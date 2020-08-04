Stock market volatility has been the norm for most of this year. While the S&P 500 is now slightly ahead of where it was at the beginning of the year, not all stocks have equally benefited from the recovery. The market-leading tech sector has been a primary driving factor in the strong market recovery, while many non-tech sectors have been a drag on the market.

I believe one of the overlooked sectors in the market is Asset Management, which I believe stands to benefit from the record amounts of government stimulus that have been introduced to the global economy. I believe companies such as the one I’m evaluating today, AllianceBernstein (AB), stands to benefit from this influx of capital. In this article, I evaluate what makes AllianceBernstein a good long-term buy, so let’s get started!

(Note: AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. issues a Schedule K-1 to its investors for tax filing purposes.)

A Leading Investment Manager

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment-management and research firm and currently has $600 billion in assets under management (AUM). The company was formed through a merger in the year 2000 between Alliance Capital and Sanford C. Bernstein. This resulted in the combination of Alliance’s growth equity, corporate bonds, and mutual funds with Bernstein’s expertise in value equity, tax-exempt bonds, and private client business. Today, AB operates in 51 locations across 25 countries, with over 3,800 employees, including 185 Buy-Side analysts, and 136 portfolio managers.

The firm’s business model showed resiliency during a volatile quarter and posted strong results, with a 16% YoY growth to $31.8 billion in gross sales, representing the second strongest quarter in over a decade. Excluding the AXA redemption, AB saw firm-wide net investment inflows of $4.6 billion. As a refresher, the AXA redemption was previously communicated earlier this year, after which AXA (OTCQX:AXAHF) sold its ownership stake in AB. This resulted in AB losing a $14 billion mandate to manage AXA’s fixed-income assets, $7.9 billion of which was redeemed in the second quarter.

I’m not overly concerned about this redemption as this was well-communicated in advance and is largely priced into the stock. In addition, these assets were invested in low-fee generating fixed-income funds, and the loss of these assets was partially offset by $2 billion in net inflows to fixed-income AUM, thereby resulting in limited impact to AB’s financials. As seen below, AB posted solid metrics in the latest quarter, which were aided by both a recovery in the equity market and net investment inflows (ex-AXA).

I’m also encouraged by AB’s performance relative to peers, as it ranked in the top 3% (11th out of 456 asset managers) in terms of equity fund inflows during the second quarter. This speaks to the scale of AB’s client relationships and the diversity of its offerings, as it has 48 managed funds with more than $1 billion each in assets. Net inflows were led by Retail and Institutional, which had $3.8 billion and $1.5 billion in net inflows, respectively.

Growth in these two segments was partially offset by a $700 million net outflow in the Private Wealth Management segment. While this segment represents just 16% of the firm’s total AUM ($94B out of $600B), it has had five consecutive quarters of net outflows (as seen below), and three out of the five quarters pre-date the pandemic. I believe this is a risk factor that investors should monitor.

Lastly, I like that over half of AB’s equity funds have outperformed the overall market. As seen below, the company’s equity funds have outperformed on an overall basis for much of the past five quarters in all three time frame categories.

Although I would like to see an improvement in AB’s fixed-income funds’ performance, I believe this risk is mitigated by the spurring of investments away from bonds and into higher fee-generating equity funds due to the global ultra-low interest rate environment. This sentiment is shared by CEO Seth Bernstein, as noted on the latest conference call (emphasis added by author):

Look I think the Fed and the ECB, BoE and others are forcing people into equities. I think that is the implications of the actions they've taken and the put they've effectively placed certainly on the front end of the fixed income market. So I don't know that that speaks optimistically for the demand for government bonds generally. I think it actually decreases demand over time. And I also think that fixed income markets other than high-yield and elements of structured credit and EM don't really provide income anymore. So I think people are being forced to look at equities as a replacement there as well.

One of the key challenges facing the asset management industry is the increased competition coming from new products, such as ETFs, alongside the pressure to provide returns that are at or above the market return. According to recent reports, AB has signaled an interest in expanding into the ETF space. While this may be welcomed news, it also comes with risks that investors should be mindful of, as noted in an article about its unsuccessful attempts in the recent past:

Still, challenges exist for new entrants. Sanford Bernstein & Co., which is owned by AllianceBernstein, was a recent cautionary tale. Faced with falling research revenue, the firm launched two ETFs in 2017 in order to put sell-side research in an ETF wrapper. The funds were both liquidated. One of them, the Bernstein U.S. Research Fund, under the ticker BERN, had been trailing the S&P 500 by about 5 percentage points since its launch, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Turning to analyst estimates, AllianceBernstein’s stock has an average 2.3 recommendation rating, which indicates an overall Buy rating. Analyst price targets range from a low of $26 to a high of $34.50, with the average price target sitting above where shares are trading at today. I believe the overall bullish sentiment is a reflection of the resilience of AB’s business during a difficult quarter, as evidenced by the growth in gross sales and net investment inflows.

Lastly, investors should keep in mind that AB pays a variable dividend based on ~100% of its operating cash flows. This leaves no room for share buybacks, as common shares outstanding have remained more or less the same over the past four years. While this may detract some investors who prefer a steady payout, a net positive for this company is that it carries no debt, which reduces risk and uncertainty for the company as a whole. As such, I find the 9.7% dividend yield (based on trailing 12 months’ dividends) to be attractive.

Investor Takeaway

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment manager with a presence in 25 countries, and serves retail, institutional, and private wealth clients. Although there was plenty of volatility during the second quarter, the company continued to see AUM growth and investment net inflows, excluding the pre-communicated AXA redemptions. I also find it encouraging that the firm ranked in the top 3% of all asset managers in net equity investment fund inflows during the second quarter. Additionally, the firm could benefit from an increased inflow of funds to higher-fee generating equity funds, as investors are spurred away from fixed-income during this ultra-low interest rate environment.

I have a Buy rating on shares at the current price of $28.23 and a PE ratio of 10.9. I have a price target of $33 per share, which I find reasonable given the firm’s track record of attracting investment dollars onto its platform, and the attractive dividend yield.

