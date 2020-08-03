NTT DOCOMO, Inc. (DCMYY) CEO Kazuhiro Yoshizawa on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NTT DOCOMO, Inc. (OTCPK:DCMYY) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2020 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Naoto Okubo - IR

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa - President, CEO & Representative Director

Takashi Hiroi - SVP & Director

Kenichi Mori - Former EVP, Executive GM, Smart-life Business Division and Director

Shigeto Torizuka - Former EVP, GM, HR Management Department and Director

Keisuke Yoshizawa - MD, IR Department

Kouji Tsubouchi - Former EVP & Executive GM, Hokkaido Regional Office and Director

Conference Call Participants

Daisaku Masuno - Nomura Securities

Satoru Kikuchi - SMBC Nikko Securities

Yoshio Ando - Daiwa Securities

Hideaki Tanaka - Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley

Kei Takahashi - UBS Investment Bank

Mitsunobu Tsuruo - Citigroup

Shinji Moriyuki - SBI Securities

Naoto Okubo

Ladies and gentlemen, we will now like to start NTT DOCOMO Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results Presentation. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you very much for taking precious time to attend this presentation session. I am Okubo from the IR Department of NTT DOCOMO. I will be serving as the emcee for today's meeting. Please be advised that this meeting is distributed on an online format because of the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 infections. Please be advised that this information is broadcast live via NTT DOCOMO's IR website. And of course, on-demand video presentation distribution is scheduled for later. Please be advised of that.

I would like to inform you 3 points before we begin the presentation. First of all, I would like to introduce the participants from NTT DOCOMO. President and CEO, Mr. Yoshizawa, and our seven Executive Vice Presidents. The General Manager of Accounts and Finance Department, Mr. Hiroi; General Manager of Corporate Strategy and Planning Department, Mr. Fujiwara; Network Division EGM, Mr. Tamura; and the EGM of Sales and Marketing Division, Mr. Torizuka; and Smart Life Business EGM, Mr. Mori and the EGM of the Corporate Business Department and the EGM of the R&D Innovation Department, Mr. Tani.

For the schedule today, Mr. Yoshizawa, the President, who will make a presentation of the highlights of the results using the presentation slides. And after that, we would like to take your questions. We expect to finish the meeting at 6:00 p.m. Japan time. And let me inform you about the documents to be used today. The presentation slides, together with the financial data book and other related materials are posted on our information IR website of NTT DOCOMO. Please refer to them.

Now without further ado, we would like to begin the presentation. Mr. Yoshizawa, please.

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

First of all, before I begin the presentation of the first quarter results, I would like to extend my heartfelt sympathy to those of you who have been affected by the expanded infections of the COVID-19 and those who have been affected by the torrential rain of July 2020. Because of the reduced operations of our nationwide DOCOMO shops and also the call centers, we have inconvenienced our customers. I would like to take this opportunity to express my apologies. At the call center in DOCOMO shops, we will like to take proper measures to prevent infections and make efforts to reduce the inconvenience to customers.

Now I would like to begin the presentation of the results. Page 1. In the first section, I would like to talk about the results highlights for the fiscal first quarter. And then in the second part, I would like to give you the guidance and the key actions planned for this fiscal year.

Now for Page 2, the first quarter results highlights for fiscal 2020. Operating revenues decreased by ¥61.1 billion year-on-year to ¥1.098 trillion, operating profit increased by ¥1.8 billion to ¥280.5 billion. Net profit attributable to NTT DOCOMO Inc. increased by ¥3.0 billion to ¥195.3 billion. Thus, we recorded a decrease in revenues but an increase in profit.

Due to the expanded impact from customer return measures, such as the Gigaho/Gigalight new rate plans, and also because of the reduction in sales related revenues and international roaming revenues due to COVID-19, we recorded a decrease in revenues on a year-on-year basis, but due to the steadfast implementation of measures for expansion of Smart Life business, we were able to record an increase in profit, free cash flow in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Because of the impact of the transfer of shares of Sumitomo Mitsui credit card, free cash flow for this quarter decreased by ¥228.8 billion to negative ¥54 billion.

Page 3, the results by segment. In Telecommunications business, operating revenues decreased by ¥93.3 billion year-on-year, and operating profit decreased by ¥11.8 billion year-on-year. For the Smart Life business and other businesses combined, operating revenues increased by ¥34.7 billion and operating profit increased by ¥13.6 billion. As for Smart Life business stand-alone, because of the consolidation of NTT Plala as a subsidiary, operating revenues increased by ¥33.8 billion, and operating profit increased by ¥9.5 billion. Here are the key factors behind the year-on-year changes in operating profit.

Operating -- on Page 4, operating revenues decreased by ¥61.1 billion due, mainly, to the following factors. As you can see in the flow chart, the other -- mobile communication service revenues decreased by ¥18.7 billion due to the expansion of the customer return measures and a decline in international roaming revenues. Optical fiber broadband service revenues increased by ¥12 billion. Other operating revenues due to the consolidation of NTT Plala and other factors increased by ¥23.2 billion. Sales related revenues decreased by ¥77.7 billion due to a plunge in wholesale handsets sold. And the operating expenses on the right-hand side recorded a decrease of ¥63 billion. As a consequence, operating profit increased by ¥1.80 billion to ¥280.5 billion.

Next, the operational performance on Page 5. I'll begin with the d POINT CLUB. Its total membership exceeded 76 million and reached 76.57 million, up 7% year-on-year, of which the total number of d POINT CLUB registrants, who can use d POINT at our partner stores, increased by 24% year-on-year to 44.72 million. On the right-hand side, d POINTs used increased by 22% year-on-year to 57.1 billion points. Out of this, more than 70%, i.e., 40.3 billion points, have been used at our partner stores. So both in terms of members and in terms of point users, we believe d POINT program has gradually expanded to become one of the largest common points program in Japan.

