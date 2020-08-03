Cautiously Grinding Higher (Technically Speaking For 8/3)

Let's take a look at last week's fund flows (from ETF.com):

The SPY lost nearly $3 billion. Investors also shunned smaller-caps; they either didn't purchase them at all (IJH and IWC) or sold their positions (IWM). Energy (XLE) had the largest net inflow. Real estate (VNQ) -- which has also been underperforming the SPY -- had the second-largest inflow.

Bankruptcies are on the rise.

Men's Wearhouse has filed for bankruptcy:

Lord & Taylor

Small businesses are really suffering. This is from today's New York Times (emphasis added): More than 2,800 businesses in New York City have permanently closed since March 1, according to data from Yelp, the business listing and review site, a higher number than in any other large American city. There is no clearinghouse for reliable data on the number of small businesses that have closed in New York or nationwide. The actual number of permanent closings in New York is probably higher than Yelp’s tally since it largely focuses on consumer-facing businesses. A small business is generally defined by economists as those with under 500 employees.

Within about 20 blocks in my Houston neighborhood, seven neighborhood businesses have closed. Expect this trend to accelerate in the next 2-3 months as loans from the government dry up.

The ISM released the latest manufacturing report today (emphasis added).

The July PMI® registered 54.2 percent, up 1.6 percentage points from the June reading of 52.6 percent. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the third month in a row after a contraction in April, which ended a period of 131 consecutive months of growth. The New Orders Index registered 61.5 percent, an increase of 5.1 percentage points from the June reading of 56.4 percent. The Production Index registered 62.1 percent, up 4.8 percentage points compared to the June reading of 57.3 percent.

While the numerical data is bullish, the anecdotal comments are more lukewarm:

"Orders starting to pick up. [An] increase of about 35 percent to 40 percent." (Chemical Products)

"Overall business remains down almost 70 percent. We are hanging on to as many employees as possible, but we will have to lay off 30 percent or more for at least two to three months until September or October." (Transportation Equipment)

"While demand in the coming six months is stabilizing, it is at a significant reduction and clear that customers have little confidence in the forecasts. Export orders to Brazil, South Africa, [and the] Middle East are largely cancelled for balance of 2020." (Fabricated Metal Products)

"Manufacturing outlook has improved greatly in June, as business has resumed at nearly 100 percent. We have implemented a number of safeguards that are costing extra money, but we are running." (Computer & Electronic Products)

"Stabilizing demand for refrigerated and frozen beverage and dessert, but still at higher level than a year ago. Uncertainty of school opening in the fall: How much demand will continue or shift will be dictated by students returning to school or not." (Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products)

"Uncertainty regarding our industry and business has not improved. We are developing the 2021 budget around multiple scenarios." (Petroleum & Coal Products)

"Incoming orders are slow. This is usually our busiest time of the year, but production is reduced due to lack of demand. Additional layoffs expected." (Furniture & Related Products)

"General business climate continues to be subdued, driving highly conservative forecasting due to variability in the ongoing pandemic-driven conditions and economic response." (Machinery)

"We are still seeing our customers shut down or effected by COVID-19. We are hoping for a bounce back in September." (Miscellaneous Manufacturing)

"General business conditions are in a general slowing pattern. Many of the plants are on reduced hours and/or furloughs. About 20 percent to 25 percent of plants are scheduled to be consolidated in the next six months to improve margins and profitability." (Nonmetallic Mineral Products)

Reading between the lines, the anecdotal comments imply that the next few reports might surprise to the downside.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

Smaller-caps were the biggest gainers: micros advanced 2.35% while small-caps were up 1.64%. Larger caps were also higher, but less than 1%. The best news was the modest drop in the treasury market. While it was small, at least it's moving in the right direction for equity bulls. Tech was the big winner, rising about 2.5%. But after that, the gains are less than impressive. Health care was up about 1%. After that the gains really drop off. On the other side, real estate was the big loser; utilities were also off a bit more than 1%.

The markets continue to grind higher but the smaller-caps are still contained by key price levels. The SPY has had two solid gaps higher. But the bars are less than impressive. Momentum continues to meander. The right part of the chart shows the mid-caps have continued to move higher. But the bigger chart shows they're still using the downward sloping trendline as a center of gravity. Prices need to move through the 193.8 area to "break-out." Small-caps are still contained by two price levels -- 150.2 and 152.87.

Small-caps are rising but need to make it through the 91.55 threshold.

Today's headline ISM number and Markit Economics reports for Asia and Europe continued to show recovery. The ISM report had the same effect on the US markets. For now, traders should take the good news.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.