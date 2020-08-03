Source

Anyone that's completed a DIY project surely knows the many brands that Sherwin-Williams (SHW) owns. Of course there's the namesake Sherwin-Williams brand of paints as well as Dutch Boy, Krylon, Minwax, Thompson's WaterSeal and many others. As a frequent, although not as frequent as I'd like to be, DIY-er I can certainly attest to using Sherwin-Williams' products on just about every project that I do.

Dividend History

When I invest my savings into a business, I want the management team of that business to send excess cash that isn't needed for the business back to me as an owner.

Image by author; data source Sherwin-Williams Investor Relations

According to the CCC list, Sherwin-Williams has paid and increased dividends for 42 consecutive years which gives them the title of Dividend Champion. Sherwin-Williams' dividend growth streak dates back to 1978 and every year they've been there to pay out a higher dividend than the previous year no matter what the economic or geopolitical calamity du jour was.

Looking back to 1993, Sherwin-Williams' year over year dividend growth has ranged from 1.2% to 100.0% with an average of 16.1% and a median of 11.8% over those 27 periods.

Of the 23 rolling 5-year periods since 1993, annualized dividend growth has ranged from 4.4% to 29.2% with an average of 13.2% and a median of 11.9%.

The 18 rolling 10-year periods since 1993 have annualized dividend growth ranging from 9.4% to 17.4% with an average of 12.2% and a median of 12.1%.

The 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year annualized dividend growth rates since 1993 can be found in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year 1993 $0.125 1994 $0.140 11.82% 1995 $0.280 100.00% 1996 $0.350 25.00% 40.87% 1997 $0.400 14.29% 41.90% 1998 $0.450 12.50% 17.13% 29.16% 1999 $0.480 6.67% 11.10% 27.94% 2000 $0.540 12.50% 10.52% 14.04% 2001 $0.580 7.41% 8.83% 10.63% 2002 $0.600 3.45% 7.72% 8.45% 2003 $0.620 3.33% 4.71% 6.62% 17.35% 2004 $0.680 9.68% 5.45% 7.21% 17.12% 2005 $0.820 20.59% 10.97% 8.71% 11.34% 2006 $1.000 21.95% 17.27% 11.51% 11.07% 2007 $1.260 26.00% 22.83% 16.00% 12.16% 2008 $1.400 11.11% 19.52% 17.69% 12.02% 2009 $1.420 1.43% 12.40% 15.87% 11.46% 2010 $1.440 1.41% 4.55% 11.92% 10.31% 2011 $1.460 1.39% 1.41% 7.86% 9.67% 2012 $1.560 6.85% 3.18% 4.36% 10.03% 2013 $2.000 28.21% 11.57% 7.39% 12.43% 2014 $2.200 10.00% 14.65% 9.15% 12.46% 2015 $2.680 21.82% 19.77% 13.23% 12.57% 2016 $3.360 25.37% 18.88% 18.14% 12.88% 2017 $3.400 1.19% 15.62% 16.86% 10.44% 2018 $3.440 1.18% 8.68% 11.46% 9.41% 2019 $4.520 31.40% 10.39% 15.49% 12.28% 2020 $5.360 18.58% 16.38% 14.87% 14.05%

Table and calculations by author; data source Sherwin-Williams Investor Relations

The payout ratio is a quick way to gauge the safety of the dividend. It shows how much of the net income or free cash flow is taken up by dividends. All else being equal you want to see a lower payout ratio rather than a higher one because inevitably the business will fall on hard times and will need that cushion to keep the dividend being paid out. Image by author; data source Sherwin-Williams SEC filings

Over the last decade, the payout ratio based on net income has averaged 27.2% while the free cash flow payout ratio has averaged 23.1%. For the most recent 5 years those averages are 25.1% and 21.8%, respectively.

Quantitative Quality

With a focus on dividend growth investing for the bulk of my investments, the number one thing that you need to be sure of is the quality of the business. That means I want to find businesses that have a history of growing sales and cash flows, and of course their dividends, and which I believe will continue to do so in the future.

Image by author; data source Sherwin-Williams SEC filings

Sherwin-Williams' revenue growth has been solid over the last decade, growing 130% in total or ~9.7% annualized. Granted a good chunk of that growth is attributed to the acquisition of Valspar in FY 2017. Gross profits have grown right along with sales increasing 131% in total or ~9.7% annualized.