Telecommunications operational performance on Page 6. Mobile telecommunication subscriptions increased by 2% to 80.61 million. On the right-hand side, the churn rate excluding the MVNOs, was 0.42%. As for handset churn rate, because of the expansion of the uptake of the new rate plans, it has improved a very low level of 0.34%.

Next, on Page 7, the number of smartphones and tablet users. This increased by 3% year-on-year to 42.15 million. Docomo Hikari subscriptions increased by 11% year-on-year to 6.66 million.

On Page 8, ARPU. The first quarter aggregate ARPU, including the impact of discounts, was ¥4,800. Although the impact of the customer return measures, such as the new rate plans has been increasing, because of the discounts has been decreased and because we have successfully increased the number of docomo Hikari subscriptions, the ARPU increased by ¥30 compared to the same period of last fiscal year.

Next, about the operating profit from the Smart Life and other businesses combined. This increased by 29% year-on-year to ¥61.2 billion. The contribution of each category was as follows, as you can see on the 4 items in the box on the right. The first one, content and lifestyles, including dTV and d hits, these accounted for approximately 20% of the profit and the finance and payment services such as d CARD and d Payment, this accounted for 25% and the support services for customers' peace of mind, including the mobile device protection service, accounted for roughly 40%, and enterprise solutions and others accounted for 15%. So that was the breakdown of the operating profit from the Smart Life related businesses.

Next, and the finance and payment service on Page 10. The total amount of transactions increased by a significant 33% to ¥1.5 trillion, of which the D CARD transactions increased by 26% year-on-year to ¥1.140 trillion. The d CARD members on the right, this increased to over 30 million. In fact, it reached 13.18 million, up 13% year-on-year. d CARD GOLD, in particular, continued to grow its subscriber base, up 25% year-on-year to 7.04 million.

Now about the d Payment service. The d Payment transactions, on the far left, increased by 2.84% year-on-year to ¥153 billion, a significant increase. The number of d Payment users exceeded the 27 million mark and reached 27.27 million, up 1.8 fold compared to the level of a year ago. We have added the Japan Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants and the Fuji Supermarkets to d POINT payment merchant network, so its membership -- merchant network has been expanding quite steadily. The locations where the point and payment services can be used increased by 1.7-fold million year-on-year to 1.95 million locations. We will continue to improve the services and expand the network so that we can further proliferate the smartphone payment service. +d expansion on Page 12. The number of partners continue to increase at a favorable pace, and including the new names listed here, the total number of partners increased by 1.4-fold compared to level a year ago to 1,312 members. We will continue to work together with our partners and accelerate the co-creation activities under the +d program.

Next, on Page 13. This is about the medium-term strategy, Declaration beyond, the implementation progress. For the initiatives for value and excitement to customers, under Declaration #1, we, in collaboration with Disney, we launched the Disney+ service as an exclusive provider in Japan. Under declaration #2, we supported -- started to support Mainapoint on d Payment and d CARD service. And under declaration #3, we launched a new plan for docomo Hikari, which offers a maximum transmission speed of 10 gigabits per second.

On Page 14, the value co-creation with partners. For this initiative under declaration #4, we have further enriched the DOCOMO Open Innovation Cloud in relation to 5G service. Under declaration #5, we launched d Healthcare for Biz service. And under Deration #6, we started the provision of DOCOMO Image Recognition platform. In addition to what I just explained, we have launched many different initiatives towards the execution of Declaration beyond and we will further accelerate our activities so that we can build a richer future.

Now I would like to talk about the response to the July 2020 torrential rain. We have established a nationwide support structure and mobilized company-wide efforts to restoration activities. We have built coverage using the satellite base stations and mobilized satellite mobile base stations and prepared multiple routes so that we can continue the provision of communication service even when there was a disruption in the transmission rate. We have also provided free of charge Wi-Fi services and free-of-charge battery serving -- charging and also operated the disaster data unlimited mode including Yamagata and over 2 -- 1.4 million customers in the areas that applied with the Disaster Relief Act, we have provided all these unlimited mode service. Because the impact is still ongoing, we have decided to extend the period of the support measures up until the end of August. Going forward, DOCOMO will continue to reinforce its disaster preparedness because we anticipate many more disasters this year, so we would like to further reinforce our services and ensure the stability and safety of our network.

Next, I'd like to go on to Part 2 to talk about fiscal year 2020 guidance and principal actions. Please turn to Page 17. With regard to fiscal year 2020 guidance, we would like to announce them here considering the impact of COVID-19. So going forward, we'd like to talk about how we perceive the conditions and the current prevailing conditions with regard to the impact of COVID-19. With regard to concrete impact of COVID-19, domestically, we are not factoring in the possibility of reissuance of the declaration of state of emergency. And we're assuming that gradually, economic activities will recover after the declaration of the state of emergency was lifted back in May. As for overseas, we are assuming that the situation will gradually be placed under control. However, recovery in places such as USA will probably be more moderate compared to that here in Japan.

Having said all this, we are beginning to see cases rapidly increasing as we speak. We have not -- we need to, of course, closely monitor that situation. But these are the conditions that we are basing our guidance upon. And as you see on Page 17, operating revenue is expected to decline by ¥81.3 billion, down to ¥4.507 trillion. Operating profit will increase by ¥25.4 billion and reach ¥880 billion. So we're anticipating decline in operating revenue, but increase in operating profit. Decline in operating revenue, but increase in operating income.

