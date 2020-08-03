I will try to explain why. At the same time, I will analyze this bank's advantages and disadvantages.

However, he also increased his stake at one financial institution.

We all know that the Sage of Omaha has always been a great fan of the banking industry. The Great Recession of 2008-2009 allowed Buffett to make extremely successful purchases. But funny enough the founder of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) did not make many buys this year. In fact, he trimmed many of his positions in the first quarter.

One of them was JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM). But let's be honest. Warren Buffett only reduced his stake by 3%. Doesn't look like much. But it might seem surprising because the Sage of Omaha is rather known as a contrarian investor. That is, he likes buying with both hands when everything goes on sale. Let us try to understand why he has not done so in the first quarter. However, there is still one financial stock, which is rather an exception.

And what are the advantages and disadvantages of JPMorgan Chase for an investor?

Banks and Covid

To start with, a lot of investing fundamentals have changed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The banking industry is highly vulnerable to recessions. We all understand that they lead to bankruptcies, unemployment and many customers' inability to repay their loans. Moreover, the Fed's zero interest rates are also a catastrophe to the banking industry's profits.

However, the Covid-19 volatility is not all bad for the banking industry. The thing is that the banks' customers trade a lot during these turbulent times. So, it, generally speaking, allows banks to raise their sales revenue. But just like every single industry, the banking sector has many alternatives for an investor. Some of them are attractive but some of them are not.

It was announced on the 15th of May that Berkshire Hathaway's stake at JPMorgan was cut by 3%. But the company reduced its stake at Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 84%. However, as I've mentioned before, there is a stock that Buffett really liked and kept stockpiling it. It is the Bank of America (NYSE:BAC). But why is it so? And why does Warren Buffett favor some banks more than others?

JP Morgan's profitability and other indicators

To start with, the second quarter results were not all bad. Due to its strong investment banking unit, JPM finished the second quarter on a more positive note than some of its peers, including Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). The latter even reported a loss over the period. As I've mentioned before, trading is essential for banks during periods of volatility.

So, JPM's revenues rose by 15% year-on-year. But overall the bank's most recent performance was not very encouraging. The profit almost halved. One of the biggest reasons for this was the amount of cash the bank had set aside for any bad loans.

But let us compare JPMorgan's fundamentals to these of the Bank of America.

I was primarily interested in how efficient and how risky these banks have been the last three years.

If you have a look at the two banks' net income history, you will see that JPM's efficiency was clearly improving. The same cannot be said about BAC. In fact, its net income fell in 2019.

Net income in ($ millions)

Source: the banks' web-sites. The data were compiled by the author.

If you look at the tangible book value per share history, you will see that both of the banks' balance sheets have improved. However, it seems that JPM's figure has improved at a faster rate than that of BAC.

Tangible book value per share (in $)

Source: the banks' web-sites. The data were compiled by the author.

And how about the two banks' efficiency history, that is, their return on tangible equity? Well, you will also see that JPM has been more efficient than BAC. At the same time, JPM also did very well in 2019.

Return on Tangible Equity (in %)

Source: the banks' web-sites. The data were compiled by the author.

We all know that CET 1 is a good way of measuring safety. Again, BAC did not do particularly well in 2019. JPM's CET1 ratio, meanwhile, stayed constant.

CET 1

Source: the banks' web-sites. The data were compiled by the author.

JPM stock valuation

Surely, JPMorgan's indicators were better than these of the Bank of America. What is more, JPM is the largest private bank in the US by asset size. But is not it overvalued compared to its peers? Well, let us have a look at the key valuation methods.

If you just look at the stock price, it looks like the stock is a bargain compared to where it was.

Source:Y-Charts

However, if you look at its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 13, it doesn't seem to be particularly cheap compared to its peers. BAC's P/E of less than 12 seems to be more attractive.

Source:Y-Charts

JPM's stock looks even more overvalued when we compare its price-to-book (P/B) ratio to that of other banks. Clearly, if we judge by this indicator alone, BAC seems to be more of a bargain than JP Morgan.

Source:Y-Charts

Conclusion

It is hard to explain financial gurus' decisions, if you do not have any insider information. However, my educated guess is that BAC seemed to be cheaper to the Oracle of Omaha than JP Morgan.

At the same time, I consider JPM to be a reasonable investment. However, buying financial stocks nowadays seems to be pretty risky to me. But if you are a patient investor who is willing to accept some additional risks, it might be a smart decision for you to buy JP Morgan and stick to it for a long time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.