Varian is not only the market leader in radiation oncology systems but also the leader in radiation oncology software and services and has been making increasing investments in AI capabilities.

I don't think anybody will accuse Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK:SMMNY) (SHLG.XE) ("SHLG") of "half measures". Management of this large European healthcare company decided to address one of the major end-market gaps in the business (oncology treatment) in a big way, announcing a $16.4 billion cash deal for Varian (VAR), the global leader in radiation oncology systems.

Although some of the valuation multiples on the deal do in fact look quite robust, the deal really isn't that expensive when you consider Varian's superior growth rate, margins, and market share position in the radiation oncology space, not to mention the potential cost and revenue synergies. I see only a token risk that this deal does not go through, though I do think Siemens Healthineers' synergy expectations for the first 12-24 months could be a little ambitious, and I believe this is a good deal over the long term for SHLG shareholders.

The Deal

SHLG and Varian announced that Varian's board accepted a $177.50/share ($16.4 billion in total) all-cash bid for the company, with an anticipated deal close in 2021. SHLG is paying about 4.95x forward (next twelve months) revenue and about 27x forward EBITDA. That price represents a 24% premium to the prior close, and SHLG intends to finance the deal with a 50/50 mix of stock and debt. SHLG's majority owner Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) does not intend to participate in the stock offering, which should reduce its ownership of SHLG from 85% to 72%.

While the multiple SHLG is paying looks steep, and I believe that's a big part of the reason that SHLG shareholders weren't initially overjoyed with the announcement, I don't actually think the price is so unreasonable.

Varian has generated roughly 11% revenue growth in recent years and continues to take share in the radiation oncology space (largely from Elekta (OTCPK:EKTAY), but also, ironically, from old Siemens units). With underlying growth in global oncology treatments as well as new product, software, and service introductions, I expect five-year revenue growth on the order of 9% and operating income growth in the low-to-mid teens, with EBITDA margin rising to the 20%'s.

Putting that all into my med-tech valuation model (which is driven primarily by revenue growth and margins), I get a fair forward revenue multiple of around 4.5x - suggesting SHLG is "overpaying" by about 10% - which isn't unreasonable as a takeover multiple, and doesn't factor in the potential synergies of the deal.

Why Do This Deal?

Oncology treatment was a significant gap in SHLG's portfolio, and expansion into this market makes considerable sense to me, given the size of the market - over $5.5 billion today for radiation oncology, with a much larger target addressable market - and the growth potential in markets like China. As an aside, Siemens was in this market for a number of years before exiting the market back in 2010.

First, SHLG is acquiring the market leader. Elekta has been struggling for some time, and I'm skeptical that its recent move into MRI-guided radiation therapy will change much, and smaller players like Accuray (ARAY) and ViewRay (VRAY) aren't much of a threat. Most radiation oncologists (particularly in the U.S.) are taught and trained on Varian systems, and they're a tough competitor to dislodge.

Second, I see some meaningful potential synergies on both cost and sales. Combining these two companies will give both sides access to customers that they previously didn't do much business with, with SHLG likely opening doors in Europe for Varian, and Varian opening doors in markets like the U.S. and China.

An even bigger potential synergy should emerge on the product development front. SHLG is a leader in imaging technology, while Varian is a leader in radiation delivery, and that should drive R&D savings down the road (the two companies already collaborate on imaging). Both companies have also been investing resources in areas like AI and machine learning, including Varian's Ethos AI-driven solution, and there should be R&D synergies here as well. Likewise, on the software/service side, as Varian had already begun its transition toward what it calls an "oncology as a service" model.

SHLG sees meaningful synergies down the road, asserting that the deal will be accretive in the first 12 months and produce material synergies by Year 2, with a 2025 goal of EUR 300M-plus in savings. I think the accretion expectations for the first year or two might be aggressive, but I do see this as an accretive deal in time.

As far as negatives go, I don't see too many beyond normal integration/execution challenges. I see little risk on the anti-trust side, and SHLG management has experience integrating deals. The biggest risks are likely market risks. This (2020) isn't a great time for hospital capex, and the impact of COVID-19 on hospital capex budgets could linger a little while longer. There are also reimbursement challenges in the U.S., but I think Varian's product, software, and service development (including hypofractionation and software designed to shrink setup and treatment times) address those challenges quite well.

The Bottom Line

I can't say that Varian shareholders are getting a bad deal here, but I can also understand why they may feel that the premium isn't all it could have been when companies like Stryker (SYK) trade at over 5x forward revenue. Likewise, I can understand if SHLG shareholders look at the premium paid (particularly out of context) and worry that the company is significantly overpaying. I believe this will be a successful deal, though, and I think it will benefit SHLG and its shareholders over time, while Varian investors have the far less desirable task of finding a new investment option of similar quality trading at a reasonable valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.