With regard to operating revenue and profit as well as CapEx is concerned, details are on Page 18 with regard to operating revenue. Decline in mobile communication services revenues resulting from expanded customer return measures such as Gigalight plans are anticipated. We also anticipate significant drop in international roaming and equipment sales revenues due to COVID-19. So as a result, we're anticipating a decline in operating revenue. But as far as operating profit is concerned, we are anticipating operating profit from Smart Life and other business is projected to grow driven by Smart Life business and enterprise solutions. And also we assume reduction of sales related expenses and thorough cost efficiency improvement offset decline in international roaming revenues caused by COVID-19 and rise in COVID-19 countermeasures expenses.

So that being the case, we anticipate increase in operating income. And with these measures, while responding to the impact of COVID-19, we will aim for increase in operating profit.

Now turning to CapEx. We will constitute resources on reinforcement of 5G business and maintain annual CapEx comparable to the level of last fiscal year by making more efficient usage of expenditures for 3G and LTE. So that is the philosophy behind the announcement of the aforementioned figures.

Now fiscal year 2020 principal actions on Page 19. As fiscal year 2020 will be the start year for growth in new era, as we explained when we announced our financial results back in May, we will further reinforce customer base, accelerate full-scale execution of business foundation centered on our membership base, and also in this new post-COVID-19 society, we will contribute to new value creation for the 5G era and solving social challenges. So these are the 3 pillars. And also, we will also be pursuing structural reform. And on these actions, I would like to explain in greater detail on the following page.

So Page 20. As far as examples are concerned and enhancement and expansion of the customer base is concerned, in February, we agreed on business alliance with Mercari and Merpay. And the federation with Mercari has exceeded and topped 2 million. And we're expanding customer base also in June this year. It is now -- it became possible to earn and use d POINT at Mercari. So d CARD and d Payment became even more convenient. Also starting from September, customers will be able to use d Payment and Merpay with a single code, which means that we are going to strengthen collaboration of smartphone payment business going forward.

So going forward, we're going to promote alliance with the largest customer base in Japan and reinforce our customer base by further enhancing the attractiveness of d POINT and also, the 2 companies will consider creation of smartphone payment and various other services.

Next, I would like to talk about 5G. So new value creation for the 5G era. As far as 5G subscriptions are concerned in the first quarter -- at the end first of quarter, it was 150,000 at the end of June. And so the recent number as of August 1, just 2 days ago, the subscriptions reached 240,000. In the second half, we anticipate introduction of a mass market model. So therefore, we're making very strong strides toward achieving 2.5 million subscription, which is the year-end target for this fiscal year. As for 5G coverage in the first quarter, 5G services started in 47 provinces and 92 cities. And here, we are aiming to -- 500 cities, including all government-designated cities to be covered toward the end of the fiscal year, which is the target.

Now on Page 22. Here, we talk about 5G services, especially geared toward the consumer market. As you see on top left, this is -- we introduced 5G multi-streaming function on Hikari-TV DOCOMO. Customers will be able to view up to 7 programs simultaneously among 18 mobile dedicated channel and also Shintaikan Live CONNECT. Southern All Stars Special Live 2020 was streamlined -- was distributed, and this was very popular amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. And also, as far as the promotion of initiatives with other partners are concerned, we have collaboration with Hanshin Tigers as well as we also announced business alliance with Kawasaki Brave Thunders. So we'll aim for creation of new experience value using 5G inside and outside the stadium and arenas.

Now on the bottom right, from July, in a special space right in front of JR Takanawa Gateway Station, JR East hosted a virtual communication experience using 5G and wearable device called Magic Leap One. Also, in the new normal society, we will provide new viewing and listening styles that are driven by 5G.

Let me now focus on solutions, especially for enterprises and organizations, what type of solutions are we going to deliver. First, the results of pre-commercial services were launched in September of last year. And the result of 5G solution analysis was disaggregated. Top left, we found that among the top solutions utilized, 2/3 of the solutions were primarily data transmission and virtual space and XR. So 2/3. In the terms of the industrial areas, industrial sectors -- or some of these industrial sectors, not only IT and service sectors, but also we found that the demand has spread among various other sectors as well. In particular, as for DOCOMO, we are focused on the pink part. It's in bold font, but DOCOMO is focused on increasing requirements in places such as education, manufacturing, construction and also medical field.

Education also covers local governments and local municipalities. So based on such analysis results, we are going to develop solutions, and we will aim to solve these various social issues and challenges, and we're working on such programs. And in the following page, we talked about our efforts to accelerate such initiatives. So we launched Cloud Direct service. What is that all about? This achieves high-security and low-latency communication through 5G by directly linking handsets and cloud platform and optimized transmission. So this is a service that offers high-security and low-latency communication. And that cloud services was launched back in June. And already, we have already received applications and inquiries from clients. And so this response to solutions focused on video transmission and virtual space and XR, that is very much in demand.

And as people are refraining from going outside, AceReal docomo for remote technical support is now being introduced in auto repair industries. And also with regard to medical treatment support by experts in rural hospitals, we are also involved in that as well. And we are now -- so we are now already responding to certain local hospital as well as municipality. So we want to further enhance such compatible solution so that we'll be able to further promote 5G-based digital transformation. So we might further expand such initiatives and activities.

Next, on Page 25. This is response to COVID-19, especially in the first quarter. Naturally, we have to continue to fulfill our social responsibility as a telecom operator, given -- so by providing -- we want to contribute to society through mobile solutions and data utilization businesses. So to separate companies and local governments that promote working from home and telework and also remote education support from schools that has temporary closed classes, we will offer free products and services to more than 600 such companies and local governments. This was already carried out in the first quarter. And this has translated into subsequent orders.

