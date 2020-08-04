It was a busy start to the year for M&A in the gold mining sector, but we've seen a lull in Tier-1 deals for explorers in the past few months, with the most recent transaction being Balmoral Resources by Wallbridge Mining (OTCPK:WLBMF). However, last week we finally got news of a new deal in the sector, with Auryn Resources (AUG) stepping in to offer $91 million for Eastmain Resources (OTCQB:EANRF), an explorer delineating its Eau Claire Project in James Bay, Quebec. While the deal was a saving grace for Eastmain shareholders as the stock has continued to hit new 52-week lows for years now, it came in at quite a low price, valuing Eastmain's global gold resource at just $67.41/oz. This is a massive deviation from the 4-period moving average, which was sitting at $99.25/oz before the deal, even though Eau Claire is a very high-grade resource. In the article, we'll examine what this deal means for the sector, and why investors should be careful overpaying for non-producing assets.

Auryn Resources announced its intention to acquire Eastmain Resources and spin out its Peruvian assets into a new company last week. The plan is to create a new Tier-1 jurisdiction focused gold developer under the name of Fury Gold. The project that Auryn is after in the deal is Eastmain's Eau Claire Project in Quebec, an early development-stage asset that's home to 1.35 million ounces at a very high-grade of 6.30 grams per tonne gold. While the acquisition price of $91 million might look very reasonable for an explorer that has been left for dead in terms of share-price performance, Auryn is stealing the property for the price it is currently paying. This is because the average price paid per ounce over the past 10 Tier-1 jurisdiction explorers is $92.81/oz, and the 4-period moving average price paid per ounce, which better reflects the recent gold price strength is $99.25/oz. Therefore, given that Auryn is getting a pretty sweet deal as it's hoping to pay just $67.41/oz. Let's take a closer look at Eau Claire below:

As we can see above, Eastmain's Eau Claire Project is in one of the best jurisdictions in the world, sitting just southeast of the Eleonore Mine previously owned by Goldcorp (GG), and right next to an airport, a hydro station, and major roads. This is one reason why the 2018 Preliminary Economic Assessment completed on the project was so robust, projecting very modest initial capital expenditures of $135 million, and an After-Tax NPV (5%) of $284 million at $1,450/oz gold. The PEA envisioned annual gold production of 79,000 ounces per year at industry-leading costs of $574/oz with a 12-year mine life based on the current mineable resource. As the chart shows below, the project stacks up relatively well among some of the better gold development projects out there currently, with an After-Tax NPV (5%) to Initial Capex ratio of 2.10. This figure is just below the peer average of 2.15. Therefore, this is a robust project, but unfortunately, the Eastmain team has made little headway moving it forward.

If we look at the resource below, it's also exceptional, with 1.35 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 6.30 grams per tonne gold. It's worth noting that more than 63% of this resource is in the measured & indicated category with higher confidence in the resource, and the project has a very high-grade open-pit component of 228,000 ounces at 5.86 grams per tonne gold. As far as open-pit projects go when it comes to grades, this is one of the highest-grade projects worldwide. Based on this, we would expect a premium for a resource of this size with favorable project economics, but this isn't what we're seeing here at all.

As noted earlier, the proposed $91 million buy-out price translates to a valuation per ounce of just $67.41/oz. This figure is more than 30% below the 4-period moving average of the price paid per ounce for explorers in Tier-1 jurisdictions. This is because the most recent enterprise value per ounce for Tier-1 explorers was $99.25/oz at a $1,625/oz gold price, and we're now seeing a deal done below $70.00/oz at a new all-time high for gold. Some investors will argue that this is an excellent deal for Eastmain investors at a 130% premium, and this is true as the share price was leaking quicker than the Titanic even in a gold bull market. However, while the acquisition is a much-needed rescue boat for Eastmain shareholders so they can recoup their losses, it doesn't bode well for investors hoping to get top-dollar for their own juniors.

If we take a closer look at Eastmain in the bottom row (1.35 million ounces at 6.30 grams per tonne gold), we can see that the company had a resource that was a little smaller than the median in past takeovers of 1.76 million ounces of gold. However, while Eastmain's resource came in 23% lower (1.35 million ounces vs. 1.76 million ounces), the grades were exponentially higher at 6.30 grams per tonne gold vs. a median grade in past takeovers of 2.20 grams per tonne gold. Besides, the projected all-in sustaining costs at Eau Claire based on the PEA are more than 20% below the median all-in sustaining cost projections of past projects that were acquired. We can see this in the table as Eastmain's costs were projected at $574/oz, while the median for the ten projects acquired since 2016 was $766/oz.

Based on these figures, I would argue that Eastmain Resources had one of the most robust resources among the ten Tier-1 explorers acquired since 2016, given that it trumped the median in grades and projected costs by a mile. However, as we can see, the median average price paid per ounce was near $80.00/oz, and the average price paid per ounce was over $90.00/oz, yet Auryn is offering just $67.41/oz for Eastmain. It's also worth noting that the mean and average here include two deals in 2016 and two deals in 2017 when gold was below $1,400/oz. Therefore, the better metric to measure the deal against is the 4-period moving average price paid per ounce, which shows what suitors are paying since we've traded above a $1,500/oz gold price. As is evident here, this is a massive deviation from the fair value on this deal, which should be closer to $100.00/oz, especially considering the higher gold price.

Unfortunately, what should happen and what does happen are two different things, and it would be a negative development if Auryn succeeds with this deal at the current price. This is because Eastmain is being purchased for less than 0.35x P/NAV ($91 million/$284 million), and less than 30% below the 4-period moving average for Tier-1 jurisdictions. Besides, this proposed deal is occurring while we sit at the highest gold price ever for a junior miner acquisition. Based on this, I would argue that there's no reason to expect the price paid per ounce to follow the gold price to new highs as there is zero evidence of this in the Eastmain deal or recent deals for that matter. In fact, assuming the acquisition goes through, it has pushed the 4-period moving average down to $90.74/oz for Tier-1 explorers, a figure that was in line with July and August 2019 levels while gold sat near $1,500/oz.

Obviously, one deal does not make or break this gauge of what suitors are paying, but it does suggest that investors need to be very careful with how much they're paying for non-producing assets. Many commenters continue to suggest that $150.00/oz is the fair rate for ounces in a buyout scenario at current gold prices, but the data suggests differently. In fact, unless that explorer is located in a Tier-1 jurisdiction with a world-class resource, one is dreaming if they even hope to see the company acquired for more than $80.00/oz, as discussed in a previous article regarding the M&A valuation average.

We're now seeing the first signs of animal spirits in the junior mining sector and irrational exuberance in some names that has helped to push valuations to lofty levels. Based on this, I believe it's essential to watch closely what price one is paying when investing in this space, and recent panic buying in Freegold Ventures (OTCPK:FGOVF), Great Bear Resources (OTCQX:GTBAF), and Spanish Mountain Gold (OTCPK:SPAZF)confirms this. This is especially true in Spanish Mountain's case as low-grade ounces aren't even fetching a valuation of $30.00/oz typically in takeover scenarios (Newcastle & Otis Gold were bought out for below $30.00/oz). The junior mining sector offers tremendous upside for investors, but only if they pay the right price, and I believe the right price is $60.00/oz or less to bake in a margin of safety. The only two world-class projects I see valued very attractively currently are Marathon Gold's (OTCQX:MGDPF) Valentine Lake, Integra's (OTCPK:IRRZD) DeLamar Project.

