Ayro, Inc. (AYRO) has recently delivered terrific stock returns and obtained a significant amount of cash from investors. The company, which sells electric vehicles (EVs), is targeting a market of more than $23.9 billion by 2026, and expects to become a multimillion dollar corporation. In my view, it is the right moment to look at the company's business model as factories are being developed, and new agreements were sold recently.

Business Overview

AYRO manufactures and designs electric vehicles for different needs. The company intends to sign agreements with universities, governments as well as food service providers. According to AYRO, these customers will not only obtain a reduction in vehicle operating costs. They would also contribute to reduce the amount of gas emissions.

Source: Company's Website

The company's flagship product appears to be AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle with good specifications for short distances:

Source: Company's Website

I cannot assess all AYRO 311 specifications. However, let me point out that the car's top speed is 80km/hour, and the car comes with up to six batteries. There is space for only one person or two. It is not a car that you would buy for traveling with the family. In my view, it is more a model that your corporations would buy for traveling very short distances, delivering food, or transporting a small amount of cargo.

Source: Company's Website

I assessed some of the marketing materials distributed by AYRO. The CEO is extremely optimistic. He believes that the company could become a billion dollar company. I can imagine that this type of comments created such a massive interest over the internet:

Source: Investor Relations

Source: Google Trends

That's not the only remarkable information released by the company. AYRO notes that the purpose-built and low-speed electric vehicle market will reach $23.9 billion by 2026. If AYRO can control only one percent of this market, the company's total valuation will increase a lot. Notice that the current market capitalization is below $150 million. AYRO also believes that its business model will benefit from the increase in the last mile food delivery market, which is valued at $31 billion. The business concept is very interesting. If the company can sell EVs to Uber Eats (UBER) or other delivery companies, AYRO sales will most likely creep up:

Source: Investor Relations

New Orders, Agreements And Capacity Increase Made The Share Price Run

The company is at an early stage of development, which makes the share very speculative. With that, investors looking for risky assets would appreciate the company's most recent developments. AYRO has recently released a new agreement to manufacture purpose-built EV hospitality truck solutions valued at $0.584 million:

AYRO, Inc., a manufacturer of light-duty, urban and short-haul electric vehicles (EVs), today announced it has received $584,000 in orders for its inaugural purpose-built EV hospitality truck solution. Source: Press Release

As of July 9, 2020, the company also reported a new partnership with Gallery Carts, which offers food kiosks. The know-how accumulated by both companies will help both design EVs, which will serve the food, beverage, and merchandising operators in the United States. New models and products usually lead to additional sales, so market participants celebrated the news by pushing the share price up.

Source: 8-k

Finally, investors should also notice the company's agreement with Club Car, which makes close to $400 million in sales. If the company can use its connection with Club Car to sell more vehicles, sales will most likely creep up. Note that this partner has been around for the last 60 years:

Source: Partnerships

Finally, among the news released in 2020, I would highlight the increase in capacity. The company announced a new factory expansion in Texas. As shown in the text below, the company expects to have new assembly lines and new staffing. With more cash in hand, most investors were obviously expecting additional capital and more operations. However, I did not expect the company to act in such a faster manner. Undoubtedly, the news is very beneficial for the company and shareholders.

AYRO, Inc., a manufacturer of light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles, today announced the completion of its factory expansion in Austin from 10,000 square feet to 24,000 square feet. The expansion includes new assembly lines and additional engineering and product development facilities to accommodate new staffing in battery technology, powertrain, supply chain, service and application services solutions. Source: Press Release 2

Taking into account the company's most recent developments, the reaction of the market in 2020 makes sense. The share price increased from below the $2.5 mark to more than $7, and it is currently trading at more than $4. The share price is quite volatile, so I decided to acquire shares from time to time. I bought shares when the company announced the increase in capacity and when the new agreements were announced. As the company announces additional developments, I am planning to buy more.

Source: Stock Charts

Sales Will Most Likely Creep Up

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, Ayro, Inc. reported $0.14 million, over 75% more than that in the same period in 2019. The gross margin was equal to 23%, also more than that in the same period in 2019.

With respect to the bottom line, the company is not reporting positive operating margin, which makes a lot of sense. Note that the company is at an early stage of development. Shareholders will need to wait for many years until the company reaches profitability at the operating level. What matters on this name is the company's sales growth as well as the gross profit margin. So far, I believe that the company is doing a good job.