Also, on the right side, we are also offering Mobile Spatial Statistics population map that clarifies real-time demographic data where people go out and also -- and for people reside. And also, we are offering docomo map navi Congestion Map that identifies congestion at first glance, free of charge.

Now as for others, we have other responses to COVID-19, which are quite many on this page. Many of the initiatives are still ongoing. As you see, with regard to support measures for users under 25 years old, for high schools and college students, we are offering support for remote education and free of services for under 25 gigabyte -- for up to -- and we received a letter of thanks. They said that they were able to join online class without any worries because there was no longer data voice limits. So we're very grateful that we received such messages from the users. So we'll continue to implement various measures so that we'll be able to fulfill our responsibility, the social responsibility as a telecom operator.

Now with regard to COVID-19, we'll probably see structural transition to remote style society. So that being the case, we see a rapid expansion in working from home, telemedicine and remote education, which means that there is a possibility that people's lifestyles and corporate activities will dramatically change. So we need to capture such new demand and will promote new value creation by solving social challenges by providing 5G-based remote operational support and remote communication method and contribute to structural transition through a remote style society. So indeed, 5G solutions is very much suited to such missions, and we want to further accelerate such activities.

Next page is about cost efficiency improvement. For fiscal year 2020, we are anticipating ¥100 billion in cost efficiency improvement. In the first quarter, we've already implemented ¥24 billion cost efficiency improvement. And we're making strong strides toward achieving the annual target and plan. So we need to realize digital transformation on our own part. We also want to promote digital transformation overall, so that we'll be able to further improve cost efficiency and shift resources to growth areas.

So lastly, about shareholder returns. Page 29, please. The expected dividend for fiscal year 2020 is expected to increase ¥5 year-on-year and is going to reach ¥125 per annum. So why are we going to do this? Well, there is impact from COVID-19 this year, we are anticipating increase in operating profit even in the phase of COVID-19. And also since our basic management policy is to strengthen shareholder return and continue as a stable increase of dividend, we'd like to increase the dividend. So with this increase, it means that this -- for 7 consecutive periods we are having dividend increase, we want to continue to meet the expectation of our shareholders. That is our willingness, that is our will. That is the highlight of the -- that is highlighted in the summary of our financial results.

The COVID-19 -- we cannot be overly optimistic about the impact of COVID-19, but we will work to provide stable communication services, which is the mission of a telecom operator, and we will also continue to aim for growth going forward. We would like to continue to solicit your kind understanding. That is all for my presentation. Thank you.

Now I would like to entertain your questions. Because we would like to take as many questions from as many questioners, we would like to limit the number of questions to two questions per one questioner. We appreciate your understanding. Now as we have informed you beforehand, you are requested to make a registration beforehand. And from those who are connected to system already, we will take the questions in order. The operator will now explain how to accept -- how we accept your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Now we would like to first take the question from Mr. Masuno of Nomura Securities.

Daisaku Masuno

This is Masuno. The ARPU was quite strong and your full year guidance, I see a very favorable trend. So on a quarter basis, the ARPU, I think, is going to reverse. Now we have a great possibility in sight that is you're going to reverse the downturn on a quarter -- on a year-on-year basis. So if you extend this trajectory, how -- what's your projection for next fiscal year? And on a related note, the mobile communication service revenues, if you look at -- if I look at your plan, on a full year basis, it's expected to increase, but the revenue is expected to decline by ¥71 million. So I think you have assumed some negative factors here. So the ARPU versus the relationship of your mobile revenues -- communication revenues and guidance and the projection for next fiscal year, can you comment on these factors?

Takashi Hiroi

I am Hiroi, the CFO of the company. Your question, Mr. Masuno, the ARPU, favorable trend of the ARPU and the mobile communication service revenues. There are some negative factors kicking into the full year guidance. I think that is the question, the gist of your question. As for the ARPU, we are seeing an improvement trend currently because we have implemented many measures. And in the first quarter, because of the impact of COVID-19, the voice revenues came in slightly higher than projections. That was -- so that was a contribution to the positive side. But for the full year revenue projections, this may be a little conservative. I think that was your point. Because for one thing, we had to anticipate the impact of COVID-19 and international roaming revenues. And other factors is likely to have a negative impact, and that is going to be somewhat strong.

And also, the number of subscriptions. Of course, the situation has been improving, but still we haven't been able to achieve a significant impact in the number of subscription. So that's one factor that we have to take into consideration.

Daisaku Masuno

Let me just reconfirm. International roaming revenues, I don't think that is included in the mobile ARPU. And also, the MVNO voice and data -- Internet connection charges and the number of MVNO subscribers of other operators, I think, are coming down. I think those are included in the consideration. So can you comment on these factors, please?

Takashi Hiroi

International roaming revenues are included in the ARPU calculation. Therefore -- so the user base trend and also the -- certain things that are not accounted for in the ARPU, and that is going to have a negative impact on the revenue. So we -- that's the reason why we have made a conservative projection. So I hope you understand that.

Daisaku Masuno

All right. So the ARPU itself is trending upwards. So -- but you had anticipated a significant negative impact from those factors according to what I have construed from you. The second question is about the shareholder return, because you have decided to -- you said you have decided to raise our dividend because the profit is improving. But when things go back to normal for next fiscal year, the overall shareholder returns. Can you talk about your policy, including the dividends and also the share buyback and also the liquidation of the receivables? So from next fiscal year onwards, what are your plans and thoughts for the shareholder returns from next fiscal year onwards? Can you comment on that?