Sherwin-Williams has seen its operating profits rise substantially faster, climbing a total of 224% or ~13.9% annualized over the last decade. Similarly, cash flow from operations has risen 229% in total or ~14.1% annualized. Free cash flow has outpaced them all, growing 243% in total or ~14.7% annualized.

Image by author; data source Sherwin-Williams SEC filings

Gross profit margins have been very consistent over the last decade, ranging from 42% to 50% with the average over that time at 46%.

My preference is to see free cash flow margins greater than 10%. Sherwin-Williams doesn't quite hit that mark; however, the trend is in the right direction. Over the last 10 years, the average FCF margin has been 9% with the average for the most recent 5 years at 10%.

Image by author; data source Sherwin-Williams SEC filings

My preferred profitability metric is the free cash flow return on invested capital, "FCF ROIC", which represents the excess cash return that is being generated by the business compared to the capital invested in the business. In theory, this would be the return of cash you could take out of the business if you owned the entire entity outright under the current capital structure.

Sherwin-Williams' FCF ROIC took a hit due to the Valspar acquisition and the subsequent increase in debt. Despite the decrease, the FCF ROIC has still been sufficiently over 10% with a 12.9% average over the last 3 fiscal years and is trending higher.

As a shareholder with intentions of holding forever, I want to see the management teams of the businesses that I own to use cash in ways that make sense to me as a part owner. That means that the first priority is to defend and grow the business through capital expenditures. Remaining cash flow should then be allocated towards paying and growing the dividend, debt reduction, building up a cash war chest, acquisitions or share repurchases.

To understand how Sherwin-Williams has used its free cash flow, I calculate 3 variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow, FCF: Cash flow from operations less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, FCFaD: FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks, FCFaDB: FCFaD less cash spent on share repurchases

Ideally, the business would generate sufficient cash flow from the business to support the capital allocation plans without tapping outside capital. I'm not concerned about the FCFaDB dipping negative in any given year; however, a prolonged negative stretch would require further inquiry.

Image by author; data source Sherwin-Williams SEC filings

As we saw earlier, Sherwin-Williams has been FCF positive every year over the last decade. In total Sherwin-Williams has generated $11.32 B in FCF over the last 10 years.

That positive FCF has allowed management to return $2.52 B in cash to shareholders via dividends. Sherwin-Williams has managed a positive FCFaD every year over the last decade and has cumulatively generated $8.81 B in FCFaD.

Sherwin-Williams has also spent $6.00 B on share repurchases over the last decade which puts the FCFaDB at a cumulative $2.82 B. Prior to FY 2016 Sherwin-Williams had a fairly large appetite for buybacks typically allocating all cash flow after paying the dividend towards share repurchases. However, since the Valspar acquisition share repurchases have slowed significantly.

Image by author; data source Sherwin-Williams SEC filings

That $6.00 B spent on share repurchases has reduced the shares outstanding by a total of 14.7% over the last decade. That's good for an annualized reduction of 1.8%. Although even more impressive is that most of that reduction came in the 5 years of the period which saw the share count decline 12.8% or 3.1% per year.

Image by author; data source Sherwin-Williams SEC filings

While my preference is for no debt, I also understand that (1) some businesses can afford to carry more debt due to the nature of their business and (2) given the low prevailing interest rates re-capitalizing the business to carry more debt is a reasonable possibility.

Over the last decade Sherwin-Williams' debt to capitalization ratio has averaged 58% and as of FY 2019 was at 72%.

Image by author; data source Sherwin-Williams SEC filings

Sherwin-Williams' debt ratios are higher than I'd like them to be although the trend since the Valspar acquisition is in the right direction as management has been reducing debt while also seeing solid growth.

As of the end of FY 2019 the debt-to-EBITDA ratio stood at 3.6x with the debt-to-operating income ratio at 4.1x and debt-to-free cash flow ratio at 4.6x.

Valuation

I utilize multiple methods to determine the value of a business. One of those methods is the minimum acceptable rate of return, "MARR", analysis. The MARR analysis requires you to estimate the future earnings and dividends that a business will produce, apply a realistic multiple on those future earnings, and then determining whether the expected return surpasses your hurdle rate for investment.

Currently, analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to show $21.94 in EPS for FY 2020 and $24.73 for FY 2021. Analysts also expect Sherwin-Williams to grow EPS 8.2% per year over the next 5 years. I then assumed that Sherwin-Williams will be able to grow EPS at 5.0% per year for the following 5 years. Dividends are assumed to target a 25% payout ratio.

