Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDF) was a company whose prospects we thought were good for the post-COVID-19 world. However, our tune has changed. Despite the fact that they demonstrated substantial pockets of resilience in their specialty tires business, Michelin is exposed to more than just recessionary effects. We are worried about what smart-working might do to tire depreciation and turnover. With the business unlikely to recover anyway until 2022 at best, we are going to wait till the market has forgotten about Michelin to consider it later at a cycle inflexion.

Respectable Q2

Indeed, our concerns are more medium term than immediate. For an automotive supply business, we are impressed by the results. 40% of the SR3 business constitutes mining, which insulated the business from a net operating loss by maintaining margins despite huge volume impacts. Pricing in general was also robust, with discipline being maintained in the market. This situation, including the mix, is likely to persist for another 6 months according to management, with a recovery in store for their agricultural markets towards the end of the year.

(Source: Q2 2020 Michelin Pres)

Michelin also demonstrated that cash was king in the quarter. The company was able to tightly control inventories, and despite a highly challenged market, FCF was not too deep into the red. Indeed, their liquidity situation seems very robust, easily able to weather at least a year or two of the challenged environment.

(Source: Q2 2020 Michelin Pres)

Moreover, Michelin updated analysts on longer-term initiatives, referencing their input-lite Agilis line in SR2, and their continued positioning in the EV market for SR1, where performance demands are higher due to greater torque and the heavy weight of batteries. Management is very bullish on the development of this market, expecting that EVs will command a sizable market share by 2025.

Concerns and Conclusions

Despite a solid quarter, we do recognize substantial risks. The first is in receivables, where dealer solvency is not guaranteed. Michelin forecasts substantial depression in the tire markets due to the recessionary environment that we are facing, with expected declines of about 20% to persist in 2021 across all markets. With dealers sporting rather thin margins in the best of times, a downturn like this could be an existential problem for some.

Although the eventual recovery could come towards 2023, we are worried that there might also be more stealth effects that could impact the business more than expected. Specifically, we think that there are plenty of industries where smart working could take a substantial toll. In Silicon Valley, where by function of housing prices, many employees are commuters, the risk is particularly high that remote working takes off. With the economics of working from home being favorable for companies in most instances, key markets might see drop offs. Although Michelin is less exposed than other competitors due to more limited geographic exposure to the US, we'd still be worried that this could have an impact.

(Source: Q2 2020 Michelin Pres)

Moreover, we are worried that markets might have forecast the recovery rates in China for more mature market in Europe and the US. China is still a substantially underequipped market with stronger underlying growth rates. With only a 15% discount from pre-COVID-19 levels, this is yet another risk that puts that margin of safety into question. With no positive catalysts, a low dividend yield, and likely a few years of depressed prices, we see no reason to rush into Michelin.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.