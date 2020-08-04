Cielo S.A. (CIOXY) CEO Paulo Caffarelli on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cielo S.A. (OTCPK:CIOXY) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2020 12:00 PM ET

Paulo Caffarelli - Chief Executive Officer

Gustavo Sousa - Chief Financial Officer

Jean Leroy - Head of Investor Relations

Paulo Caffarelli

Good morning to everyone. Thank you very much for participating in our conference. Our second quarter was very typical because we did the COVID-19 crisis. The -- here we have three full months that are April, May and June. And when you see our Cielo index in the retail market, in March, we had a drop that only affected the two first weeks of March. And in April, there was a drop of 38%, and in May, and in June during the last month of the quarter, it dropped to minus 22. Therefore, this demonstrates the impact that we've felt in terms of the retail market and the acquires and the marketplace continues dropping 54% and we of course have to drop as a result. Here you can see that we had 54% of stores have closed and some are reopening. Many stores were closed during this period.

Today, we have almost 90% of our stores opened and they are selling with closed stores. But of course we do not have the same level of sales as before the crisis. There is production of drop in niche and basic products. We believe that this dropped represents 40% of Cielo and when we see Cielo that's supports, the retail market. I would say that we've been suffering the consequence twice because we have 70% and the result is significant.

Our portfolio suffers the same impact during this quarter, there was a steep drop of the users of credit cards and debit card, and they significantly decreased their purchases. And this impacts our portfolio. Another variable that is important to us was devaluation of the dollar vis a vis the dollar. And we have an operation in the United States, and this also impacts us. So these are the variables that are showing you, and these are uncontrollable variables. What does this mean? All of these negative results of Cielo during the second quarter of 2020 is a result of uncontrollable variables.

This is not affecting what we have been doing since the beginning of last year, where we have been strongly working with digital, with technology, we are restructuring the company. We are adjusting our expenses significantly. We are creating new programs that can allow us to approach our customer, to reduce the leverage of our company. We are reaching a record in leverage in this current management here.

We participated in the selection and we today have been chosen and we have to stress that this doesn't mean that we have exclusivities. There is no prior exclusivity but due to its technological capacities to integrate the system with the one step system was the first acquirer to be selected by them. And we have Cielo Pay. That is our digital platform. And we have had relationship with a number of companies, and this is regarding our white label.

Now the second semester, it will be an intense semester. We believe that it will be better than the second quarter, but we would like to consider the controllable variables, the effort that we are making regarding our strategy. What is our strategy? First and foremost is what I mentioned. We are re-adapting our equation of major accounts. We had an equation with over 80% concentrated in major accounts and the retail market represents a 50% of our market share. And at a certain moment, it was lower than 30%. We're resuming our growth in the retail market. We believe the ratio of 50-50 will be adequate because in the retail market, we have margins and in big accounts and wholesale, we have volume. And this is what helps us. And for the structure of the results, we have the expectation of our investors.

Number two, we have been very successful and an increase of product anticipation in terms of performance. Here, we have the [indiscernible] though, the last month of June, we had 29.6% of penetration. This is an absolute record. Our average was 18%. And until the end, we will end the year above 35% in terms of penetration. This is very important in the current world of acquirers we have, because MDR with lease sales and prepayment products. This is important for us the result of this. In terms of retails it was 29, now it's 36% in the equation that we intend to reach 50%. Now, the credit product has a 29.6% of penetration simultaneously. I understand that we've been a leader in the dimensioning of solutions for our customers, a product that super elite, a product that we had for two years that was under utilized. During this periods, we had an increase of 800% of companies that accredited themselves to be enabled to use this product. So currently, 800,000 companies can receive through the super league, the QR code users has also increased a lot and WhatsApp I will give you more details.

Now regarding this entire process part of our credit, and we have structured this quarter, an area to work with credit in our company. This was authorized by the Board. We have our structure practically ready and our anticipation is based on the information, we have a number of customers that have long tradition with Cielo, and we would like to give support to our customers with these credit products. We've received from the Central Bank, the authorization to work with another product. As of now, we can work with prepaid cards and we can do everything within Cielo platform. And another thing that is important for us that, we agreed with the Board, Cielo in addition to selling and leasing machines, they can use them as [indiscernible].