Takashi Hiroi

Again, this is Hiroi again. The shareholder return from next fiscal year onwards, nothing is decided yet. However, the basic policy, as President Yoshizawa mentioned, continuous dividend increase and improvement of shareholder return is the company policy. And therefore, we would like to respond to the request of the shareholders as much as possible from next fiscal year onwards as well. The specific and concrete means and the method to do so. For that matter, if you look at the record for the last several years, I believe you understand that we have been quite proactive in trying to respond to customer of shareholder returns. Of course, this year, we have -- and last year, we have conducted a share dividend increase. But of course, blending it with the share buyback.

We have reduced the total number of outstanding shares. Just like the holding company, we have reduced the outstanding shares. And without increasing the total amount of dividend significantly, we have successfully increased the dividend per share. So I think our philosophy is reflected in the track record of what we have done so far, and we will like to continue this trend going forward. And to this end, we will execute the liquidation of receivables so that we can secure the financing means. And of course, the proceeds will be, of course, used for investments overall. And if we have any leeway in the fund, we may look into the -- improving the shareholder returns. So that's the policy for the liquidation of receivables. Thank you.

Operator

SMBC Nikko Securities, Mr. Kikuchi. Your question please, Mr. Kikuchi.

Satoru Kikuchi

Kikuchi here. I would like to ask two questions, if I may. This is related to the question asked by Mr. Masuno in relation to ARPU. So mobile ARPU plan for this fiscal year is ¥4,200, so it's just the same as the first quarter. In the case of Hikari ARPU, because subscriptions are not increasing -- it's not increasing, so there's no change from the first quarter. With regard to telecommunication, mobile ARPU is the same as the first quarter. Now in the third quarter, from the previous year, mobile ARPU, because of the decline of the impact of monthly support, has begun to steadily improve. So I believe that is a trend which may continue. So do you believe -- so you have set the full year guidance as comparable to the level of the first quarter. Is there a specific reason? Are you just being overly cautious? That's my first question.

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

Thank you. If I may, in actuality, we are reflecting various other -- various factors and elements here. We will see the impact of the introduction of the new rate plan. And of course, there's a positive impact from the end of monthly support impact. But I think introduction of Gigaho and Gigalight, there'll be migration to these new plans, as we speak. So we're not going to see remarkable improvement over the short term. We're not -- we have not seen clear manifestation of that trend at this moment. But having said all this, in the marketplace, the competition -- competitive landscape among the three operators have become very tough. So as we go down the road, it could be that we may have to take countermeasures to safeguard growth for the future. So against the backdrop, we are being somewhat conservative in the outlook for the ARPU, to be quite candid. I hope you'll be able to understand my response.

Satoru Kikuchi

My second question. Well, when the new rate plans were introduced a while ago, you mentioned that the performance will probably worsened. But you mentioned that the operating profit of ¥990 billion, you want to revert back to a ¥990 billion level. That's what Mr. Yoshizawa mentioned. Now subsequently, you mentioned that there's a possibility of bringing forward the achievement of that target. So because of COVID-19, what is your current position? So in March 2023, do you believe that you'll be able to realize ¥990 billion operating profit? Do you still have that outlook? I would appreciate your response.

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

Yoshizawa here. Over the -- in terms of the medium term, well, back in 2018, I believe, we set medium-term targets. And when I talk about medium-term targets, yes, I mentioned -- I made those comments back then. As far as we're concerned, because of COVID-19, naturally, we're beginning to see things that were totally unexpected back then. But basically, especially when it comes to mobile, through 5G and others, we're trying to introduce first rate plans. But regard to mobile service revenues and profit, we want to make sure that we don't see a downward trend in these areas as much -- to the extent possible. And we believe that this is achievable. Now over the medium term, we have to make efforts to recover our operating profit back to ¥990 billion. And the driver will be Smart Life and non-telecom related sectors. Those will be the major drivers.

Now in the first quarter, we have to take a look at the whole -- we have to take a look at the full year for this area. But when it comes to financial payment services and so forth, we are beginning to see very rapid increase in finance and payment transactions. Also be it contents for lifestyles, again, we're beginning to see content take firm hold in the marketplace. And we're beginning to see increase in the active users for those services. So it's important that in these fields, we continue to generate revenue and profit. And by doing so, in fiscal year 2023, we revert to operating profit that is close to the ¥990 billion level, reverting to that level.

As far as that trend is concerned, we have not changed that particular trend. And I believe seeing the prevailing circumstances, this is probably doable, if you will -- if we see high profitability of achieving the aforementioned plan. I hope that answered your question.

Operator

The next question is from Mr. Ando of Daiwa Securities.

Yoshio Ando

This is Ando from Daiwa Securities. I also have two questions. The first, as it was just mentioned, on Page 9, the Smart Life operating profit, this is growing, projected to grow. And if -- regarding the background and also the prospects of the Smart Life related base operating profit, can you just summarize the outlook? Because when I compare with the documents that I have prepared before, the content lifestyle and finance and payment, I think the growth from these two categories are likely to be significant this fiscal year. So can you give us some context here? What are the dynamics that allows you to generate additional profit from these two segments or categories? And for the full year basis, the operating profit increase is expected to be ¥11.9 billion. And in the first quarter alone, you already achieved ¥13.6 billion of profit increase here. So I therefore believe that you're not expecting a significant increase in profit going forward. So what are the reasons behind that?

