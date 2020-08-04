Federal Reserve Moves To Keep Stock Market Elevated

Investors and analysts appear to differ on what caused these movements, and it is going to be important for them to understand what really happened to deal with the future.

While achieving higher stock market prices, the value of the US dollar has declined and gold prices are reaching new highs.

The Federal Reserve, over the past decade, has been a major force helping the stock market to achieve many new historic highs and is now reviewing how it can continue.

Over the past decade or so, the Federal Reserve has intentionally played a major role in elevating stock prices. One of the reasons why the US stock market has repeatedly risen to new, higher historical levels has been the behavior of the Federal Reserve.

Concern has been expressed recently about the Fed’s ability to continue to achieve the success it has in the past. This concern has been captured under the phrase “The Federal Reserve Can’t Do It All!” But this may not stop the Federal Reserve from trying.

Over the past year, the Fed has been engaged in a comprehensive review of its policymaking strategy in an effort to be prepared to do better in the future than it has in the past. In particular, the Fed, given the experience of the past ten years, has been interested in the problems faced by the Japanese central bank and the fact that over the past two decades, Japan has faced not only low economic growth but low inflation. This same situation has been faced by Europe over the past decade.

Given the experience of the past decade, Mr. Powell does not want the Federal Reserve to experience the same outcome going forward. So, he wants to know what he can do to avoid low economic growth and low inflation.

This study is soon to be completed. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell initiated this review and now seems very anxious to get onto the results.

And one of the outcomes of such a revision of how the Fed oversees its monetary policy efforts would be a continued support of higher and higher stock market prices. Obviously, this is a result investors would very much like the Fed to accomplish.

The Future of Inflation

Beneath the surface of all this discussion is the problem of inflation... or, the lack thereof.

Nick Timiraos discusses inflation and how the Federal Reserve will respond to inflation in a Wall Street Journal article. Mr. Timiraos writes:

The Federal Reserve is preparing to effectively abandon its strategy of pre-emptively lifting interest rates to head off higher inflation, a practice it has followed for more than three decades.”



Instead, Fed officials would take a more relaxed view by allowing for periods in which inflation would run slightly above the central bank’s 2% target, to make up for past episodes in which inflation ran below the target.”

The essence of the change would be that the Fed would conduct policy to achieve an average of 2.00 percent inflation “over time,” instead of the current goal of shooting for inflation to meet a 2.00 percent ceiling. So, if the level of inflation had been below 2.00 percent for some time, the Fed could operate with inflation above the 2.00 percent level to make up for the difference.

Any changes the Fed makes would coincide with a deeper emphasis on the benefits of very low levels of unemployment. For years, officials were concerned that allowing unemployment to fall too low could generate undesirable levels of inflation, which occurred after the 1960s.”



In the most recent expansion, however, officials were surprised to find unemployment falling to levels associated with higher prices, but without the anticipated inflation.”

The Phillips Curve is not dead!

This whole exercise shows that, within the Fed, the concept of the Phillips Curve - a statistical relationship between the unemployment rate and the rate of inflation - is not dead. The Phillips Curve shows that if the economy is willing to put up with a little more inflation, unemployment can rest at a lower level.

Just recently, I went through a brief historical picture of the role that the Phillips Curve has played in Federal Reserve policymaking since the 1960s. And, although the place of the Phillips Curve in policymaking has varied over the years in between, current efforts by the Federal Reserve to design future monetary policy indicates that the Phillips Curve is still very much present in the policymaking efforts of the central bank.

Though, as I have written, this outlook can have some very downside effects. But this gets us into another interpretation of the data.

The Classical Interpretation

The classical interpretation comes out in the article by Amrith Ramkumar in the Wall Street Journal, titled “Behind the Vast Market Rally: A Tumbling Dollar.”

Mr. Ramkumar presents the picture of rising inflation due to Fed actions and the government spending “being injected into the financial system.” Stoking inflation, this kind of behavior will result in the stock market rising and the value of the dollar declining.

Hedge funds and other speculators, like Ray Dalio and Jeffrey Gundlach (whom Mr. Ramkumar mentions), are driving this move into the stock market as well as into gold. Mr. Ramkumar writes:

Net investor bets on a weaker dollar recently climbed to their highest level since April 2018, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data compiled by Scotiabank show.”

The problem with this is that hedge funds and speculators... and economists... expected inflation to rise in 2010 and 2011 as the Federal Reserve pumped a lot of money into the economy through three rounds of quantitative easing. For other reasons, as I have documented in many posts over the past ten years, inflation did not arise but the stock market hit many new highs.

A New View Of The Future

As I have written recently, I don’t believe that inflation is going to be the problem and, consequently, I don’t believe that this is the reason for the fall in the value of the dollar. The major reason for this view is that inflation has not been a problem, and will likely not be a problem in the near future.

I believe that the fall in the value of the dollar and the rise in the price of gold to new historic highs have been due to a substantial decline in confidence in the United States government, a decline that cannot overcome the efforts of the Federal Reserve. Yes, the Fed can’t do it all!

This decline in confidence also resulted, I believe, in the move by Fitch Ratings, on Friday, to revise its credit rating outlook for the United States to negative from stable, although the US maintained its top, triple-A rating.

The loss of confidence resulted in monies moving away from the dollar, moving into gold, and moving into the stocks of Big Tech, which dominate the valuation of the stock market.

Investors, it is important how you interpret these data, because if current movements are a result of expected inflation, then you have one vision of the world and what should be done about it, whereas if you believe that the recent movements are because a decline in the confidence of the United States government, then you have another vision of the world and what should be done about it.

More on this at another time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.