Source: Prospectus

In 2019, the company had sales of $0.8 million, which is below the figure reported in 2018. In 2019, the net losses were more significant than that in 2018:

Source: Prospectus

Having said that, I would not pay much attention to the figures reported in 2018. Note that the company executed several mergers in 2018 and 2019. As a result, the business model and the company's business divisions have changed a lot. In my view, the market will most likely react to information released about the sale of urban and short-haul electric vehicles. All investors need to read and understand the company's business history:

On January 30, 2018, we completed a business combination with DropCar, Inc., a then privately held Delaware corporation ("Private DropCar"), in accordance with the terms of a merger agreement, pursuant to which a merger subsidiary merged with and into Private DropCar, with Private DropCar surviving as our wholly owned subsidiary (the "2018 Merger"). On January 30, 2018, immediately after completion of the 2018 Merger, we changed our name to "DropCar, Inc." The 2018 Merger was treated as a reverse merger under the acquisition method of accounting in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In May 2020, we completed the Merger and changed our name to "AYRO, Inc." Source: Prospectus

In 2020, The Total Amount Of Assets Will Most Likely Increase

AYRO's balance sheet looks like that of a company at an early stage of development. The company reports $3.5 million in cash, total assets of $4 million, and $2.4 million in total liabilities. Most investors will not be worried about the company's financial obligations. However, the lack of a significant amount of assets may not be appreciated by certain investors:

Source: Prospectus

In my opinion, investors are paying much more attention to the incoming sales, and AYRO's innovative business model. If we only look at the current state of the balance sheet and the 2019 income statement, the company's valuation is not very significant. However, if we assess the market opportunity and the expected amount of sales, the valuation obtained is more significant.

That's not all. The company has recently commenced several offerings. The management expects to sell a significant amount of shares at $4.75-$5. As a result, I would expect the company's assets to increase in 2020. If the offering is successful, in 2020, I would expect total assets to increase by more than 200%. In my view, if AYRO can use the new cash efficiently, the potential stock dilution may not matter that much.

Sale Of Equity: There Is Stock Demand

AYRO offered 3.157 million shares at $4.75. The total share count after the offering was expected to reach 19.6 million:

Source: Prospectus

I do appreciate that the company intends to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. AYRO does not expect to pay existing shareholders or debt holders.

We intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of the shares for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The amounts and timing of our use of proceeds will vary depending on a number of factors, including the amount of cash generated or used by our operations. As a result, we will retain broad discretion in the allocation of the net proceeds of this offering. Source: Prospectus

The sale of equity did not stop in 2020. As of July 21, 2020, the company announced the sale of more equity at $5 per share. It seems that there is a significant amount of stock demand, which most financial analysts will most likely appreciate. In my opinion, if the company keeps selling equity at the current pace, it will have a significant amount of cash to ramp up production.

AYRO, Inc., a manufacturer of light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional and accredited investors for the purchase and sale of shares of the Company's common stock, at a purchase price of $5.00 per share, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about July 24, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Source: Press Release

Note About The Current Valuation And Risks

By assuming only the last information reported in the last prospectus, the company has a total share count of 19.6 million shares. If we assume a share price of $4.5-$5.5, the market capitalization is equal to approximately $98 million. Don't get me wrong. In fact, most conservative individuals will consider the current valuation as an expensive figure.

Let's assume 2021 sales of $2 million, which is very optimistic since AYRO sales in 2019 were equal to $0.89 million. In that case, we would be talking about an EV/Forward sales ratio of 50x. It is an expensive valuation if we compare AYRO's EV/Sales with the maximum EV/Sales ratio reported by large EVs manufacturers. We only find that Arcimoto (FUV) trades at more than 100x sales. Given the current value of AYRO shares, I would not buy shares right now. I may wait a few days to buy at perhaps one third of the current share price. I would never buy shares of a company at much more than 16x sales. I would understand investors, who may short sell AYRO. I will not do that since I hold a long position.

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

There are several risks, which investors need to understand clearly. First of all, the company will need to sell a significant amount of shares. The company needs new capital to build factories and ramp up production. We cannot blame AYRO. Having said that, if the company does not use the money received from investors correctly, stock dilution may push the share price down. Taking into account this fact, I will be studying carefully the deals signed with equity investors.

The price per share at which we sell additional shares of common stock or securities convertible into shares of common stock in future transactions may be higher or lower than the price per share in this offering. You will incur dilution upon exercise of any outstanding stock options, warrants or upon the issuance of shares of common stock under our stock incentive programs. In addition, the sale of shares of common stock in this offering and any future sales of a substantial number of shares of common stock in the public market, or the perception that such sales may occur, could adversely affect the price of our common stock. Prospectus

Conclusion

With the management telling that AYRO could become a multimillion dollar corporation, many investors may be acquiring shares right now. I did the same a few weeks ago with good consequences. With that, I may wait a few weeks to buy more shares since 50x sales appear significant.

With the cash obtained very recently and a target market of more than $23 billion, I do believe that the company will grow. Besides, there are other companies in the same sector trading at more than 50x sales. However, that does not make AYRO's EV/Sales extremely cheap. I prefer to wait a few more weeks and perhaps acquire shares at a better price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AYRO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.