Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB), better known as Wabtec, is an interesting prospect for investors interested in the transportation industry. As a provider of locomotives, transit vehicles, and related products and services, the company is integral to the rail and other niche transportation markets. Though earnings have remained in a fairly narrow range in recent years, the firm has seen significant growth, with sales soaring from $3.31 billion in 2015 to $8.20 billion last year, largely as a result of acquisitions like GE Transportation from General Electric (GE) and Faiveley Transport. By no means should Wabtec be viewed as a value play. If anything, shares look a bit pricey. But for investors who want a simple company that represents a way to bet in favor of global trade and transportation, this might be a solid firm to consider buying into.

Short-term pain

Recently, things have not been going particularly well for Wabtec. As an example, we need to only consider the firm's second quarter earnings figures. Revenue during the quarter came in at $1.74 billion. This represents a decline of 22.3% compared to the $2.24 billion seen the same quarter last year. This, unfortunately, offset a more robust first quarter, bringing sales year-to-date to $3.67 billion, down from $3.83 billion seen the same two quarters of 2019. Though Wabtec was negatively affected by forex changes in the latest quarter, most of the pain appears to have been driven by weakness caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pain was also spread across both segments, with Freight revenue dropping 21.1%, while Transit sales plummeted 25%.

On a positive note, one thing that Wabtec did do well during the quarter was to post a higher gross profit margin. The margin of 28% in the second quarter this year was up marginally from the 27.5% seen last year, while the year-to-date margin of 29.1% is noticeably higher than last year's 26.2%. Both of these are especially impressive when you consider that the capital intensity of the firm means that, as sales fall, margins usually compress. This defiance of the norm can be chalked up to management's cost-cutting efforts. You see, so far in the first half of 2020, the company succeeded in generating over $70 million in net synergies associated with its M&A activities. For 2020 as a whole, the company expects to see synergies come out to $150 million or more. If all goes according to plan, this will help the company generate annual run rate synergies of $250 million or more that it hopes to realize by the end of this year.

Even though gross margins grew, the same cannot be said of other profitability metrics. Net income for the quarter came in at $86.8 million, down from $104.1 million a year ago. Year to date, profits are actually up considerably though, having risen from $99.7 million to $198.4 million. Operating cash flow has seen a general weakness across the board though, falling from $412.5 million in last year's second quarter to $310.5 million this year, and with its year-to-date reading plummeting from $443.8 million to $228.6 million.

Though the firm's financial position could be better, one thing that was impressive, given how hard the global economy was hit, was how well the company's backlog stood up over the past three months. At the end of the first quarter this year, the company's backlog stood at $21.53 billion. Today, that figure is $21.40 billion, representing a decline of 0.6%, or just $128.3 million. Factoring in the firm's sales, this demonstrates that Wabtec brought in net orders (net of cancellations) of about $1.61 billion during the quarter. Though any decline is negative in and of itself, when you compare it to other aspects of the transportation industry, the data's positive. As an example, in an article I wrote about Boeing (BA), I highlighted the 6.8% decline in the company's backlog, from $438.59 billion in the first quarter, to $408.65 billion in the second. Wabtec's ability to hold up well in this environment shows a mix of the quality of the firm and the degree to which its niche in transportation has proven more stable than those associated with airlines.

Despite the pain associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, management has some pretty good goals for the firm this year, GAAP earnings per share, for instance, are being forecasted to total between $2.05 and $2.35, with a mid-point of $2.20. This is based on between $7.3 billion and $7.6 billion in sales. To put this in perspective, 2019's $8.20 billion in sales resulted in GAAP earnings per share of just $1.84. On an adjusted basis, earnings should be even higher at between $3.50 and $3.80 per share. No estimate has been provided regarding EBITDA, but in the first half of this year, the figure came out to $646.5 million. If we annualize this and take the company's current net debt of $3.88 billion, this works out to a net leverage ratio of around 3.

Overall, this outlook is good, and between synergies and the fact that the industry will eventually recover, Wabtec should make for an interesting long-term play. That is not to say that shares are particularly cheap. If anything, they are trading at pretty lofty levels. Using mid-point GAAP earnings for this year, the company's trading multiple today looks to be about 28.3. Using the mid-point for adjusted earnings, this falls, but is still lofty at 17. Its EV/EBITDA multiple, meanwhile, should be around 12.2. Perhaps, next year will bring higher earnings metrics, in which case maybe these multiples will fall some, but it's hard to imagine the company's financials improving enough to consider this a value play.

Takeaway

Recently, times have not been great for Wabtec, but they haven't been anywhere near as bad as one might expect either. The company seems to be holding up well in the current environment, and absent a further deterioration in the economy, the future looks to be fairly bright. Now, Wabtec is not likely to make you rich, but for investors who don't mind paying a premium for a player with exposure to the global transportation market, it could be an interesting firm to consider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.