This is important for major companies. We are working with major companies through a technological branch called Burma, and we can work in all the segments. And this is very important because we've reduced the subsidies, when we sell a machine and here you have more mobility. To activate more machines, we were activating six, seven, and the three machines that we paid that we sold, they paid us subsidy. It is important to have this subsidy, so Cielo has been challenging itself as days go by. And I have no doubt that we are totally focused on improving the quality of the services that we provide every day in our business, as usual the operation mainly in the year where the quality of services has been excellent.

They are great differential is the customer experience, marketing product price technology is important, but what is more important is the customer experience. So, in this conference calls that is, is a non-usual conference call, because we have a number of uncontrollable variables in this process. Could you please consider the separation, let's consider COVID and the consequence, but let's consider everything that we're doing so that Cielo continues being the major leader in the market and so that Cielo continues being the company that provides the best services and major companies.

Retail customers, I will give the floor to Gustavo Sousa, and I can clarify any further questions.

Gustavo Sousa

Good morning, [indiscernible]. For those that are participating through the telephone, and I will mention -- I will mention in what page I am. I will start my presentation on Slide three. On Slide three, we have the metrics that summarize the impact of the COVID in our country and also for the Cielo figures in ICVA, here we had a drop in April and June. When we compare it to the same period in February the drop was 30%. And this same type of comparison between the volumes of Cielo had an impact of 26.5% on TPV. And continues TPV impacted by 24.8%. And here, could observe an increased productivity of the commercial administrative team. And we will see this afterwards we had an increase in the penetration of term products in SMB and LT that reached almost 30%. And we had an increase in the adoption.

Now let's go to in digital innovation. Now let's go to Page number four. Here we can see the behavior month-by-month. Here we saw that the CVA -- ICVA has improved month-by-month. So, here we're comparing it to February. In April it was minus 37.4%. In June, it was minus 22.4%. And here you can see the behavior of ICVA between 1 and 22 of June. So, it's 15.7% minus. In May and April, we had an impact of volume of 30.45%. Now in May, the impact was minus 26.2%, and during the first 22 days of June drop of minus 8.7%. So 32% in nominal TPV minus 24% in May. And during the first 22 days of June minus 40%.

Let's go to Slide number 5, on Slide 5 we have another metric that we use to follow the results during this crisis. That is a vision of Cielo seeing if there was a transaction or not in the machines establishment. Here we could see if the establishment was working or not. Here the minimum point was 50% of establishment that worked with Cielo. Working in the middle of March this metric recovered gradually we closed June with 87% of merchants working in on June 22nd 91% of the establishments were working.

Now, when we go to Slide 6, this is another type of comparison, another type of quantification in the first column when we see Cielo Brazil and where we see, the first column calculates what the volume would have been if we're had not been for the COVID and the other side, you can see how we projected the volume. We observed that January and February of 2020, combined in Cielo Brazil in comparison to the same period of 2019 grew, 8.7%. When you project this to the second quarter here we would have had during the second quarter, R$178.8 million.

This is not what happened here we have 170 billion and here, the difference in volume is R$51 billion. The same methodology was applied in 10.2% of growth in [Cateyeno]. And here we said we would have had during the second quarter, R$175 billion, but we realized R$55.5 billion.

Now, when you apply the level of revenue of these two companies in the respective volumes, in the scaffold volume here we see the revenue impact of Cielo R$404 million and in Cateyeno was a R$175 million. So we thought it was important to show this as a calculation. It is not something perfect, but we believe that these figures show you the impact of the crisis on our figures.

Now let's go to Slide numbers 7, where we can see the summary of our financial performance. Our net operating revenue was 2.450 billion. That is a drop of 12% vis a vis last year EBITDA added R$236 million with a drop of 69.7% would be make the same comparison and there was a net loss of R$75.2 million.

