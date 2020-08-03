By Felipe Bijit

Enel Americas (ENIA) has been a company that has interested us for a while now. Its business has the makings of a highly resistant store of value for what will be a serious oncoming recession, able to resist even future COVID-19 waves. To an extent, this quarter showed that this was the case, however, the risks around emerging markets continue to create business volatility through FX impacts. Underlying demand remained robust and bad debt expenses were fairly limited, and based on precedent we think that Enel Americas should continue to deliver income and their ample 7% yielding dividend. However, investors should be aware of exposures in LatAm and manage risk accordingly, because in the case of these economies FX impacts could be more than just transient. Nonetheless, we think that in this case FX-related repatriation risks are minimal in the medium-term and are long ENIA.

Q2 Results Harassed By FX Effects

In the end the business' operation haven't been particularly shocked by the COVID-19 crisis. Distributed electricity fell modestly in most jurisdictions with the exception of Peru, where a substantial decline in mining activity meant a meaningful drop in power demand from commercial and industrial customers. Collection similarly was robust, with struggles again in Peru despite digitalization efforts to try to mitigate impacts from lock-downs.

Despite a relatively stable business environment due to the regulated nature of distribution services and the reliable demand for electricity, the income and EBITDA figures showed disproportionate decline. In the case of Argentina, the decline was particularly pronounced due to an almost $300 million windfall in 2019 due to an agreement reached with Argentinian regulatory entity Edesur. In general, however, the declines were driven by very substantial declines in FX. The Real was particularly weak in this period due to the acute health crisis unfolding in Brazil, and since they account for a substantial portion of ENIA EBITDA the impact was large on the overall business. Of course these declines are not all bad, since with substantial debt issued in Brazilian Reals, the portion of high-interest debt has gone down, bringing down the business' cost of debt from above 7% to 5.1%.

Although a regulated business, there are still expected to be some impacts from COVID-19 due to bad debt and reduced overall demand mainly from commercial customers, where industrial customers are expected to recover and even compensate for lost production before. These effects together are not negligible as seen below, however, ENIA is entitled to windfalls through the regulatory scheme. In Brazil there is the Conta COVID scheme which will finance the company in expectation of future tariff increases that will be paid by the end-customers when the economic situation recovers. By the end of July this will mean a $500 million windfall with more coming later. The various schemes in ENIA's different geographies will help to further shore up the business.

Considerations for Outlook and Conclusions

In the end, the chief concerns are actually linked to FX. Unlike in most developed economies, LatAm economies are more likely to suffer from protracted declines in the value of their currencies. For Enel Americas, and indeed for dividend investors, this is a concern since repatriating the income from local operations needs to be done on favorable FX terms in order to sustain the dividend.

Brazil and Colombia are the most important geographies in which ENIA operates, accounting together for about 80% of EBITDA. Looking fundamentally at these countries' economies, Colombia is primarily impacted by oil prices, not unlike other highly oil-dependent nations like Norway. As substantial exporters of crude oil, an eventual oil price recovery should help their currency recover. We are confident that crude oil prices will not remain permanently impacted, and might even benefit from the shift to less efficient cars over air transportation.

As for the Real, which has proven to be a much more fragile currency, the concerns are myriad. One is the high degree of accommodation by the central bank due to the acute health crisis. This will pass eventually. Many of the important Brazilian commodities like coffee and soybeans have mostly recovered, and as food products should be somewhat resilient. Although there are national governance concerns, the heights of the Petrobras (PBR) scandals are in the past, and it seems to us that an eventual recovery led by relatively resilient export demand is reasonable, with a discount applied to the beleaguered economic situation and low rates for the time being.

Overall, the business still remains attractive due to its regulatory nature. Consistent with our view, in previous crises the company fared well. With a decent outlook for the LatAm economies' currencies driven by resilient exports, the current shock in currency valuation should not persist too long. There is no strong reason to believe that the dividend will be cut, and the opportunity to get exposed to the substantial 7% ESG yield remains. Indeed, Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY) seems to agree with us, raising its stake by 5% to 62.3% in ENIA. As such, we continue to see opportunity in the company especially at these levels.

