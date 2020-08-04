Gold mining ETFs are great for times like these. However, ones with risky jurisdictions may not be the best choice for preserving capital.

By investing in global gold companies, you may be exposing yourself to more risk, when perhaps the purpose for owning the ETF was to diversify and reduce risk.

RING ETF is a global gold mining ETF, therefore, there are a variety of jurisdictions from which companies in this ETF get their revenues.

seekingalpha.com/symbol/POYYFThe iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is a fund that focuses on gold mining companies that are more global in their focus. Therefore, this particular ETF has many unusual jurisdictions from which companies that the ETF holds get their revenues.

At this moment, there's plenty of economic uncertainty. Each week, "economists" expect the unemployment claims to continue improving, and yet, this past week, they began to move in the wrong direction once again. It is times like these that smart investors seek to protect their hard-earned capital with precious metals. And although not everyone agrees on how to do that, ETFs can be one method to achieving that goal.

However, ETFs, like this one, hold many different stocks. So many that it is hard to understand exactly what one owns. In one sense, it's this diversification that gives an investor some comfort. But in this case, it can also create risks that, if not managed, could also result in capital losses.

The risk that I'm specifically referring to is jurisdiction risk, or the risk of investing in different geographic regions. Don't get me wrong - there are some great gold mines in various corners of the earth that most investors would love to own. But sometimes, they come with jurisdictional risk.

Why Jurisdiction Risk, and Why Now?

Jurisdiction risk is of higher importance at the moment, as the economy around the world has been brought to its knees. In March 2020, when it felt like everything was crashing, one of the issues that accentuated the problem was a dollar shortage. While the world was experiencing a dollar shortage, the Federal Reserve quietly established what are called "dollar swap lines" with various other nations to stem the crisis and eliminate the dollar shortage.

When the world experiences a currency crisis as it has, and when countries around the globe are debasing their currencies, it highlights the many issues with fiat currency. For most of us, that's why we invest in gold in the first place. But as individual investors, it's essential to understand that world governments understand all the same problems that we do when it comes to fiat currency. And they all understand that gold is the answer.

This means that if/when things continue to worsen around the globe, fiat currencies will continue to reveal their Achilles' heel. And some governments around the world will be forced to act by reinforcing their country's currency. To do that, they will need gold. Where will they get the gold? Why, their friendly neighborhood gold mine, of course.

In some cases, this may look like increased taxes on gold miners, and in the worst case, it could mean outright nationalization of the gold mine itself.

If you don't think this is an issue, then look no further than Papua New Guinea, which took drastic actions against Barrick Gold (GOLD) and its Porgera mine in April. Since then, the two parties have re-entered negotiations, but the situation is still very dicey. Why did this happen? No one knows for sure, but ironically, it took place near the end of April, when markets had not yet recovered and economic strains were happening around the globe.

Dollar Swap Lines

So. in what jurisdictions will it be safe to invest in gold mines? There's no guarantee what jurisdictions will be safe, but the logic is that those countries that have established dollar swap lines with the Federal Reserve will be better able to withstand the storm in the event that there is another dollar crisis like we saw in February, March, and April.

For reference on how dollar swap lines work, here's an excerpt from an article I wrote on May 28 of this year:

"Today, the world over is experiencing a dollar shortage problem once again. This dollar shortage isn't unlike 2007 and 2008, as you might recall. To combat this problem in December 2007, the Federal Reserve established what it calls 'swap lines' with particular nation's central banks. Swap lines provided a lifeline to these nations, which were struggling with a dollar shortage during the recession. The Federal Reserve again did this in 2010 when strains in the system began to reappear. And once again, the Federal Reserve is implementing these dollar swap lines today. Here's how they work per the FOMC website.



In general, these swaps involve two transactions. When a foreign central bank draws on its swap line with the Federal Reserve, the foreign central bank sells a specified amount of its currency to the Federal Reserve in exchange for dollars at the prevailing market exchange rate. The Federal Reserve holds the foreign currency in an account at the foreign central bank. The dollars that the Federal Reserve provides are deposited in an account that the foreign central bank maintains at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. At the same time, the Federal Reserve and the foreign central bank enter into a binding agreement for a second transaction that obligates the foreign central bank to buy back its currency on a specified future date at the same exchange rate. The second transaction unwinds the first."