Now let's go to Slide number 8 and on Slide number 8, we have our traditional chart of volumes. Here we have the financial one is the purple circle. Here, you can see what was the pace of growth year-on-year during the fourth quarter. We were growing during the fourth quarter of 2019 at 12.6%, when we compare it to 2018 and this drop of volume was majorly caused by the crisis. We had a slowdown of 20%. Now when we see the active base here, here, we grew 17.7% during the fourth quarter of last year, and this crisis caused a slow down during the second quarter, and when we see volume of term products, we grew 18.8%. This is not only the pandemic, but the dynamic that is the allocation of capital for term products, with a lower emphasis in wholesale and a higher emphasis on entrepreneurs and also retail. So, here you can see the penetration of term products in retail and entrepreneurs grew in this period.

Slide, now here we have a revenue yield shows. When we compared this quarter to the same quarter last year, there was the slow contraction of minus 0.03 percentage points, and we have a stability and the quarterly evolution of net revenue, when we see the first quarter of last year, there was a slight, there was a significant drop in yield in the year.

And now we are re-establishing -- made up by our revenue that doesn't vary because of volume, especially the revenue that we have in leasing. We had a slowdown in volume. This is something that contributes with our yield.

Now, when we go to Slide #11. Please pay attention to the metrics that represent the first stage of the commercial effort. This is a stage when we present a commercial proposal. Here, we have the first stage to show with recent data, what has happened in terms of productivity, when I talk about the first stage, because then we have the signature of the contract, the receipt of the equipment. But this is to show you how the variable has been behaving during the second quarter. Now here, this is the first stage of the sales process. Now here, we're using the month of January 2020 as reference. And here, you can see that in March, we suffered because of the crisis and we have been recovered in these metrics.

Now, let's go to slide 12 here. Here we can see transaction. Here we have TPV by SMB and as when we see the share of retail entrepreneur areas. During the first quarter, we were 31% and during this quarter, we've reached a level of almost 36% of transacted volume by SMB and long tail, and this is what you can see and when we see the right hand side the penetration of term products in this segment, here we can see that during the second quarter there was an excellent performance, this is a result of our effort to promote this product.

Now, when we go to Slide 13, here we will mention the highlights regarding normalized expenses. Here we have normalized expenses correspond to the total expenses excluding brand fees, subsidies. It and our subsidy policy has been very restricted. You will be able to read about this in this read of the release this fourth quarter and we -- and what we have the subsidies that we have two more decides this year our results of last year. So, the trend is to eliminate subsidies. Also we excluded services provided by banks and non-recurring expenses. In this comparison, we saw that the first quarter in comparison to the fourth show us a drop of 15%. We will continue working efficiently to improve this figure and geared towards the zero base budget. And within this, we will review the operation of our service level of our logistics and other optimizations. And there are other items that pertain more to the cultural side and administrative services.

Now when we go to Slide 14, we go to digital innovation and here we can highlight solutions that were highly used during the crisis because out because it allowed our customers to overcome some restrictions. We had our super link, we all -- and QR code. Therefore, we had a volume in digital solutions that grew more than 152%. When we compare it, we compared to February to June 2020. Now here we have the history of the evolution of digital solutions of Cielo. And this is why we have the most complete solutions in inquiring. When we go we have a recent launching and the possibility to pay through WhatsApp, the payments through WhatsApp are done through different pay tools. Here we have P2P and P2M and it is as simple as sending a picture. Now, this modality is waiting for the regulator's assessment.

Now when we go to slide 17, to face our customers demand. We will invest more in credit products and we have created a new structure, a new area that is dedicated to identify the needs of our customers. Currently we have some partnerships like credit backed by receivables, anticipation of receivables and real estate back credit.

Now when we go to Slide 18 we would like to highlight the authorization; Cielo is now authorized as electronic currency issuer by Central Bank. Licenses new modality where Cielo can offer prepaid payment to come directly to its customers without intermediation, also prepaid cards, card issuing bank service. Now you can go to white label and you can use conciliation and intelligence data and white label open banking.

Here we had a great increase, contactless payment here on the left. We see the growth year on year of e-commerce purging tourism, excluding tourism and airlines sectors that were affected by the crisis and on the right here, you can see how contact less transaction as a whole gained significance and there has been 80% of transactions.

