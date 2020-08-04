ImmunoGen (IMGN) is a late clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a potential cancer therapy. It was once a relatively high-flyer, with a stock price about 5 times today's, back in July of 2013. That was based largely on early trial data from the drug Mirvetuximab soravtansine, or mirv. This article will look at the possibility of a mirv comeback, and weigh that against the current stock price and market capitalization.

Data by YCharts

Mirvetuximab soravtansine

Mirvetuximab soravtansine is an antibody-drug conjugate that targets folate receptor alpha, or FRa. Since FRa is overexpressed in certain cancers, it is hoped mirv will target and destroy those cancer cells. While early preclinical and clinical trial results were encouraging, the Phase 3 results of the FORWARD 1 study for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer were negative. The negative topline results were announced in March 2019, leading to a steep stock selloff.

Since then ImmunoGen management has tried to salvage mirv. It is possible that could work. Patients for the trial, or their cancers, were triaged into high, medium, and low FRa expression. Based on earlier results, ImmunoGen thought mirv would work for both medium and high expression cancers and wanted to get a broad label if the FDA approved. So the trial was on patients with medium to high FRa expression ovarian cancer. The company analysis is now that they should not have tried to get medium expression cancers included in the label; that was the main thing that caused the trial to fail to reach its endpoints. ImmunoGen believes limiting the trial to high FRa cancers would have led to success. In addition, it is believed the assay method used on the cancers before therapy initiation gave higher FRa readings than it should have, leading to the spectrum of cancers being shifted towards the lower range of expression. Of course, these hypotheses could be wrong. Also, the control arm was treated with a single-agent chemotherapy, so mirv had to beat that. It did get better results, for instance with an ORR or higher overall response rate, of 22% vs. 12%, but not high enough to reach statistical significance.

The comeback strategy is to test mirv, as monotherapy, in two new Phase 3 trials. It will also be tested, in combination with other agents, in a Phase 2 trial. SORAYA is the pivotal monotherapy trial, as a second-line therapy for women previously treated with Avastin. This is essentially a repeat of the earlier failed trial except only high FRa cancers with quality, and it will be a single-arm study, so no control group. ImmunoGen states it has received guidance from the FDA that SORAYA could support accelerated approval for Mirvetuximab with a BLA submission possible in the Q3 2021. The second monotherapy trial, MIRASOL, is billed as a confirmatory trial. It also intends to treat just high FRa ovarian cancer. Top-line data should be available in 2022.

To expand the label if mirv works as a monotherapy, or perhaps to save the day if the new monotherapy trials fail, the FORWARD II Phase 2 trial has two cohorts, one combining mirv with Avastin and one combining it with Avastin plus carboplatin. Early data from this study has already been presented at ASCO, where, combined with Avastin in recurrent ovarian cancer, it had an overall response rate in the platinum-resistant subset more than twice the response rate observed with Avastin plus chemotherapy combinations. In the platinum-sensitive subset, it had an overall response rate higher than previously seen with platinum-based doublets. Note this is not the final Phase 2 data as more data is expected in September.

The crux of the matter, for investors, is the validity of the high FRa argument. Perhaps if ImmunoGen had taken a safer course in the FORWARD I trial, patients could be benefitting from the drug, and early investors (I was one) could be eagerly awaiting label expansion to medium FRa cancers, or high FRa cancers other than ovarian. It is tempting to label the high FRa patients as a subset, and therefore this situation amounts to a risky subset analysis. I think it is just going back to the original hypothesis, which is well-supported. It was poor management judgment that put ImmunoGen in this situation. I would call it better than 50-50 that mirv gets an FDA approval for high FRa ovarian cancer.

Rest of Pipeline

Following the mirv plunge, ImmunoGen triaged its once-extensive pipeline. This is what is left:

Source: ImmunoGen

The only potential therapy worth a mention is IMG632. It targets CD123 and might work to kill blood cells exhibiting a variety of malignancies. The Phase 1 strategy is to try it on a variety of cancers: acute myeloid leukemia, blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, and acute lymphocytic leukemia. I would wait to see final Phase 1 results before forming an opinion on it. I would not project much value for it without topline Phase 2 results. Updated Phase 1 data will be presented at ASH in December.

ImmunoGen also has some partnerships, notably one with Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) to develop hematology related ADCs. MacroGenics (MGNX) is collaborating on IMGC936, which targets ADAM9, and has been in preclinical development.

Q2 Results and Cash

One thing ImmunoGen has been able to do is raise cash. At the end of Q2, 2020, ImmunoGen had $219 million in cash and equivalents. Financial guidance for 2020 is for revenue between $60 million and $65 million (not cash, from royalties and collaborations) and operating expenses between $165 million and $175 million. That should leave end-of-2020 cash between $170 million and $175 million. In 2021, it plans to increase spending in hopes of a commercial launch of mirv. In Q2 itself operating expenses were $33 million and net income was a loss of $24 million, or $0.14 per share.

Conclusion

I try to emphasize how subjective valuing development-stage companies can be. We like to see science as objective, but it is only objective when all the data is in. Investing before we see exactly how much revenue a drug generates involves considerable guessing. We can say something like "the drug has an 80% chance of approval, and would generate $1 billion per year at peak," but either the drug will be approved or not. And I have seen revenue estimates that seemed reasonable when made fall to pieces in the real world. In the case of ImmunoGen, all earlier estimates died when the Phase 3 results came in negative.

There is still high unmet medical need for ovarian cancer, with many patients progressing quickly, or not quite as quickly, to death. There is real, and substantial, value in mirv if it gets FDA approval as an ovarian cancer therapy. Now we have a new situation, with possible positive outcomes for mirv from two separate Phase 3 trials. If either one returns positive results, the company will be able to market mirv, we will see a real price for the drug, and see whether doctors adopt it. But two negative results should come as a disappointment, not a surprise.

ImmunoGen closed Monday, August 3, 2020 at $4.17, giving it a market capitalization of $717 million. Given that mirv success is not a sure thing, I do not find that attractive. Someone more certain of success would, as pricing for mirv would likely be up towards $100,000 for a course of treatment and it has orphan drug status with the FDA. But perhaps I just feel burned by the recent failure of Celsion's (CLSN) ThermoDox, which also involved a subgroup of patients, and looked like it had a strong hypothesis for why it would work on a subgroup despite a prior failure on a larger group. If ImmunoGen's market capitalization were sufficiently low, I might take the gamble, but at this level I see risk/reward as roughly balanced.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLSN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I did own IMGN from April 2016 until December 2019.