To determine the realistic multiple that Sherwin-Williams could trade at in the future, I let history be my guide. As you can see in the following YChart, investors have typically valued Sherwin-Williams between ~16x to ~35x the TTM EPS.

Data by YCharts

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in Sherwin-Williams could produce if the assumptions laid out above are reasonable expectations of how the future plays out. Returns include dividends taken in cash and are calculated with a purchase price of $647.92, Friday's closing price. Returns are run through the end of calendar year 2025, "5 Year", and calendar year 2030, "10 Year".

IRR P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 27.5 8.2% 7.2% 25 6.4% 6.3% 22.5 4.4% 5.3% 20 2.2% 4.1% 17.5 -0.2% 2.9% 15 -2.9% 1.5%

Alternatively, I calculated the price level that I could purchase shares in order to produce the returns that I desire from my investments. My typical hurdle rate is a 10% IRR. For Sherwin-Williams I'll also examine 9% and 7% hurdle rates to calculate the purchase price targets.

Purchase Price Targets 10% Return Target 9% Return Target 7% Return Target P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 27.5 $607 $512 $636 $559 $698 $669 25 $554 $470 $581 $513 $638 $614 22.5 $502 $428 $525 $468 $577 $559 20 $449 $387 $470 $422 $516 $503 17.5 $397 $345 $415 $376 $446 $448 15 $344 $304 $360 $331 $395 $393

Additionally, I like to use dividend yield theory to get a quick gauge of the valuation. Dividend yield theory is predicated on the 5-year average dividend yield being a proxy for the fair value of a business.

Image by author; data source Sherwin-Williams Investor Relations and Yahoo Finance

The 5-year average forward dividend yield is 0.98%, with Sherwin-Williams shares offering a current yield of 0.83%.

A reverse discounted cash flow analysis can be used to get an idea of what the current share price implies regarding the future growth and margins of the business. I use a rather simplified version of the DCF using the maximum of the 3-, 5- and 10-year average EBIT and FCF margins and a terminal revenue growth rate of 4%. For the reverse DCF, I'll examine both a 10% and 8% hurdle rate.

For the 8% hurdle rate scenario and assuming flat EBIT margins, revenue growth would need to come in at 7.0% annualized over the next 20 years to justify the current share price. Assuming 10% total EBIT margin improvement over the next 20 years, annualized revenue growth would need to be 6.5% to support the current share price.

In the 10% hurdle rate scenario the corresponding revenue growth rates are 10.4% and 9.9%, respectively.

Conclusion

Sherwin-Williams is an excellent business and while there's a few things I would like to see change it's honestly just picking nits. Despite the rather unglamorous business of making paints and coatings, the business and the stock have been remarkable over the last decade.

Over the last decade, Sherwin-Williams' share price is up 813% which far outpaces the S&P 500's 190% increase over that same time.

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately, I don't expect to see that same kind of performance over the ensuing decade. The reality is that valuations matter and if you recall from the chart in the valuation section, Sherwin-Williams was the beneficiary of just about every valuation doubling over the last decade and I just don't expect to see that continue going forward from what's already pretty lofty valuations.

However, that doesn't mean that Sherwin-Williams isn't a great business or even one you should avoid at current levels.

Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value range between $496 and $609. Based on the MARR analysis I would put the fair value range between $503 to $614.

Going forward, I would expect annualized returns to be closer to 6-8% per year annualized which is a far cry from the returns that Sherwin-Williams has given over the last decade. That being said, considering interest rates are on US Treasuries for the 10, 20 and 30 year range from 0.55% to 1.20%, Sherwin-Williams does still look attractive.

Admittedly, I'm still kicking myself for not adding shares in early April when I was looking at Sherwin-Williams after the share price dipped back to the low $400's.

Given the quality of the business I'm tempted to initiate a position near current price levels knowing full well that valuation is likely on the high end and that multiple compression will be a drag on future returns. Although at this time I wouldn't consider making a significant investment in Sherwin-Williams and would opt for a dollar cost average strategy because in the end I believe that Sherwin-Williams' business quality will win out over the long term. I would be interested in legging into a position in with larger purchases should the share price retreat to the sub-$470 level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SHW over the next 72 hours.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial professional. Please consult an investment advisor and do your own due diligence prior to investing. Investing involves risks. All thoughts/ideas presented in this article are the opinions of the author and should not be taken as investment advice.