My short thesis is not aimed at the bank itself, but mainly as a proxy to short the Spanish economy and household debt.

The Spanish economy doesn't seem to be doing well now the tourist season appears to be a bust. This increases the risk on defaults on personal loans.

Introduction

I rarely write bearish articles here on Seeking Alpha, but upon reading Bankinter’s (OTCPK:BKIMF) (OTCPK:BKNIY) financial results in the first half of the year, the Spanish bank scores pretty low on my list of interesting targets. The financial results in the first half of the year were actually good, but it’s the higher-risk loan portfolio that worries me.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Bankinter’s main listing is on the Madrid Stock Exchange where it's trading with BKT as a ticker symbol. With an average daily volume of in excess of 4.5 million shares, this bank with a market cap of around 4B EUR (at around 4.4 EUR per share) is clearly more liquid in Madrid than it is on its US exchange.

The H1 2020 results were fine…

Bankinter saw its net interest income increase by 10% in the first half of 2020 thanks to a 3% increase to the gross interest income in combination with a 34% decrease in the net interest expenses. A great result indeed, and despite a slightly weaker fee and trading result, the pre-impairment pre-tax income increased by 9.8% to almost 470M EUR.

Source: Bankinter H1 2020 results

However, Bankinter obviously couldn’t escape the weak situation in the world economy (and the Spanish economy) and had to record 80M EUR in provisions and in excess of 126M EUR in impairment charges. On top of that, there was an additional 192.5M EUR hit related to the "impact of change in the macroeconomic scenario" the bank has been using in its financial models. When all was said and done, Bankinter’s bottom line shows a net income from continuing operations of 47.3M EUR. That’s just over 5 cents per share. Given the aggressive loan loss provisions in H1 2020, it’s good to see Bankinter remained profitable thanks to its substantial increase in the net interest income.

… But what worries me is the loan portfolio

Bankinter’s balance sheet has a total size of almost 93B EUR, of which 4.7B EUR is shareholders equity. This translates in a book value per share of around 5.25 EUR and a tangible book value per share of around 4.95 EUR.

Additionally, the company’s CET1 ratio of 11.75% based on a 3.97B EUR CET1 capital and a total amount of risk-weighted assets of 33.8B EUR is good as well. But when you have a closer look at the loan portfolio, you’ll notice the risk of the portfolio could be seen as above average.

Source: H1 2020 results

As you can see on the image above, about half of the loan book consist of secured loans, which is fine, but it’s the "other credit facilities" that worry me. About 21.9B EUR of the loan book consists of unsecured loans including 14.2B EUR in personal loans and almost 7.7B EUR in credit lines. As you notice in the second table, the total amount of personal loans has exploded since June 2019. That’s perhaps the main reason why Bankinter’s net interest income is very reasonable: Considering unsecured personal loans are riskier, the interest income on these loans will be substantially higher. But it also means there may not be sufficient collateral available to cover credit losses should the borrower default.

Of course, we should also not exaggerate the situation as right now, there’s no problem. The Non-Performing Loan ratio has decreased from 2.71% to 2.50% but this is also due to the expanded loan book which increased from 65.7B EUR to 10.7B EUR while the total amount of NPLs slightly decreased.

Source: H1 2020 results

Additionally, Bankinter continued to add provisions for bad loans and the total amount of credit risk provisions increased from 909M EUR to 1.03B EUR, and that's a job well done from the Bankinter management. The combination of a lower NPL ratio and a higher coverage ratio is exactly what you would like to see from a management that is working on reducing exposure. That being said, we may see some additional non-performing loans in Q3 and Q4 as some of the voluntary loan deferrals will come to an end. So I will keep an eye on the evolution of the non-performing loans.

Investment thesis

First of all, let me be clear: I have no short position in Bankinter and no intention to initiate a short position. But of all the banks I have been checking after their H1 2020 results, Bankinter seems to have a higher risk on encountering a steep cliff if an above average number of the personal loans will have to default. The bank remained profitable in H1 2020 and its official CET1 ratio also remains strong. But I can see how Bankinter could easily end up on the short side of a long-short trade on the Spanish banking system.

If you think a personal loan portfolio focusing on Spanish borrowers is safer than I think it is, by all means, Bankinter is a prime candidate to go long exactly because of the high amount of exposure to personal loans. But seeing how Spain went into a massive lockdown in Q2 2020 and seeing how tourism, an important driver to the economy and (temporary) job creation just isn’t there at this point, a bank with a specific focus on Spanish borrowers and personal loans wouldn’t be my cup of tea right now.

Bankinter is doing the right things by keeping the NPL ratio low and increasing the coverage ratio on the non-performing loans. Me being bearish on Bankinter doesn’t have much to do with how the bank handles things, but is related to my bearish near-term view on the Spanish economy.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.