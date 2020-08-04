EUR/CAD Could Break Above 1.60, Invalidating Its Long-Term Bearish Trend

At this juncture, the 1.60 level should be monitored. A sustained breakout of this level could open up the potential for much higher levels in EUR/CAD in the long term.

Yet, EUR/CAD is now beginning to look not only neutral, but even bullish. Changes in terms of trade seem to support further EUR/CAD strength.

The EUR/CAD currency pair, which expresses the value of the euro in terms of the Canadian dollar, is currently trading at a level that would begin to put into question its long-term bearish trajectory which has persisted since the mid-1990s.

As articulated in a previous article of mine covering EUR/CAD, when the pair was trading at approximately 1.53, I examined the possibility of the euro strengthening against the Canadian dollar. I continue to believe that further strength is possible on the back of low interest rates, weak oil markets, and (owing to the latter point) euro-favorable changes in terms of trade.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

The point regarding oil markets remains key. Should oil prices struggle to gain further traction this year, net oil exporters like Canada could see some currency strength. The Canadian dollar has been one of the worst currencies to hold this year for this reason. We have seen a significant pick-up in FX volatility through 2020, and much of this has been at the expense of commodity currencies such as CAD, AUD and NZD.

However, surprisingly CAD et al. have been able to recoup their losses from Q1 2020. In fact, AUD and NZD have been able to soar into new highs this year, making gains since the start of the year. Some have complained this year that economic fundamentals have largely been ignored in the FX space (at least more recently, on the upside), with certain risk-on pairs like AUD/USD simply following equity prices higher and higher in an auto-correlated fashion. There is some truth to this, yet the fundamentals for these countries are not so bad.

In fact, while AUD and NZD have indeed trailed equity prices higher this year, it is also true that Australia and New Zealand are net beneficiaries of lower oil prices. A pick-up in equities and global demand for commodities is positive for commodity currencies, naturally, but since oil markets have established lower baseline prices, the terms of trade for net oil importers (like Australia and New Zealand) improves relative to net oil exporters (a group that importantly includes Canada).

(Source: Trading Economics. While the differential has moved "against" EUR/CAD more recently in June 2020, the differential still remains largely favorable for Germany, a proxy for Europe, versus Canada.)

It is also worth bearing in mind that while the United States is not quite a net oil exporter, its domestic industry has developed to the point where net oil imports have fallen substantially, and the country even has a trading surplus (for petroleum products) with Mexico. U.S. net imports of petroleum, which includes crude oil among other products, totaled 0.53 million barrels per day (MMb/d) in 2019 (but -0.54 million barrels by day with Mexico; a surplus).

Therefore, falling oil prices are also bad news for the U.S. dollar, although since the U.S. dollar remains the benchmark currency for denominating the majority of global oil trading, we would expect USD weakness to moderate further oil price declines somewhat, since if USD becomes "too weak", USD-denominated oil will appear cheaper in international FX terms. Indeed, this has supported the USD's modern status as the leading world reserve currency.

Yet, with the U.S. Federal Reserve's significant monetary policy interventions this year to combat the effects of the COVID-19 crisis, USD seems to have lost its way. The Fed's short-term rate was dropped to a target range of 0.00-0.25%, which, while positive, is effectively at the zero lower bound. This suddenly made the euro more attractive, as it became far less costly to hold in terms of U.S. dollars (the European Central Bank has not altered its deposit facility rate this year, which remains negative at -0.50%).

Further, with FX swap lines in place, USD has remained liquid, and therefore, the bull thesis for USD has crumbled. EUR/USD has begun to strengthen significantly, making new highs recently, and EUR/CAD has followed suit. While CAD is also a popular currency among central banks, it is not nearly as popular as the USD, and CAD does not benefit from the "Petrodollar" system like the USD characteristically does.

(Source: International Monetary Fund. CAD FX reserves among central banks and other major institutions were much lower in Q1 2020 at $195.13 billion, down from $208.64 billion in Q1 2019, while claims in U.S. dollars were $6,794.91 billion; i.e., USD reserves were 35x the size versus CAD reserves.)

And given Canada's net oil exporter status, if euro is able to break out against USD, there is little reason why it should not versus CAD. As shown in the first chart presented in this article, this is what EUR/CAD is doing; beginning to test the important 1.60 level, which currently seems to reside on a long-term trend line which I have drawn attention to before. As shown on the monthly candlestick chart below, this trend line goes back to the mid-1990s.

A breakout above 1.60 could change the game for EUR/CAD. We have a recipe for higher prices, but the market must provide confirmation. Yet, the longer we continue with lower baseline prices in oil markets (looking to WTI crude oil prices in particular), the stronger the potential for EUR/CAD to transcend 1.60.

A sustained appreciation above 1.60 could beget further strength, perhaps even to meet the 1.75 level last found in December 2008. To put the current price of just under 1.60 in context, this level was also found in 2018, and before that, in 2016. Yet, this year, in 2020, terms of trade differentials have widened significantly in favor of EUR/CAD strength.

From this perspective, we might even be surprised to not see new highs above 1.60 for EUR/CAD. This bodes well for the euro for the rest of 2020 and not so well for the Canadian dollar, but further EUR/CAD strength would be a welcome development and readjustment for Canadian export competitiveness. The Bank of Canada is unlikely to want to stymie a weaker CAD, so expect the Bank of Canada to remain dovish in both words and actions for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.