37 years. A large portion of our shareholder base,... I think something like 70% of our shareholder base (is) of retail investors... And the investor sets come to view that dividend as a source of stability in their income, and that's something we take really, really seriously.

So if the primary focus of XOM is its shareholders, I believe they will pull all the stops out to protect the shareholder base.

Steps Taken

Obviously the company is cutting back on capex. As noted earlier this year, a $23 billion cutback will go a long way towards covering the current $15 billion cash outlay for dividends. However as noted in the earnings call, more cost savings have been achieved even more recently - and as a result, the company sees no reason to take on any more debt:

...we set very aggressive operating and capital expense targets. The organization is exceeding those targets, which positions us very well for the rest of the year. We ended the quarter with more than $12.5 billion of cash, which is in line with the business needs. Given this level of liquidity, we don't see a need to take on additional debt.

The current debt levels are at extremely low interest rates. This, combined with the capex cuts and the added cost savings, should be enough for the company to cover its other investments and dividend payouts (and increase them!) in my opinion.

Let me toss this chart up to show several interesting points:

Note the decrease in debt as well as the increase in cash reserves. Simply put, this is a positive in my mind - not so much for the long-term business, but for the ongoing dividend payments as well as increases. That being said, the overall business has been hit hard and there are risks! Nobody knows what tomorrow will bring, which is why I feel the need to offer a neutral rating in the short and intermediate term, especially for dividend growth investors.

That brings me to the current share price. Let's take a look at this chart:

Data by YCharts

The spike in the yield has come along with a share price haircut of about 50%! Has the worst already been priced in? I am not sure, but what I can be sure of is if XOM reduces output of oil that continues to lose money, that will eventually help the bottom line.

It reminds me of the two brothers who are selling potatoes at a lower cost than it takes to produce and ship them. Each time they send out a truckload it comes back completely sold out! The solution that these guys came up with was to get bigger trucks!

As ridiculous as that sounds, that is precisely what happened in the oil business until production was cut back. Not only that, but demand due to the pandemic has also crushed the price per barrel. So from my eyes, less is more for now and I have no idea how long this will be a fact. Make less oil, spend less money, increase cash flow and reserves. In other words, belt tightening while striving to continue moving ahead in the energy business.

So Should XOM Shares Be Bought Or Sold Now?

My opinion based on the supportive "simple" evidence (which cuts through the bull) I have noted here: Buying XOM at the current price would probably mean you risk losing principle. I think the price will be a real buy at $35-$38 share, which would reflect about another 10% haircut from today's price.

The P/E ratio is likely to drop as the cost savings take affect, but the weaker hands will more than likely look at this quarter's earnings report as a red flag to dump the stop. My position is to continue to hold this enormous company as it navigates the economic environment, cuts costs, reduces surpluses and perhaps even reduces senior management employees.

No I would not buy the stock right now even though it falls well into my personal "buy zone," as reflected in the new PRIP, or Pandemic Retirement Income Portfolio.

PRIP consists of the following stocks: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG), Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), AT&T (T) PepsiCo Inc (PEP), Con Edison (ED), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Realty Income (O), Altria (MO), and Annaly Capital (NLY).

I would hang on to the stock while it continues moving ahead with its overall corporate plan as noted here:

My Bottom Line

XOM is still paying its dividend and has made it clear that maintaining Aristocrat status. With the moves the company has made, even in light of an awful quarter and murky future outlook, if you are a dividend growth investor, I believe the right decision is to hold this stock. And if the price drops significantly, then add some shares or start a position. I probably would not open a new position at the current share price simply because of the bad news reaching investors who might trim or dump the stock fearing they will lose income and capital.

Ok, what are your thoughts on XOM right now?

Not To Bore You, But...

Knowledge is power, and many folks shy away from the investing world because that very world makes it more confusing each and every day in an effort to sell you something.

My work here will remain free to all of my followers (unless it is an Editors' Pick! Then the article will be openly available for only 24 hours or so. But I have no Marketplace service).