Now our last slide, our slide of liquidity and leverage. We ended the quarter with a cash position of over R$7 million and total applied of our R$4.8 million. We have 4.2 in the third quarters and R$9 million in depth and leverage evolution of 1.21 times. I thank you for your attention, and now we will go to our Q&A session.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. Thank you for taking our questions. Two questions on our side. One very specific if you could clarify better the origin of operation or the loss of 25 million that you've recognized this quarter, I would like to understand this. And the second is a long-term question. Could you mention the main initiatives that the customer has that the company has carried out in order to incentive the deployment of pixels and how picks the implementation coexist with the company's prepaid card? How the prepaid card will be developed once implemented and performs as the regulator expects it to perform.

Unidentified Company Representative

This is Gustavo. Thank you for your question. I will answer the first question and then Caffarelli will answer PIX. Regarding operational loss, we had a very specific event during this quarter. We identified a neutrality that was explored and it has been fixed. Unfortunately, these types of vulnerabilities are identified in times they're explored, they're fixed and we expect them not to repeat again. But, we have adopted all measures. We cannot give you more details, because this is a very sensible matter. But, we have fixed vulnerability that was detected. Now the second point I would like to give the floor to Caffarelli that will talk about the integration strategies with PIX.

Paulo Caffarelli

What is we expect to launch PIX in November. We believe that this will take place in November. There is a modern initiative and the Brazilian regulator wants to bring the new payment system where the objective is to facilitate B2B and B2M operation. And PIX is very similar to what you have in China. This is a product that in addition to provide the consumer with an alternative payment way it can foster social inclusion in the financial system when we see. But the transactions in the new system are geared toward the population that happened, that don't have access to the financial system. Like, gosh, we realized that over 60 million Brazilians do not have a bank account. They don't have a digital account. There is a strong informality in Brazil, and it has to be faced.

Now our view is, the lower amount of currency circulating is better because then you don't have to transport these values. So, PIX is here to add, and I would like to remind you that the focus of PIX is debit. Another thing, the acquirers, we know how this transaction works. We believe the more bank inclusion you have, you will have more transactions. The card market grows 20% a year, and the family consumption represents 40% of the GDP, and in more developed countries, this goes to 80% and a 100%. I believe that, the modernization is fostered by the Central Bank is very important for digital transformation, and this is a process that COVID accelerated.

Unidentified Analyst

Perfect, Caffarelli. A follow-up as far as I'm concerned, the strategy of the company is that, despite the PIX deployment the prepaid card strategy will coexist with the deployment because people will use a new platform that comes from the Central Bank, what is happening in practice. In the past, today we have to develop different channels and the consumer will define which channel is better for them at that moment. So, I believe during a good period of time we will have different relationship channels to transfer resources. This is going to be like sending a picture so, the level of contact will be minimum. And we are focusing on this process, this can be through your taxpayer number, through your email, through your telephone. So, we will offer a number of solutions to the market, and the market will adopt them according to their need and convenience. Yes, prepaid cards will continue existing. But I believe that there are a number of things that -- and there are a number of things that will keep people, will make people continue using the prepaid cards.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning to everyone. Thank you for the opportunity. Just one question regarding your WhatsApp partnership. What about the economics, we know a peer-to-merchant and peer-to-peer, there is no charge who will be mediating this interchange fee? And how do you compare the interchange fee to the average offered by the Central Bank? Is it higher or is it lower than the average fee of the Central Bank?

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay, thank you very much for your question. I can - I will say what I can say because we’ve signed an NDA regarding Facebook and our partners of different brands. What I can say is the following regarding the B2B - B2M, and this is going to - who’s going to absorb it is WhatsApp. Now the price of B2M is 1399 at a first moment, the focus of this price is focused on small businessmen that many times pay 8% to 10% of the use of the acquires. So, I would say that this is a totally competitive price. But in economic terms, I can’t really tell you because we have an NDA.

Unidentified Analyst

Another question. I understand that Cielo is not an exclusive acquire -- could a new acquire represent a lower MDAR. Number one?

Unidentified Company Representative

I would like to highlight we are not inclusive. What WhatsApp did was select acquirers. And during a given moment, they selected Cielo, it took a year and a half to develop, the connection system with WhatsApp, we invested a lot and now we will start working. There has been no exclusiveness since 2010. So it is obvious that other acquirers will come. They will have to undergo the same stages that we underwent to develop their system. And I believe that the more acquirers we will have more capillarity in the country for our transactions. I don't see this as a threat the other way around. We have this revenue from WhatsApp this was first the pilot project and the central banks will be for next year. And this will make us more competitive in the entrepreneur market. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. The first question about your results. You explained the top line product and the problems that you had with volume that are totally understandable. So you had a problem in your top line that was uncontrollable, but if you see operational expenses that was 21% in the quarter, but by and large, you don't have other operational expenses. What did you eliminate in the expense entry, because as the volume will improve during the upcoming quarters.

