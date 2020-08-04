Expectations of future product sales and company earnings suggest that Myovant should trade far higher in the long term and maybe even in the short term with multiple catalysts in the next 12 months.

Myovant has received positive Phase 3 results in all 3 of its targeted indications for relugolix and has already submitted regulatory applications in 2 of them.

Myovant Sciences (MYOV) is a clinical-stage biopharma that is developing its lead candidate, relugolix, in multiple late-state indications. Like Urovant Sciences (UROV) that I have previously written about, Myovant is majority-owned by Sumitomo (OTCPK:DNPUF) which provides significant support to the company’s development efforts. As discussed in more detail below, I believe Myovant has a bright future and the potential to generate above-average returns for long-term shareholders.

Relugolix Could Have 3 Lucrative Indications Approved By The End Of 2021

Myovant’s main asset is relugolix. Relugolix is a direct antagonist of gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptors in the pituitary gland. Blocking the effect of these receptors ultimately results in lower levels of testosterone and estrogen being produced which is efficacious in several different disease states.

Figure 1: Relugolix Indications (source: corporate presentation)

The prostate cancer indication is likely to be first to market and could be a big one. Myovant’s Phase 3 prostate cancer data looked stronger than rival leuprolide, a drug that hit $1.7 billion in sales at its peak. Relugolix has a faster onset of action, and it achieved a higher cumulative proportion of patients with sustained testosterone suppression – 96.7% of trial participants for relugolix versus 88.0% for leuprolide.

Figure 2: Relugolix Prostate Cancer Efficacy Comparison Chart (source: corporate presentation)

Relugolix also didn’t have the initial testosterone surge that leuprolide had, which could be meaningful for a patient with advanced prostate cancer given that higher testosterone levels are correlated with worsening disease. Relugolix is an oral, once daily therapy versus being an injection, although it’s worth noting that the injection is dosed only once every 3 months. Importantly, relugolix also showed 50% fewer cardiovascular events versus leuprolide.

Relugolix will likely get approved as a first line hormone-suppressing therapy for locally advanced or metastatic prostate cancer, which should result in a market north of 200,000 total patients. Myovant submitted an NDA for this indication in April 2020, which would ordinarily mean an early 2021 approval on the standard FDA timeline. For this indication though, relugolix is getting Priority Review, and the FDA announced a target action date of December 20, 2020 when it accepted Myovant’s NDA.

I’ve seen fairly low estimates for sales in the prostate cancer indication ranging from as low as $50 million to $200 million, but it’s worth noting they were from before the more recent Phase 3 data that differentiated relugolix from leuprolide. Based on the better efficacy, ease of use, and safety profile, it seems likely numbers could be closer to leuprolide’s peak sales than the previous estimates, especially given that I’ve seen peak sales estimates for all relugolix indications combined as high as $2.5 billion since those Phase 3 results were announced.

Bleeding associated with uterine fibroids is the second indication in line for potential approval. Myovant submitted an MAA for approval in this indication in Europe in March 2020. The company then announced that it had submitted its NDA in this indication on June 1, 2020. This likely means that by Q2 2021, relugolix could be approved in both the US and Europe for uterine fibroids.

The main competitor in this indication is AbbVie’s (ABBV) elagolix, but there are a few potential differentiators for relugolix. One such differentiator is once daily dosing versus twice daily for elagolix. Also, relugolix arguably has a better safety profile. But the differences, especially in terms of bone mineral density, may largely be due to coadministration with hormone therapy which happens frequently in practice with elagolix although not in its pre-approval trials. Relugolix in the women’s health indications is a combination pill with estradiol and norethindrone acetate. Finally, relugolix has showed somewhat greater estrogen suppression which could be significantly beneficial in severe cases.

This is a large market – Myovant estimates that 19 million women in the US have fibroids. Peak sales are expected to be high in this indication, even with competition from elagolix, with one estimate as high as $1.15 billion. Consequently, this could ultimately prove to be the most lucrative indication for Myovant.

The last potential indication is for endometriosis-associated pain. Relugolix for this indication is also a once daily combination pill, like what is used to treat bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. Myovant has announced positive data from its SPIRIT 1 and SPIRIT 2 Phase 3 trials so far this year, and now the company is just waiting for results of its long-term extension study in early 2021 before submitting an NDA. If all goes well, this could mean a late 2021 or early 2022 approval and launch.

The target market for endometriosis is smaller – Myovant estimates that just 1.2 million women in the US need a treatment other than oral contraceptives. I haven’t been able to find peak sales estimates for this indication alone, but I don't expect it to be higher than the low-hundreds of millions range given the much smaller market. Despite that though, I’ve seen peak sales estimates for elagolix in endometriosis-associated pain that are in the blockbuster range.

Myovant has partnered with Gedeon Richter for the commercialization of relugolix for uterine fibroids and endometriosis in Europe, Russia, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. Myovant received $40 million upfront and stands to make an additional $147.5 million in milestone payments in addition to a tiered royalty structure. Just as a reminder, Takeda (NYSE:TAK) was the originator of relugolix and retains the Japanese rights to the compound.

