A long-term core earnings growth rate of 3% to 4% can support a fair value near $50, but there's clearly a quality premium in place on top of that.

I’ve complained for some time that I thought the premium on Commerce Bancshares' (CBSH) shares was just too high. During this downturn, though, the bank’s more conservative stance is serving the company well and the shares have outperformed the peer group by around 15% or so since the time of my last article. What’s more, while management has faced some unexpected challenges like managing a surge of low-cost deposits, it has handled these challenges quite well so far.

While Commerce has outperformed its peer group, the share price is still lower than when I last wrote, and the fair value hasn’t deteriorated as much. That puts the stock in a better valuation light for me, but it’s still not a “cheap” bank. Investors can fairly argue that quality deserves a premium, and I don’t disagree, but I still believe these shares trade around 10% above my fair value estimate.

Higher Provisioning Spoiled An Otherwise Good Quarter

Provisioning expense is the big “but” in analyzing bank earnings right now, and Commerce was no exception. While the company posted what would otherwise look like a bad miss in the second quarter, that miss was driven by elevated provisioning and underlying core results were still quite strong.

Revenue declined about 6% yoy and slightly qoq on a core basis. Net interest income fell 4% yoy and rose 1% qoq despite a sharp drop in net interest margin (down 67bp yoy and 39bp qoq) that was worse than expected due to the unexpected surge in deposits. Core non-interest income fell 8% yoy and 5% qoq, with card income down 21% yoy and 15% qoq.

Expenses remain well in hand, down 1% yoy and 3% qoq. Core pre-provision income fell 11% yoy and 1% qoq, but still beat sell-side expectations by more than $0.10/share. Much higher provisioning wiped that out and drove the miss versus expectations, with management acknowledging that it used overly bullish economic forecasts in its initial first-quarter reserving/provisioning. Even so, tangible book value per share rose 11% yoy and 5% qoq, and the company remains exceptionally well-capitalized, with a CET1 ratio above 14%.

The Surge Creates Some Challenges

Between credit line drawdowns and the PPP loan program, banks have seen rapid and significant shifts in their balance sheets. Commerce’s loan growth was above average in the quarter, with end-of-period loans rising almost 9% qoq and average loans rising almost 10% due in large part to a 19% qoq jump in C&I loans (though mortgage lending was also quite strong). While loan yields were already under pressure from lower rates, the surge in low-rate PPP only added to that pressure, pushing loan yields down almost a point year over year.

At the same time, deposits are swelling. End-of-period deposits jumped 18% qoq, while average deposits jumped 15% and non-interest-bearing deposits rose almost 34%. That helped push Commerce’s already-low deposit cost even lower (down to 0.16%).

The primary challenge here is what to do with those deposits. Like many banks, the uncertainty as to whether those deposits will stick around (and for how long) has led Commerce management to hold those funds largely in cash, meaning they earn basically nothing and dilute the company’s net interest margin. A handful of banks, including Zions (NASDAQ:ZION) have taken a somewhat more aggressive stance in using those surplus deposits, but Commerce’s handling of the situation is entirely consistent with its past behavior.

Provisioning And Reserving Remain A Question Mark

With Commerce needing to do some catching up on reserves, provisioning expense jumped almost 40% qoq and the bank added almost $70M to its reserves. That addition brings Commerce’s reserve position to just under 1.5% of loans.

A loan reserve figure of 1.5% does look light compared to a lot of the regional banks, where reserving has been running more on the order of 2% to 2.5%. While it may seem superficially as though Commerce is still under-reserved, I’m not sure that’s the case. Commerce’s net charge-off and non-performing asset ratios are still very low, and the all-time high net charge-off ratio for Commerce (during the Global Financial Crisis) was just 1.3%.

I also believe that management is taking a fairly prudent-to-conservative outlook on its risk exposure. Most banks are now giving investors disclosures on their exposure to industries “at risk” from Covid-19, and Commerce’s view seems more conservative than most. By management’s calculations, about 20% of the portfolio is exposed to high-risk industries, including retail CRE (2.6%), senior living (2%), and hotels (1.9%).

What’s different here is that I’m not sure hospitals (5% of the book) are really at high default risk – yes, they’re definitely under pressure from the lack of elective procedures, but I don’t think we’re going to see a lot of defaults. While adjusting out hospitals doesn’t make a huge difference (15% exposure is still high), I like the fact that management is listing hospitals, multifamily/student housing, and senior living facilities as “at risk” when at least some banks are not – Synovus (SNV), for example, excluded its 5.5% exposure to senior care facilities from its “at risk” slide.

There is still a risk that the U.S. economy could weaken from here, but I think Commerce is adequately reserved and positioned for what we know now. Assuming that the economic outlook doesn’t worsen materially from here, I think provisioning will decline materially from second-quarter levels while charge-offs will peak in 2021, and at this point I expect charge-offs to peak below 1% of loans.

The Outlook

With so much surplus capital, Commerce management has a lot of options. Whole bank M&A would certainly be an option, and I think there are several banks that would make sense in areas that management has already said are priorities for their growth strategy. Greater returns of capital to shareholders would clearly be another option, though I’d expect that to be on pause until after management is confident that charge-offs have peaked.

One of the biggest challenges in modeling banks now is the long-term rate outlook. Some investors certainly believe that we’re not just in a “lower for longer” rate cycle but a “lower forever” cycle. I don’t believe that, and that’s not what informs my modeling, but it is a risk to consider. If rates are persistently lower for longer, banks with strong fee-generating operations and better underwriting quality will fare better, and that certainly applies to Commerce – I think management’s slide about “industry-leading payments capabilities” was a bit of puffery (compared to banks like U.S. Bancorp (USB), at least), but it doesn’t change the conclusion.

At this point, I still believe 3% to 4% long-term core earnings growth is possible for Commerce, but again a lot rides on rates coming up off the floor in a few years’ time. I do expect strong ongoing non-interest income growth (mid-single-digits) and modest expense growth (around 3%), and I also expect the company to continue to invest in organic expansion of its commerce banking business (kinda-sorta like what PNC (PNC) has been doing). I don’t expect much growth from net interest income over the next five years (almost none, in fact), but my longer-term earnings estimates would/will be too high if rates don’t eventually head higher.

The Bottom Line

Although my earnings growth expectations are higher for Commerce than for many similarly-sized banks, the shares don’t look all that cheap on a discounted core earnings basis. This is nothing new, and the market has long been willing to pay a premium for Commerce’s perceived conservatism and quality. I’m not saying that’s wrong, and the shares certainly have outperformed this year, but I do think it limits future upside potential relative to other banks today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.