My second question is regarding products and services. If we see the chart of the evolution of revenue, we have the MDR, we have leads that are more commodity products, it is important to introduce new products. Now what draws my attention are the credit products. I want to understand the credit structure that you're created. How does this work inside the bank, inside Cielo? And what is your expectation in terms of the evolution of these products and the impact on the revenue? Do you know when we will see the evolution of the revenue in these credit products; can we expect to see a result this year? Thank you very much.

Unidentified Company Representative

Gustavo, thank you. Let's start by number one. And Caffarelli will answer the second question regarding the first point operating expenses. Number one, we have tried to provide a lot of information to see the cost of expenses and we here have excluded some events. Number one, we exclude the brand fee, just to eliminate the effect of the volume here. Here, you may believe that brand fee costs less. But no, this is the lower cost for the company. We also excluded the cost with the bank service contract. This was a point, that was considered something that reduced revenue last year. Caffarelli, can you answer the second part of the question? We're trying to reconnect Gustavo.

Paulo Caffarelli

I was saying that, when we see the expenses and total expenses, we have excluded a number of events to see the behavior of the account. Number one is to exclude the brand fee, that is connected to volume. We also excluded the service contract with banks. This is a new item, and we also exclude the subsidy amortization, why? Because in the turn of the year, we decided to restrict subsidies. What we see that the amortization of this year is a consequence of the drop of subsidies that were adopted last year. So, you will see all the figures regarding this in our release. We also excluded non-recurring events during the quarter, an operating loss that was the first point that, we clarify during the first question. We also had an adjustment of account of the incentive contracts that we had with the Bank. And we had a PDD for at least. This is why when we see the account, our conclusion is different when we see the total expenses.

I see a reduction year-on-year, the second quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2020 a 5.4%, and in comparison to the last quarter, a slight increase of 0.4%. Now regarding the expenses, we would have a drop year on year of 60% unfortunately Gustavo the behavior of these accounts, takes into account all the variables, what is volume, what is a subsidy. And this is why we also exclude them from the account. And there are some one offs. Now with this adjustment, we can have a good performance of our total expenses. Now, Gustavo you asked about credit? I think, as Cielo belongs to two major retail banks, when the MDR was something isolated together at least, it didn't make sense to be 100% acquirer and to have credit operations because these banks offer these types of solutions as of 2015, when you see the results structure of our acquire, we try to separate MDR at least, when I talk about credit, non-perform credit.

So, with all of our actions, structuring a specific credit area, creating methodology, creating risk analysis, methodology analysis. We are focusing on non-perform credits. We have a base of customers of a year and a half. We have the experience with these different customers. And we're going to be very conservative when it comes to granting these credits because we're not a bank. We are going to work focused on this point, we are not going to stop here, we are engaging our other event because we want to be robust in terms of credit. These could be methodology concessions and good analysis to grant credit and also funding costs that provide us with competitiveness.

Now regarding the economic data this year. We are going to work 2020 because this is year where we're at -- we are adjusting this new structure. Now, we have 80% of credit penetration, we already 35, so this is 35%. This is a great progress for a company that never worked with these type of products or never work within our perform credit.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much, Gustavo. Caffarelli, Now what about credit? What about the bank structure, what about the operations?

Unidentified Company Representative

I can work with partners during this process. And I can work with our funding and the partners funding. This is discretionary. And we will see how we're going to work with this. This is one additional step to operate. More important is to analyze and see as a 100% acquiring company, what are the steps that we have to take to think about credit?

Unidentified Company Representative

So I believe that we have taken the first steps. Others steps will be taken throughout this year. We will announce this in a timely fashion but we cannot only work 100% acquirers. So a company that only is acquirer will not survive, you must have credit, digital solutions. You need to be bold, you need additional product add to the system chain. It needs a lot of technology and so forth.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon Caffarelli and Gustavo. I have questions regarding your customer base. There was a drop. Could you tell us how much is mortality and how much is lack of activity of customers? How many of them may recover with the resumption of economy and WhatsApp is there any idea when you will receive the approval of the central bank.

