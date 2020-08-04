We are now one-fourth of the way through the Q2 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the first names to report is OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF). Unfortunately, while the company continues to make progress at its Haile Mine in South Carolina, it was forced to lower its production guidance for FY2020 due to a government-mandated closure that impacted production at Macraes. The company's updated guidance is for 350,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,075/oz, down from 370,000 ounces previously. This is undoubtedly disappointing but does not change the fact that we look to be in the early innings of a turnaround for the company. Therefore, while the financial results were ugly in Q2, I remain optimistic long term, given the current valuation of barely $1.7 billion for a 400,000-ounce producer in FY2021. If we were to see a deeper correction towards the C$2.85 level, I believe this would be a low-risk area to start a position.

(Source: Company Presentation)

OceanaGold released its Q2 results last week and reported quarterly gold production of 58,700 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,265/oz. This was a massive drop from the 129,300 ounces produced in the same quarter last year at all-in sustaining costs of $1,051/oz. The culprit for the weaker performance was the lack of contribution from Didipio in the Philippines, which remains offline, as well as no production from Waihi. To make matters worse, the company's Macraes Mine was shut down temporarily in Q2 to comply with COVID-19 related restrictions in New Zealand. Between these headwinds at two mines and Didipio being on care and maintenance, it's no surprise that gold production was down more than 50% from the year-ago period.

(Source: Management Discussion and Analysis)

Unfortunately, this significant drop in production weighed on the financial results considerably, with revenue coming in at $95.8 million, down nearly 50% from the $186 million reported in Q2 2019. On a sequential basis, which is more comparable given the Didipio Mine shutdown, revenues slid more than 30%, which led to OceanaGold posting a net loss of $0.05 per share or $31.4 million in the quarter. This was the most significant net loss posted in the past two years for the company, despite gold prices near record highs. One reason for the net loss was the relatively depressed average realized gold selling price of $1,523/oz in the quarter related to hedging. This is well below the average realized selling price of companies that have reported to date, which is above $1,700/oz. However, when things are so bad they couldn't possibly get much worse, I think it's time to be open-minded and optimistic. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

While Macraes had a tough quarter with lower production and Didipio and Waihi weren't able to contribute, the company's Haile Mine in South Carolina looks like it has finally turned the corner. OceanaGold reported quarterly gold production of 30,700 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,410/oz. These costs aren't anything to be elated about, but they are an improvement last on a sequential basis despite what was a very challenging quarter for the company with COVID-19-related headwinds and record rainfall in May, which made it difficult to access higher-grade zones. The fact that we see costs drop in what was one of the most challenging quarters for the company at Haile tells us that something must be improving under the hood, and a closer look at results shows this:

(Source: Company Presentation)

If we look at the above table, we can see that while production was down over 15% compared to Q2 2109, mining rates, mill throughput, and costs improved considerably. Beginning with material moved, we saw 18.7 million tonnes moved in H1 2020, more than double the rate of H1 2019, and Q2 ore mined came in at 738,000 tonnes, a nearly 12% jump sequentially despite COVID-19. Meanwhile, mill throughput came in at 934,000 tonnes, up almost 8% sequentially, and more than 20% year over year. The increased throughput was a result of programs focused on improving mill utilization and maintenance practices. As a result of the significantly better-operating metrics, we saw mining costs drop massively year over year from $4.44 per tonne in H1 2019 to $2.25 per tonne, while processing costs dropped from $14.42 per tonne to $11.92 per tonne. It's worth noting that these figures trended even lower in Q2 2020 to $2.25 per tonne and $11.07 per tonne, respectively.

(Source: Company Presentation)

So, why the lower production even with the solid operating metrics shown above?

Unfortunately, the record rainfall in May made it more difficult accessing the higher-grade zones as noted above, and therefore mill feed grade was much lower at 1.34 grams per tonne gold in H1 2020 vs. 1.65 grams per tonne gold in H1 2019. However, the company stated that it should see grades above 1.8 grams per tonne gold in Q3, and as high as 2.5 grams per tonne gold in Q4. Assuming we see similar operating metrics, this would translate to a massive second-half performance. OceanaGold has maintained its production guidance of 185,000 ounces for the year, as the company expects more than two-thirds of annual production to come in the second half. If the company can replicate the Q3 operating metrics, we should see all-in sustaining costs come in below $1,075/oz for FY2020. This would be a nearly 20% drop from FY2019 costs of $1,262/oz. Haile was supposed to be a game changer for OceanaGold with the Romarco acquisition in 2015, and it's only been a disappointment, but it looks like we're finally turning the corner here for good.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Moving over to the company's Macraes Mine in New Zealand, we saw quarterly gold production of 27,900 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $965/oz. This was significantly lower than the 37,800 ounces produced in Q2 2019, with the culprit for the weaker performance being lower throughput and grades. During the quarter, we saw mill throughput of ~1.25 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.88 grams per tonne gold, which was well below the ~1.53 million tonnes processed at 0.93 grams per tonne gold in the prior-year quarter. Unfortunately, the lower grades didn't help recovery rates, as we saw a 360 basis point sequential drop to 79.2%.

(Source: Management Discussion and Analysis)

However, as noted earlier, the COVID-19-related shutdown was a headwind to production in Q2, so there's no reason to expect that this would have been a great quarter. Unfortunately, while Q2 was affected, the company was forced to slash its FY2020 guidance from 165,000 ounces at the mid-point to 145,000 ounces. This is due to the delay in accessing high-grade ore given the shutdown.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Fortunately, while Haile and Macraes both had challenging quarters, the company remains on track for production in Q2 2021 from Martha Underground, with a robust scoping study completed in the quarter. OceanaGold expects to produce 75,000 ounces per year for seven years at all-in sustaining costs below $700/oz, which should materially drive down the company's consolidated costs. We saw some disruptions from COVID-19 in Q2, but the company still managed to complete over 1,300 meters of development in the quarter.

(Source: HaileGoldMine.com)

Generally, I would not even consider a company with industry-lagging costs, and one mine that could be shuttered indefinitely (Didipio); but at an enterprise value of $1.70 billion, OceanaGold remains relatively cheap. This is because the company should produce over 425,000 ounces of gold next year with Martha coming online, even if Didipio remains shut down. Based on the company's 11.51 million ounces of resources (excluding Didipio), this translates to an enterprise value per ounce of $148/oz, an attractive valuation for a gold producer based out of Tier-1 jurisdictions (New Zealand, South Carolina). While this doesn't mean the stock has to head higher short term, it suggests that valuation would become a tailwind below C$2.85.

While OceanaGold had a rough quarter on a year-over-year basis, I am optimistic long term as it would be tough for things to get much worse at this point. Currently, the company has no contribution from Waihi which will start up again next year, its lowest-cost mine remains shut down, and Haile and Macraes had to feed relatively low-grade ore to the mill for most of Q2. Given that we should see at least three of these headwinds resolved in the next nine months, I believe any sharp corrections would provide a low-risk buying opportunity. Therefore, if we see a pullback to C$2.85, I may look to start a position in the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.