Kenichi Mori

This is Mori from Smart Life Business division. Regarding the mechanism, actually, the finance and payment services, these transactions are growing. So therefore, this is the biggest driver of the growth. But of course, because of the coronavirus impact, the growth is somewhat slower compared to our earlier anticipation. That is the recent situation. Content and lifestyle, on the other hand, this -- in the new normal, people are now staying home and they are now enjoying entertainment in different styles than before. And therefore, the active users are increasing. So when you look into the individual content to Disney+ and d anime store also other sort contents, these are growing significantly compared to the same quarter of last fiscal year. The number of subscriptions is also increasing. And although the usage rate increases, it doesn't really translate directly into revenues because this is a subscription service. And -- but the number of subscriptions are also increasing steadily.

And also, maybe you said that in the second half of the year, the growth is sluggish compared to the first quarter. But in the case of finance and payment services, we have to spend money for the expansion of the payment merchants, which has gone to 9.54 million locations, but we would like to expand to more than 2 million locations as quickly as possible so that we can broaden the areas where the service can be used. And because there are many competing services, we would like to encourage the use of our d Payment service. So once this takes root, we would like to ensure full-fledged execution of the business management pivoted on membership. So therefore, this is a necessary investment. So in order for us to achieve medium-term growth, we would like to secure this footprint as quickly as possible. And then for the content and lifestyle business, also, many different services are available in the market. So content and applications renewal are also needed, and that's going to be done in the second half of the year.

So in order for us to drive growth over the medium term, we would like to make efficient use of expenses, and that's factored in, in the business plan for this fiscal year.

Yoshio Ando

My second question, for the enterprise business. With COVID-19, telework is now drawing a lot of attention. So as DOCOMO, telework related revenues, what kind of trend are you seeing in that segment recently? And also, as a major business, for this to take route, what kind of measures are needed? Can you share with us your thoughts in these areas?

Kouji Tsubouchi

My name is Tsubouchi from the Enterprise business, the Corporate Marketing business. For Telework, this is the circuits, the telecommunication circuit, including Wi-Fi and also the voice communications as well as usage expansion has been witnessed. For COVID-19, the telework demand has been stimulated. And I think this is likely to continue to grow going forward. The solutions because web conferences and chat tools and these products and services for telework and also the remote education related demand is also rising. And of course, we have provided free-of-charge services, but we would like to secure commercial orders as a result of these promotions. Going forward, in addition to what I just mentioned, I think growth will come from another new solutions for the post-coronavirus world, such as remote operation support and other routine work online conversion. We would like to grow these areas going forward.

Operator

Next, from Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Mr. Tanaka, the floor is yours, sir.

Hideaki Tanaka

Tanaka here. I would also like to do questions. My first question, this relates to Mr. Ando's question, a follow-up on Smart Life. In the first quarter, increase in operating profit was achieved. What specifically were the drivers? And also, Plala probably contributes to revenues, but maybe not so much to profit. That's my understanding about the contribution of Plala. Is my understanding correct or not? And also, d Payment. So you talked about expansion of d market merchants. I think you're making progress, and that is where you're generating profit. So I was -- so I don't think your explanation makes sense, because you mentioned that d Payment is not enjoying growth. So can you explain the situation somewhat?

Kenichi Mori

Mori from Smart Life. I do apologize for my insufficient explanation. If you look at expansion of new merchants, well, we're not going to stop at 2 million exactly, naturally. So we're going to follow up on small stores, so that d POINT -- so d Payment can be utilized. So we are going to spend money so that we can explore those merchants. With regard to usage promotion Mainapoint, we're having various restrictions on the Mainapoint. So it's important that we increase recognition so that people will register under d Payment. And also, not just Mainapoint campaign but also as a daily usage, we hope that these payment services will be utilized. We need to work on usage promotion as we head toward the second half. So we'll be spending money for that. So that cost has to be considered.

Yes, as far as the first quarter is concerned, conversely, the activities were actually quite sluggish overall in our society. So that being the case, our campaign was not that costly in the first quarter. So our operating profit is actually slightly larger than the organic growth we achieved. So that is the situation.

Now your first question about Plala. At this moment, in terms of profit, yes, you're right. Contribution of Plala to profit is not as large as its contribution to the revenue. Thank you for that. With regard to the promotion of usage, let me confirm. Are you going to talk about d POINT program?

Hideaki Tanaka

My sense is that you actually -- already you are very generous in your services already. So I don't think this first quarter was not all that different because you already generous to begin with. So what's the difference in the promotion that you carried out in the first quarter?

Kenichi Mori

Well, yes, 1 year ago, we were quite generous, yes. But subsequently, at shops, be it drug stores or be it convenience stores, yes, they became usable -- available for usage. So now we try to expand the usage of the stores. So we became more cost-conscious when it came to the marketing subsequently. As we head to the second half, we need to be considered -- we need to consider that. We want to just carry out campaign at -- on a uniform for basis. It's important that we focus on effect as we carry out necessary campaigns. So that is the intention behind our usage promotion.

Hideaki Tanaka

My second question. So your plans for mobile subscriptions, mobile service subscriptions. Your net increase on [indiscernible]. This is on Page 4 of your supplementary data -- data book. So you anticipated net increase, positive net increase. Now that was MVNO, they're probably going to -- are you factoring the impact from the transition from MVNO from Rakuten? You probably have to take care of MVNO of Rakuten at DOCOMO. Is that reflected in your outlook or you're not anticipating impact for a decrease in MVNO, including Rakuten? What is your philosophy? I would appreciate your response. Thank you.