Unidentified Company Representative

This is Gustavo regarding WhatsApp, Caffarelli will answer, regarding your first question. We have two effects. Now the second effect, I will start with the first effect, as I mentioned, we decided to be restrictive regarding granting subsidies to sold equipment. And this was reflected on a lower amount of sold equipment. Now, when we place these old customers by new customers, our levels are lower. Now on the other side, we have the exit of customers. This is the base of customers that carried out transactions during the past 90 days. Most of these cases are inactive customers. It's not that they left. And in the beginning of July, we've seen a level of recovery.

We've seen an increase in this metric since the beginning of July regarding your second question, I will give the floor to Caffarelli.

Unidentified Company Representative

Good afternoon. When the central bank asked us to stop the operation for them to have a better idea of WhatsApp, there are two things, WhatsApp is being approved by the central bank to work with Visa and MasterCard. So when the central bank called MasterCard and Visa, they saw the approval and in practice, we are waiting for a final saying of the central banks in order to approve the operations. What I can say is that, the same WhatsApp arrangement is the same arrangement of many payment companies in Brazil that already use this. So, we believe that, this will not be a complex situation, but the regulator always has a final word. And we understand, and we respect the role of the regulators, so that they can understand all the operation that is very complex, because this is another payment agency that will be working in the country. So, we are working on this. We don't know if this will happen soon, or if it will take some time.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. Thank you for taking my question. I have two questions. One is geared towards Cielo Pay and the products that you're launching, we've seen a number of M&As in the market. And we would like to know, what is your position? Do you have a pipeline or if you're more focused on developing in-house products? And my second question is regarding PIX. Do you know, if the price will be defined by the market or if this will be regulated?

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you for your question. I will start answering your first question and Caffarelli will answer the second question. Regarding new products. Cielo Pay is an internal launching. We are launching new products, and I would like to highlight this. It is highlighted within our material.

Regarding M&A, yes, we do have a pipeline. There are some product segments that are our priority. Right now, we haven't made any negotiations and we haven't done anything that we have to announce to the market. We do have a pipeline. Yes, we will continue with internal products and we will explore M&A. And Caffarelli will talk about PIX.

Paulo Caffarelli

How will the price of transactions be fixed between now and November are a number of things that are not defined regarding PIX, although the Central Bank has defined the price per transaction, more or less, we can't say anything about this because; number one, the price will be defined by the Central Bank and if this will change throughout the time we will have to wait for the regulator’s opinion.

Just for you to have an idea, we are working based on the cost that was given to us by the Central Bank. Thank you very much. I believe that we will have new in brief. We have been discussing together with the Central Bank. Therefore, there are a number of things that we have to clarify before the deployment of the product. So, thank you very much. Thank you very much, Karen.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon to everyone. Two questions. Number one regarding capital for the second consecutive quarter, you had problems with your customers, claims from your customers and what are the -- what type of control you have on Cateyeno margins. What would be normal margins? Now here we have the SMB, the LT segment. I would like to understand the long-tail? Are you dropping, lowering the subsidies? What is the expectation? Do you believe that you have sufficient cost and or your cost is competitive in the SMB LT segment?

Unidentified Company Representative

Let's start with Cateyeno. During the first quarter and second quarter, there was an increase in claims and this generally happens in times of crisis. And swhen you deal a lot with e-commerce, of course, this level was above the ideal level. Cateyeno is doing its best to bring this down to acceptable levels. And the margin, I am not going to project a margin. I will say that the best thing would be to remain at the same level of last year. But the first and the second quarter does not reflect the real operations of Cateyeno and soon we'll overcome this crisis. I believe that Cateyeno will go back to claim and margin levels that are similar to what we had last year.

Now, regarding SMB and LT segment, last year, at the end of last year as there was a restriction in subsidies that we were going to lose the share in this segment because the priority of 2020 was to grow in the retail market. So, we are not subsidizing like we were -- we were giving up this segment and we were focusing on another. What is important is that we are not very aggressive right now. The trend is to grow more in the retail.

