Summary

This week's Alpha Trader podcast features hosts Aaron Task and Stephen Alpher talking about the Fed, gold, the dollar, and the big bull move in stocks with Quoth the Raven himself, Chris Irons of QTR Research.

The U.S. central bank for years has chosen the path of attempting to paper over any economic difficulties, rather than allowing markets to clear, says Irons, and the pandemic response has been papering over on steroids. The Fed's sole mandate these days has devolved into keeping the stock market rising in order to give the impression that all is well.

"Infinite money" will have consequences, says Irons. Among the possibilities: Hyperinflation, a sovereign debt crisis, a major bull market in gold, the loss of reserve currency status for the dollar.

It's not all doom and gloom with Irons, who thinks the economy will bounce back better than expected, viable treatments and/or vaccines for Covid-19 are on the way, and the S&P 500 should continue to rip higher.