Where Do Swap Lines Exist Today?

Bank of Canada Bank of England Bank of Japan European Central Bank Swiss National Bank Reserve Bank of Australia Reserve Bank of New Zealand Banco Central do Brasil Bank of Korea Banco de Mexico Monetary Authority of Singapore Sveriges Riksbank (Sweden) Danmarks Nationalbank (Denmark) Norges Bank (Norway) Central Bank of Indonesia

Total iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Top 15 Holdings And Their Jurisdictions

#1 - Newmont Mining (NEM) - 17.81%

#2 - Barrick Gold - 16.58%

#3 - Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) - 6.18%

#4 - AngloGold Ashanti (AU) - 4.94%

#5 - Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF) - 4.80%

#6 - Gold Fields (GFI) - 4.58%

#7 - Kirkland Lake (KL) - 4.45%

#8 - Kinross Gold (KGC) - 4.18%

#9 - Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) - 4.12%

#10 - Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) - 2.86%

#11 - B2Gold Corp. (BTG) - 2.75%

#12 - Yamana Gold (AUY) - 2.44%

#13 - Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) - 2.14%

#14 - Polymetal International (POYYF, OTCPK:AUCOY) - 2.07%

#15 - Alamos Gold (AGI) - 2.07%

Total iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF - 100%

Conclusion

Talk about geographic diversification. This ETF has 26 different jurisdictions that its holdings get their revenue from. This is from its Top 15 holdings, which make up nearly 82 percent of the holdings inside the ETF.

Here are some jurisdiction statistics to keep in mind from the Top 15 holdings in RING. Remember, the percentages below are only based upon the Top 15 holdings which make up 82 percent of the entire ETF holdings.

The revenue from companies in this ETF that is derived from the United States, Canada, and Australia is 36.84 percent. These are the jurisdictions I would consider the safest. I know RING won't make up most of your gold holdings, but as a gold investor, you should want a larger percentage of your holdings coming from these three jurisdictions. The revenue that is derived from countries that have swap lines with the United States is 45.29 percent (US, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Brazil). Same as point number one. You should want much more of your gold holdings coming from these five jurisdictions than 45.29 percent. The revenue that is derived from countries that, in my opinion, are very safe jurisdictions is just over 50 percent (US, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Finland, and Colombia). If you invest in RING, then understand that 50 percent of your investment is in countries that may not be the safest jurisdictions. Granted, these investments are spread around in the ETF, but I personally invest primarily in the countries from bullet point two. The revenue that is derived from countries in Africa is 17.36 percent (Ghana, South Africa, Mali, Tanzania, Zambia, Cote d'Ivoire, Congo, Namibia, Mauritania). If you were investing in individual gold companies, would you look for gold companies that have almost 20 percent of their revenue coming from Africa? Although I do own a company like B2Gold, with exposure to Africa, I keep it a small part of my portfolio. The revenue that is derived from Russia and Kazakhstan is 2.95 percent. Politics aside, Russia and Kazakhstan may be relatively safe places to do business, but based on sanctions that have been placed on Russia in the past, you can bet they would love nothing more than the dollar currency system to fail. Even so, I think Russia has been preparing for that day and will continue to prepare by bulking up its gold reserves, which may reduce Russian jurisdiction risk. The revenue derived from Papua New Guinea and the Philippines is 3.37 percent. I discussed in the section above the charts the challenge that Papua New Guinea poses and has already enacted on Barrick Gold.

These are some quick statistics that divide the percentages into different categories. If you still like owning RING, you may consider using other holdings to be more selective on what jurisdictions revenue is derived from, with the intention being looking for those that focus on relatively more safe jurisdictions. With the top 15 holdings and the jurisdiction of each individual holding in this ETF identified, it should be easy to build similar holdings where you own companies with jurisdictions you are comfortable owning.

If you still want to own an ETF, but maybe not one with a global focus, then there are others to look at. Some other ETFs I've examined include GDXJ, GDX, SIL, SLVP, and SILJ.

If you see something in this analysis that looks incorrect, please let me know and I will update it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author of this article is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. The author of this article expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.