Unidentified Company Representative

I would like to add something. A company that has our size and our capillarity must have in their portfolio for small entrepreneurs and middle and big retailers, the price we started working with smaller entrepreneurs, but the price of the subsidy was very high. Sometimes they didn't activate the machine. What are we doing? We have our own channel. We have our partner channel. We have the banks [indiscernible] that prospect for us. So we although were cutting subsidies we had a good performance and this machine is part of a package sometime. So we believe in this market and WhatsApp is here to strengthen this. And we believe that Cielo can be an additional significant player in this operation. There are 25 million companies that do not have a point of sale and don't work digitally. And we are focusing on this in order to improve our capillarity.

Unidentified Analyst

Now regarding your strategy. This crisis highlighted the need for change. The strategy of volumetry has changed and with the new studies that you're analyzing with credit, prepaid cards. I believe that the crisis has allowed you to think about these changes and with all these products that you want to deploy, are you going to create a system that is more focused to B2B are you going to compete with Bradesco, with Bank of Brazil that have products that are trying to promote these types of products. Do you have their approval? Because you're backed by them.

Unidentified Company Representative

Because things have changed a lot. Everybody now is digital.

Unidentified Analyst

And my second question regarding WhatsApp.

Unidentified Company Representative

Well with the central bank, apparently our view is that the central bank is not only concerned on fees, but they they're analyzing the relevance of WhatsApp in their market and your relevance in your market. And I would like to know, if you're concerned with this, in terms of the approval of this product, any problems regarding this product.

Unidentified Company Representative

Eduardo, regarding our strategy: number one, I want to clarify, Cielo as a public company has the participation of the controlling shareholders through its Board. And we have all delivered to you of carrying out any type of investment. This could be for performed and non-performed products. But Bradesco and bulk of the Brazilian if they're going to lose a customer, it's better for them to lose their customers to us. And all of us strongly respect rules of corporate governance. Number two, COVID accelerated the digital operations in Brazil, and I'm going to be very open. The acquirers became the main players in this crisis because we only had to seasonalize the number of payments and these payment ways became a solution to many companies that couldn't work. So, we have to do properly our business as usual with good quality.

We have to surprise our customer. We have to provide them an excellent customer experience. This is a rule for me. If we don't work with digital acceleration, we're going to die. So one part of the group is in charge of the business. As usual, they improved MPS. They improved the number of calls to the call center. They improved the calls to our help desk. We are answering, but simultaneously, we need solutions like Cielo Pay. We need a partnership with Amaze or WhatsApp. We have to create solutions to add value to all the segments we are specialized for working in big accounts. So, we are the only acquirer that can add value to big accounts. This is when you compare us to other acquirers. In the retail market, we have conciliation a statement fast solutions logistic. When you deliver the machines logistic, for machine maintenance and we cover practically everything.

And we have machines throughout the entire countries, we have a number of partner companies that are credit for us and they're remunerated not because of the accreditation, but the volumes that they bring. No, an acquirer company will not be able to survive, if they only work with transactions. We have to provide our customers services that do not meet our expectations, but that meet their expectations and takes into account everything that they need. We are reinventing ourselves -- I thought it was an excellent point when Facebook chose Cielo. This shows our importance.

Unidentified Analyst

Just to follow-up according to your product, you have prepaid cards, digital banking, wallets,

B2B. And the question that see how the company is positioning itself because you've been more B2M and B2B, you do not have this capillarity. How do you intend to focus on this? I think are you positioned more on the low tail.

Unidentified Company Representative

Eduardo, the WhatsApp is an open agreement. It was approved by the Central Bank. It's with the responsibility of Visa and MasterCard. And today there are many customers that work with this type of transference. I believe that the central bank is concerned because of the size

of WhatsApp. But until the end of the year, we will, we will have what's around 100 million transactions between B2B and B2M. To work B2B is our obligation Apple Pay, the Cielo Pay. Our Cielo Pay allows these types of transactions between people provided they are registered in our Cielo Pay. We can’t wait for our customers or we can only work with our customers. We have to work with the customer of our customers.

Unidentified Analyst

So, WhatsApp is an open arrangement?

