Personal Income Decreasing, Inflation Is Back

It is absurd that we think this is good news but it is indeed so - we're coming to the end of the recent craziness.

US personal income is decreasing, the savings rate is decreasing and we're seeing inflation coming back at very low levels.

This sounds absurd but economic news that in normal times we'd be horrified by and today we rather like.

Our general desires

In normal times our struggle is to keep inflation down so being happy that it's rising is a little odd. But that's what being on the edge of a depression will do for us. It's also pretty weird to be happy that personal income is down - the aim of our having an economy in the first place is that the people get richer. It's also true that we've spent decades worrying that the savings rate is to low so applauding it falling just feels wrong.

However, the last few months have been so odd economically that all of these things are happening and we're jolly happy they are too.

Personal income

Personal income is falling:

Personal income decreased $222.8 billion (1.1 percent) in June according to estimates released today by the Bureau of Economic Analysis

And:

As we can see it's still at elevated levels as a result of the money Congress is pumping out. As Congress probably should be of course. The fall is lower government transfers. A happier note is that income from earnings rose, a reflection of more people going back to work.

Personal spending

Spending rose even in the face of falling incomes:

personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased $737.7 billion (5.6 percent).

And:

We could think this is just because the bars were open but that size of rise would only be if we were an entire nation of journalists. Something else is happening as well:

The $623.0 billion increase in real PCE in June reflected an increase of $273.7 billion in spending for goods and a $362.1 billion increase in spending for services......Within services, the leading contributors to the increase were spending for health care as well as food services and accommodations.

One of the recent weirdnesses is that health care expenditure dropped off a cliff in the middle of a pandemic. The reason being that all elective surgery stopped for the duration as well as quite a lot of non-elective work. That spending is rising here is a welcome sign that things are moving toward normality again.

But note that this isn't all on services - it's not just because that part of the economy is opening up again. There is significant spending upon goods, this again being a sign of normality reapproaching.

Inflation

Or the personal expenditures deflator:

The PCE price index increased 0.4 percent. Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index increased 0.2 percent.

We were worried - OK, some economists were worried - that we were going to tip over into significant deflation as a result of the coronavirus. That hasn't happened. Good.

And the important bit

The important part of this is that the savings rate has dropped:

Personal saving was $3.37 trillion in June and the personal saving rate—personal saving as a percentage of disposable personal income—was 19.0 percent

That's down from 23% the month before.

The reason this is important is because it allays fears of a self-sustaining depression.

Here's what some were fearing. That we have the lockdown, OK. So then people realise how terrible things are going to be and start to save an save. To get them through the hard times to come. This is what Keynes called the paradox of thrift. It's entirely rational for each and every individual to do this. But if we all do it at the same time then the economy goes into a tailspin because no one is buying anything.

Personal income rose as a result of the generosity from Congress. The savings rate climbed to Chinese sorts of levels as a result. But what was really happening was people paying off debt - this counts as savings - and what was being paid off was the credit card balances. More technically known as revolving debt.

So, the worry is that people keep those savings habits once we start to unlock the economy. If they do then we're in for a horrible, deep, depression. And what we're seeing is that the people as a whole are not doing this. Even as personal income falls back closer to normal levels spending is rising and the savings rate is falling.

This is the nugget of information to pluck from all of this. We're unlikely to have that self-sustaining - self-causing even - depression from the paradox of thrift. Sure, we might well see a slightly higher savings rate than in more normal times (it was about 7% before all this virus stuff) but it's not sticking at those very high levels.

My view

The unwinding of congressional bounty was obviously going to lower personal incomes. But we're seeing market incomes rising as the lockdown ends. We're also seeing spending increase as there are more places to spend. The net result is that fall in the savings rate as the spending is rising more than the incomes are falling. We've dodged that particular worry that is.

The investor view

We can be cheerful about how we're going to come out of this. That one particular possible problem appears not to be happening. Which is nice, no?

Concerning the general price level of the markets the stock indices are already priced for us to have a relatively simple recovery. So, there's no specific action to take with this new information. It is, rather, just not a disproof of the contention that we'll have a relatively simple recovery.

That means that we're back to microeconomic factors in our investment decisions. There's no obvious pointer to the general level of market prices and we've got to look to specific situations and companies instead.