Shigeto Torizuka

Torizuka, responsible for sales and marketing. In terms of -- yes, 720,000 net increase is anticipated for the mobile phone service overall. This includes modules impact and contribution for a module. And also, MVNO and DOCOMO brand network subscriptions are all included. As far as module is concerned, we're anticipating 150,000, just about. So if you exclude that, it's actually in the negative territory, if you exclude the impact from the modules. As far as the DOCOMO brand network is concerned, both handsets and data are seeing improvement in terms of net increase. So they're in the positive trend. But when it comes to data plan, we still see some churns. So there's a negative impact from that churn.

Now turning to your question about MVNO. It's very difficult to interpret the impact of MVNO. There are so many Rakuten MVNOs -- really Rakuten MVNO customers may -- to cancel the contract with DOCOMO and may migrate to Rakuten service. So we have to be prepared for certain impact from Rakuten and mobile -- Rakuten MVNO customers transitioning to Rakuten -- so that is the background of this number.

Hideaki Tanaka

What about the current situation? Customers shifting to Rakuten, what is the trend right now?

Shigeto Torizuka

Well, customers -- [indiscernible] of current DOCOMO network subscribers to Rakuten is not that significant, so the impact is quite negligible. So MVNO to migration to MNO, yes, we're beginning to see that transition. But the number is not that voluminous at this moment. That is the current situation.

Operator

The next question is from Mr. Takahashi of UBS.

Kei Takahashi

My name is Takahashi from UBS Securities. I've got two questions, too. The first is about your mobile communication service revenues. In the first quarter, it dropped by close to ¥220 billion. And can you just give us a breakdown of this ¥20 billion reduction in mobile communication service revenues? Especially when it comes to voice, the MoU has increased by 60 minutes. And I'm not sure that everything is a billable traffic. But still, this is a significant MoU increase. So in terms of revenues, I think this has a significant impact to boost your revenues. So if you divide between -- can you give us details, dividing voice and data usage and also the new rate plans impact in the first quarter. What was the impact of the new rate plans for the first quarter? Can you comment on that, please?

Unidentified Company Representative

Regarding your first question, the voice positive impact and the data positive impact. I think that was the question you were asking. But this time around, the -- when it comes to the revenue increase, this time around, the data contribution, of course, the data has been constantly increasing over time, but the rate plan, because we have so many flat rate plans. So the revenue growth impact came in larger from the mobile voice communications because that has -- that is proportionately larger. So if you can analyze in that way, I would appreciate that. What was the second question?

Kei Takahashi

The impact of the new rate plans. If you just single out the new rate plans for the first quarter, what was the impact from the new rate plans?

Unidentified Company Representative

The new rate plan introduction of that had an impact, by and large, in line with our assumptions. The number of subscriptions, the impact was more or less in line with the assumed number of new subscriptions. So the Gigaho and Gigalight introduction faired just in line with the earlier assumptions and the impact was according to that projection.

Kei Takahashi

The market support discount, if you net out the improvement of the monthly support program, is this still negative? Is it in a negative territory?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, slightly in the negative territory, but I think it's balancing out more or less.

Kei Takahashi

All right. My second question. Currently, how do you assess your price competitiveness? What is your view of your price competitiveness? Can you share that with us? Because when you look -- when I look at the rate plan of other companies, your competitors, the family discounts and the bundle discounts with the optical fiber, even if we include that into the formula, it's -- the competitors prices are still cheaper compared to yours. So with the bundles, you try to retain your customer base, but you may have to alter your strategy, I think, because the battlefield is now changing. But what is your view on your own competitiveness -- price competitiveness? Can you share with us your assessment?

Shigeto Torizuka

I am Torizuka from the sales and marketing division. As it was pointed out, in the case of DOCOMO, within the new rate plans, the biggest highlight is the Minna DOCOMO Wari, the family discount program. And also we try to bundle and retain customers using the optical fiber broadband service, Docomo Hikari. And 85% used are applied with the DOCOMO Wari discount. So everybody is applied with DOCOMO Wari. And plus when it's added with the optical fiber set discount, docomo Hikari discount, I think quite huge number amount of discount is applied.

So we would like to properly explain the values of the new rate plans. And of course, at the shop front, including a pointer, we are explaining the benefits that the whole family can be -- can enjoy. And through these measures, we will like to compete favorably against the competition. And in the areas where the market competition is intensifying, such as for this fiscal year, the migration from feature phones, we would like to introduce new measures from this week, and the target here are the senior segment, the elderly people. Because there are so many customers who apply only 1 circuits or 2 circuits without any Minna DOCOMO Wari. So even it's a single line, we would like to bring our discount to a comparable level.

And the new -- fresh customers of Asia under 15, I think we would like to also apply some additional discounts. And through these measures, we would like to compete favorably against the competition. These are the initiatives that we are undertaking right now.

Keisuke Yoshizawa

I'm afraid we are running out of time. And we are going to take questions from two more people at this juncture. So let's go on to the next question.

Operator

Next question is from Citigroup Securities, Mr. Tsuruo.

Mitsunobu Tsuruo

Let me talk to my first question. The credit card receivable liquidation, can you share with us update on the liquidation of credit card receivables? Because this should be positive in terms of your working capital. So what is -- what guidance or what plan do you have?

Takashi Hiroi

Hiroi here. Well, with regard to liquidation of receivables, we began this for the end of last fiscal year. In the first quarter, we have not yet executed that. There's various reasons, inclusive of the impact of COVID-19. As far as the first quarter is concerned, we're temporarily suspending that activity. So as far as that is concerned, the impact on cash flow for the first quarter from credit card receivable liquidation has negative impact because we implemented that at the end of last fiscal year. But as far as the full year outlook is concerned, we are going to normalize the situation, and we want to make sure that we are going to provide return to our shareholders and to the investors. So we anticipate ¥150 billion liquidation for the full year. That is our plan. And naturally, we want to make -- we will continue to monitor the progress of those activities as we go forward.