Unidentified Company Representative

It is an open arrangement.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you very much.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for taking my question. My question is very easy, is regarding the growth of the share of the product and the contribution to the revenue yield that was very low. Although there was an increase why has there been a lower contribution? Although the product has expanded a lot, is it a price strategy? Do you want to simplify the pricing? Do you want to come closer to your customers? Why was there a lower contribution from the revenue yield although there was excellent penetration?

Unidentified Company Representative

This is exactly what you said. Number one, this expansion was carried out by the commercial team especially in the middle of a pandemic. Fortunately, the digital channel allowed us to approach more customers. Regarding pricing this is what we're doing. We are trying to offer a price, balancing price and quick receipt. And this has to be compatible with the competition. I believe that the price has to be adapted and we have to see what the competition is doing.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you for taking my question. The question is, is strategic for part of the investors. It seems like Cielo changed a lot it's strategy. It has a past heritage, but it seems that according to your speech you’re going to spend less in subsidies and the long of long tail this was our focus and now you will have to disburse cash. Now in terms of prepaid, this is a focus because of the drop of spread. So my question is when you benchmark with the competition, the difference of profitability, the result was bad. You felt very at ease, but the result was bad. When you make your benchmark, let's see our revenue versus the [indiscernible] costs what are you going to do? Transactions come from subsidy. Where is the Delta here? And how do you intend to close this gap? Because credit is not how the competition makes profit. It’s anticipated accounts receivable but the banking product doesn’t justify everything, I would like to know more about the strategy in each one of your lines.

Unidentified Company Representative

Number one, Cielo lost 50% and went to 30%, and if we wouldn't have adapted the price, we would only have 10% of the retail market in the end of the year, and this doesn't make sense when we're a company that works with big companies, especially us because we work with a bank. So our strategy is to continue the same strategy. As last year, we have continued gracing. We grew our customer base, something that we haven't seen since 2016. We improved the SMB of our company. Now the second movement is P2P. I have to present profitability to our partners, to our shareholders, so when interchange brand fee and operating costs, it is more expensive than the fees that I charge. There are other acquirers that have the same costs than us, and if they can maintain it, well, good for them. We are strongly working in order to have a revenue structure that is according to our capacity to be present in all the country with a complete portfolio of products that goes to SMBs, LTs and major accounts and we will continue making progress using an equation that makes sense.

So, I believe that, we're on the right pathway. Our cost structure is more adapted to this reality. The renegotiation with the banks were very important when you see acquirers from the past, and now there was a drop of 60% of MDR.

Unidentified Analyst

How much are you? What about your incentive at the MDR drop throughout from 2013 until the date?

Unidentified Company Representative

Well, this is regarding 60% in regarding the price. So, if you study the market over all the acquirers, you will see this value. What we're doing is reviewing this revenue structure. Cielo is aware of the capacity that it has to generate results. So, what we're doing is re-adapting our company. It could be through a restructuring our salesforce so that we can be more efficient and more competitive. I believe that Gustavo can throw in a couple of figures here to help us in this discussion. The strategy is more profitability. We are amortizing subsidized from last year that went from 60 to 70 -- BRL76 million during the first quarter and 60 million during the second quarter.

In terms of comparison, the current session of subsidies during the second quarter was 6 million -- 60 million. And this and next year we will not have this. In terms of expenses, we have made progress eliminating the non-recurring effects and specifically regarding our investment in the United States in Cielo USA, we had loss in BRL. During the first quarter in Cielo USA. of 54 million and the second quarter 87 million.

So, this is why we're focused on the retail market that is in the middle of the pyramid. We have to continue with efficiency and in order for grander merchant solutions are 120 -- 130 to 150 million and the deficit accounts, accounts with deficit. What does this represent? 200 million just to have an order of grander we do not disclose our strategy.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you. Good call.

Unidentified Company Representative

So, we are closing our Q&A session. I would like to give the floor to Paulo Caffarelli for his final remarks.

Paulo Caffarelli

So, thank you very much for your participation. As I said, I wanted to strengthen, how Cielo has focused on this crisis and Cielo has been reinventing itself. So, that it continues leading the market. We are at your total disposal. We are here to clarify any questions. Thank you very much. And thank you for your attention.

