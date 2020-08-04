The company has restarted its negotiations with the Greek government. I think that chances for successful resolution of the Skouries problem are high.

Eldorado Gold (EGO) has recently reported its second-quarter results, beating analysts’ estimates on both earnings and revenue. Previously, the company issued a strong second-quarter production report (I wrote about it here), so the good results are not too surprising.

However, the financial impact of strong production and high gold prices is still very notable. Eldorado Gold reported revenues of $256 million and earnings of $44 million, or $0.26 per share. In the second quarter, Eldorado Gold produced 137,782 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $859 per ounce and maintained its full-year production guidance of 520,000-550,000 ounces of gold at AISC of $850-$950 per ounce.

Eldorado Gold’s liquidity was boosted by strong operating cash flow of $100 million and cash from share issuance of $60 million. As a result, the company finished the quarter with $440 million of cash and term deposits, up from $364 million in the first quarter.

During the earnings call, the company stated that it wanted to decrease its debt level and issued a redemption notice of $58.6 million for its senior secured second lien notes due 2024, which carry an interest rate of 9.5%. At the end of the quarter, Eldorado Gold had $289 million of these notes, so it’s not surprising that it tries to get rid of such bonds in the current zero interest rate environment.

Eldorado Gold also stated that it was once again negotiating with the Greek government regarding the fate of Skouries, a mine that has been put on care and maintenance after Greece failed to deliver the necessary permits. The estimated capex to complete Skouries is about $700 million, so the company will clearly need the cash on the balance sheet to invest in Skouries. At this point, Eldorado Gold looks focused on finding joint venture partners for the mine to decrease its initial capex and limit risk. In addition, the company mentioned that its Romanian and Brazilian assets were non-core, so it is open to selling them given the right price.

In my opinion, the Skouries story is set to develop faster in the second half of this year, since the Greek government has already dealt with the initial shock delivered by the coronavirus pandemic, and now has to boost its tourism-dependent economy at times when the tourism industry is under huge pressure. This situation bodes well for constructive discussions on Skouries.

Interestingly, Eldorado Gold wants to invest about $50 million in expansion of the Olympias mine in Greece, which remains the company’s biggest problem. Olympias’ performance has materially improved over the last few quarters, but the company’s AISC was still as high as $1377 per ounce in the second quarter. While gold prices near $2000 per ounce will help even high-cost mines generate some cash, a gold miner cannot build its plans on never-ending gold price upside, so the situation at Olympias remains concerning.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Eldorado Gold shares have enjoyed significant upside like most other miners’ shares, but remain rather conservatively valued. The reasons for this valuation are continued challenges at Olympias, uncertainty regarding the fate of Skouries, the projected decline in gold production to 420,000-450,000 ounces in 2021 and the continued at-the-market equity program, which allows the right to issue up to $125 million shares from treasury (the company has received $87 million for share issuance this year).

However, the high gold price environment will continue to provide material support to the company’s balance sheet even if Olympias stays a high-cost operation. The main problem in the near term is the potential correction in the price of gold, while longer-term stock price perspectives look good, thanks to relative cheapness of the stock and the potential resolution of Skouries problems.

