We wrote about Manulife Financial (MFC) back in mid-July and stated that we believed shares were too cheap to ignore. Since that piece, shares have dropped a further 2%, which means they really are in value territory at present. Although we like to trade around core positions in our portfolio using options, we place the most importance by far in the underlying which we are holding at any given time.

Furthermore, as the life insurance company is expected to announce its earnings in 2 days' time, many times, we use earnings announcements (due to the accompanying high implied-volatility) to formulate a strategy on how to potentially get long a respective stock. Manulife expects to report $0.46 in earnings per share for its fiscal second quarter. Straight off the bat, considering the environment financial firms are in at present, this looks a solid number. We state this because the firm in the same quarter of 12 months prior reported $0.54 in earnings.

CEO Roy Gori stated on the recent first quarter earnings call that technology platforms such as Chatbot and Docufide really helped the firm respond in a productive way to the crisis. In one way, the crisis helped Manulife in that it forced the firm to deploy its technology faster than originally envisioned.

It bears consideration that the stability in earnings we are seeing this year has not come at a price. After the first quarter, the leverage ratio came in at 23%, which means we have a positive trend in place here. Many investors will be looking at the firm for its dividend and with good reason. The firm pays out approximately $0.79 per year, which equates to a yield of almost 6%.

In an environment where there is an air of uncertainty surrounding earnings, expense efficiency becomes paramount, and here, we see the good work Manulife was doing coming into this crisis. As we see below, the company delivered $700 million of pre-tax efficiencies last year and is maintaining its goal to achieve $1 billion in efficiencies by 2022. Trends like this act as a nice tailwind for the dividend even if earnings remain stagnant in the near term. Manulife has achieved these results (70% achieved already) predominantly by reducing headcount, property streamlining, contract renegotiation as well as more automation and technology as referred to above.

Considering how interest rates have been kept artificially low for quite some time now (especially since 2016), it is encouraging to see how Manulife has adapted to the situation. If we look at the long-time chart, for example, look at the outperformance of shares between 2002 and 2007 when we were in a rising interest rate environment. Sooner or later, we believe we will return to this environment. Furthermore, the growing dividend ensures investors can get paid while they wait.

Nevertheless, in case interest rates push more into negative territory and adverse trading conditions persist, how do we ensure that long exposure in Manulife has some type of limited downside exposure?

Firstly, the firm's valuation looks very attractive when compared to the industry in general. Over the long haul, the price you pay for a stock becomes imperative in order to achieve long-term gains. Manulife's profitability metrics also look very strong. Its cash from operations of $15.21 billion as well as its net income per employee of $86.44 thousand are well ahead from what we see generally in the industry Given the firm's earnings profile as well as its strong cash flow numbers, the higher the firm's dividend goes, the more one believes shares will be snapped up by value investors.

Therefore, to sum up, given that shares are trading for approximately $13.40 per share, the low stock price gives us the opportunity to both trade and invest in this stock. Low-priced stocks which are also liquid enable investors trade around core positions without tying up too much buying power. We will aim to formulate a strategy in here before earnings are announced on the 5th of this month.

