We wrote about Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last November where we assessed if lower lows were on the horizon for the stock. In fact, since then, shares have dropped by more than 40% where the decline has obviously been compounded by the coronavirus pandemic. In that article, we discussed the possibility of an inverse head and shoulders pattern playing itself out, which we can see below on the chart. In fact, we had earmarked the September 2018 lows as the most likely target for the bottom of the pattern, but the coronavirus-induced lockdowns meant that the final bottom took place far lower than originally envisioned.

Therefore, considering that the bank has lost well over 50% of its market cap over the past 8 months, the question now is whether Banco Bradesco is an attractive buy at these ultra-discounted levels ($4.19 a share).

The bank is just off the back of its second quarter numbers where the top line (R$4.99B) beat consensus, but the bottom line (R$0.08) missed analysts' expectations. Despite the significant decline in economic activity in the second quarter, there was a stark increase on how customers took to the bank's digital channels. 964,000 digital profiles were added in the second quarter as transactions grew online by 17%. In essence, the coronavirus lockdowns led to far more teller transactions (what Bradesco wants) and forced customers literally to set up their digital profiles.

Furthermore, the recent cut of interest rates by Brazil's central bank will only be good for Agora, which is Bradesco's investment house. So far this year (up until June), Agora's client base has increased by over 22% to currently come in at just under 450,000. In the same period, capital under management has increased by 7.7% to hit R$50.6 billion. Moreover, Bradesco is seeing much higher growth in its Next service, which is the firm's digital native bank, which will be soon spun off as a separate entity. "Next" up to now has been sold as a free service where almost 30% of the regular client base use the service as its main bank. Next, at present, is growing by well over 100,000 members per month.

Why do we believe the growth of these digital channels are super-important? Well, firstly, the fact that Bradesco has really doubled down on its ecosystem (offering more products and services) to its customers means that it is tying its customers in with the bank on a much larger scale. This means (especially with respect to Agora) that once capital goes into these services, it has a far higher chance of staying there due to the additional services which are being offered in tandem with same.

When we look strategically at what has happened in the banking sector, the lockdowns have basically accelerated the shift into digital and the shift away from paper money, which in essence is what banks want. Bradesco already was closing branches in order to save costs. The rapid move into digital and mobile in recent months will facilitate deeper cuts, which will help profits over the long term. Remember, Bradesco's mission at present is to build its list of digital customers. Its ecosystem over time will ensure that relationships are built with these customers as clients will be using more and more products and services Bradesco offers. The end-goal here is strong monetization. As mentioned previously, due to how the bank is growing digitally at present, Bradesco will be able to use this volume growth in order to bake in its commissions and fees without upsetting the apple-tart too much so to speak.

When we look at the long-term chart, we still note that shares have been unable to break through long-term resistance. However, with shares heavily oversold and currently trading at approximately the $4.20 mark, we would be surprised in Bradesco does not make it back to those levels, considering its growth prospects from next year onward.

When shares arrive back at that multi-year resistance level is another question altogether. The MACD indicator, for example, is nowhere near a crossover, which may mean sustained volatility ahead. The play here, in our opinion, is to wait for a clear change in the long-term trend before putting money to work here. We remain bullish on this firm, though long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.