Mitsunobu Tsuruo

Is that factored in your free cash flow plan?

Takashi Hiroi

Yes. That is already factored in a full year cash flow outlook.

Mitsunobu Tsuruo

I think in the past, you talked about a larger impact and a larger amount. But ¥150 billion, is it reasonable as far as you're concerned?

Takashi Hiroi

Well, it depends on the progress as we go forward. The assets that are subject to this initiative could be larger. But for this fiscal year, though, because of the -- in fact, the cases of COVID-19 on the rise, the situation and outlook remains very blurry. So as far as we're concerned, we want to have an outlook, which is much certain, if you will. So we're going to include things that are of higher priority and should situation allow, depending on the situation, if we are able to expand the scope, we hope to review on a timely basis. That is our view.

Mitsunobu Tsuruo

My second question, very briefly. I know the time is running out. For the second half, your promotion strategy for mobile handsets and also to capture customers. To the extent possible, can you share with us your promotional policies, there were many questions about ARPU already. So can you talk about the promotion for the second half, please?

Shigeto Torizuka

Torizuka of sales and marketing. As far as the second half promotion is concerned, well, that's the phrase you used, promotion for the second half. I will proceed this as the general sales and marketing strategy. 5G will really be -- will start out in earnest, and we're going to roll out various handsets and -- so we want to make sure that we feature 5G in our pricing plans as we compete in the marketplace. Naturally, finance and payment, point programs, we need to combine that with the benefits of those programs. And we're going to make sure that we're able to compete on our general abilities. I hope that response will be satisfactory for you.

Operator

The next question is from SBI Securities, Mr. Moriyuki.

Shinji Moriyuki

I also have a question relating to your ARPU. The first quarter, because of the impact of COVID-19, the voice ARPU, I think, came in higher maybe than your ARPU expectations. But at this point of time, I think things have begun to stabilize. So do you think the voice ARPU has already peaked out? So what is the current situation of voice and data ARPU in the new normal circumstances?

Unidentified Company Representative

Well, the ARPU or rather, when you look into the actual usage, as you rightly pointed out, voice -- as far as voice is concerned, at one point of time, in April or May, in that time frame, there was a significant increase, but I think things have already begun to stabilize and return to the normal situation, more or less. But when it comes to data, with remote activity, with ordinary companies and promoting online activities, I think data communication demand and usage has gradually become larger because consumer and also enterprise behavior, given the COVID-19 infections, data utilization is now increasing in the new normal. So as far as the packet data traffic is concerned, we have seen an increase in usage gradually over time.

Shinji Moriyuki

If I just try to summarize that. As a trend line, the data ARPU in the post COVID-19, there is an incremental demand, but the voice, do you think it's going to come back and return to the ordinary and previous level?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, that is the overall trend that we are foreseeing, yes.

Shinji Moriyuki

What is the new rate plan adoption? What is the actual and the plan for this fiscal year, the adoption of the new rate plans?

Unidentified Company Representative

The new rate plans. You're talking about the subscriptions?

Shinji Moriyuki

Yes, correct.

Unidentified Company Representative

The new subscriptions of the new rate plans, we are expecting 10 million increase for this fiscal year. So therefore, as of the end of fiscal 2019, it was 17 million -- 16.5 million, and we are expecting a 10 million increase this fiscal year.

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

This is Yoshizawa. The number of actual subscriptions and the applications are different. 16-point-somewhat million is also only the applications, but the actual subscriptions was 14.9 million, approximately. Then we are expecting a 10 million plus increase this fiscal year. So we're talking about the difference between the subscriptions and the applications. And as of the end of June, we had 8 -- slightly less than 80 million subscriptions as of the end of June -- slightly less than 18 million was the actual number of subscriptions as of the end of June. And most recently, the number exceeded 19 million as of the beginning of August. Yes, as of August 1, it exceeded 19 million.

Shinji Moriyuki

You said that the coronavirus impact is likely to subside over future, but I think the number of cases is likely to increase as we go towards the autumn and the winter. But for the short term, do you think this will have a positive impact on your profits or no? Because you don't have to spend so much cost.

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

That is something that is difficult to discern. Actually, it's very difficult to make a prediction on that because in any event, the COVID-19 first quarter, because voice demand has been declining every year and when you look into the March to May time frame, it has rather increased. And June was on par with the ordinary year. So given the current trend, I think the traffic itself is still higher on a year-on-year basis. But I think nowadays, at present, it has returned to the regular pattern, but with now that COVID-19 infection cases increasing. When this happens, we might have to anticipate a growth trend again because people are staying home. It might happen, but that's very difficult to predict at this point of time. So there might be some upside. But in that case, you are going to spend marketing expenses. There are some items that will incur additional costs, but some items are there where we might be able to save costs. So it's very difficult to make a proper prediction unless we see what's going to happen. But if we are not expecting a huge second wave of infections at this point of time.

Just to reconfirm the number of new rate plans. While 14.9 was the actual number as of the end of last fiscal year and 17.8 was the number as of the end of June and 18.5 million -- 18 million as of the beginning of -- 19 million is the number as of the beginning of August. That's the confirmation. Thank you.

Naoto Okubo

Thank you very much for the many questions from all of you. Since we ran out of time, we would like to finish the results presentation for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 at this juncture. We thank you very much for your participation. Thank you to you all. Thank you.