Despite these huge indications potentially coming in the near future, Myovant’s current market cap is only about $1.4 billion. Again, this is over a billion dollars less than some of the combined peak sales estimates I’ve seen for relugolix, strongly suggesting the company is far undervalued.

Myovant also has MVT-602 for female infertility as a part of assisted reproduction in its pipeline. MVT-602 is an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist that Myovant believes could be a better alternative to the human chorionic gonadotropin that is commonly used in assisted reproduction cycles. Myovant reported positive Phase 1 results in 2018 and positive Phase 2a results in 2019, but progress seems to have stalled since then. Consequently, I won't go into detail about MVT-602, but it will be an interesting product to watch if development eventually resumes.

Although Myovant has been substantially de-risked from a clinical perspective with successful Phase 3 results under its belt in all 3 major relugolix indications, it isn’t a given that any of these indications will make it to market. Also, sales could always substantially underperform expectations. Either scenario would likely lead to big losses for shareholders, so investors in a company like Myovant always need to be cognizant of the potential risks, however unlikely they seem.

Myovant Has The Backing Of Big Pharma Company Sumitomo Supporting Its Balance Sheet

Sumitomo purchased 50.2% of Myovant’s outstanding stock in a deal with Riovant in late 2019, and the company now owns 52.1% of Myovant’s outstanding stock. Through Sumitomo, Myovant has access to a revolving $400 million credit facility that can be drawn on once per quarter. So far, Myovant has tapped $113.7 million of that funding.

At the end of March, Myovant reported having $365.9 million in cash and committed funding, which breaks down to the $286.3 million remaining from Sumitomo and another $79.6 million in cash and equivalents. Cash burn for the quarter was about $65 million which annualizes to $260 million.

This should be enough to get the company to at least mid-2021, and by then Myovant will hopefully have relugolix approved and generating cash in at least the first 2 indications. A lot of that cash burn is also in R&D which should drop off significantly now that so many Phase 3 trials have wrapped up. On top of that, Myovant doesn’t have any substantial debt aside from what is owed to Sumitomo.

Although this is never my focus in a biotech investment, I would be remiss not to mention that the majority ownership by a big pharma company like Sumitomo persistently leads to rumors of a potential buyout. It does stand to reason that since Sumitomo clearly sees value in Myovant’s pipeline, Sumitomo might decide it's better off getting the benefit of Myovant’s full cash-flow potential. This could obviously lead to a nice buy-out premium in the future, but it could also lead to short-term gains if any such rumors seem to be credible.

As with any biopharma with no marketed products, Myovant could still end up having to raise substantial capital that would be dilutive to current shareholders, especially with any major regulatory setbacks. Such significant dilutions usually lead to huge losses for investors. While this would be unexpected for Myovant given what’s discussed above, it is still worth noting here.

Myovant’s Valuation Offers A Good Margin Of Safety At Present

On top of the late-stage pipeline with good sales potential and the support of Sumitomo, Myovant shares appear to be trading at a significant discount to what one would expect for a company with essentially just regulatory risk left in its 3 main programs. The estimate I’ve seen that I commonly use in my modeling is that 88% of regulatory-stage compounds on average get approved by the FDA, so that should give an investor pretty good confidence in Myovant’s odds for getting approvals. To try to assess Myovant’s current valuation, I looked at analyst revenue and earnings estimates.

Figure 3: Myovant Analyst Revenue and Earnings Estimates (source: Seeking Alpha)

Given that a 5 Price/Sales and a 15 Price/Earnings are considered to be about average ratios, Myovant’s ratios suggest that the company is undervalued by a significant margin. It’s also worth noting that even the highest year’s average revenue estimate is well below the $2.5 billion peak sales estimate for relugolix that I mentioned above. I then discounted these analyst averages by 10% per year to see what the margin of safety looked like when brought to present value terms.

Figure 4: Myovant Present Value Estimate (source: revenue and earnings estimates from Seeking Alpha and my calculations based on that data)

As you can see from Figure 4, even when discounted these ratios suggest a potential present value about 3x to 4x where the stock is currently trading. This makes me confident that Myovant has a wide margin of safety, at the current levels it has dropped back down to around $15/share.

Figure 5: Myovant Stock Chart (source: finviz)

Stated another way, even if relugolix’s sales substantially underperformed current estimates, one would expect that a long-term investor should still receive a decent return on their investment, and in the case of the currently expected sales levels, those returns would likely end up far above the broader market.

Conclusion

Myovant has made a lot of progress so far in 2020, announcing multiple positive trial results and filing 3 applications for regulatory approval. Based on what should soon be several marketed products, strong financial backing from Sumitomo, and a steeply discounted valuation for a company with little clinical risk remaining, I view Myovant as a great long-term buy-and-hold opportunity at present. Although not my focus, there are also enough catalysts left in late 2020 and early 2021 with product approvals incoming that I see short-term upside as a real possibility as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MYOV, UROV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I’m not a registered investment advisor. Despite that I strive to provide the most accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor the timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself without notification. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investment in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. You are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your actions. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.