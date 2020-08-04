All The Chatter Regarding Gold Is Overwhelmingly Positive. That Makes Me Cautious

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to discuss the merits of gold as an investment option given the current state of the market. This is an asset I have been bullish on in 2020, and that has worked out quite well. Looking ahead, I believe there are some fundamental reasons investors will want to stay long gold, such as declining interest rates and vast government spending programs. However, I also think it is prudent to lower my expectations around future returns right now. Gold's spot price has soared, and it seems that bullish momentum and sentiment are building by the day. In my mind, this tells me there is a bit of a "fear of missing out" trade going on right now. While this could push the price of gold higher in the immediate term, I am worried about the sustainability of current prices. As such, I am planning on a bit of a pullback in gold, which is a bit contrarian given how optimistic the broader market is. I don't see interest rates moving much lower in the U.S. any time soon, which had been serving as a positive catalyst over the past few quarters. Finally, while investors have yet to be deterred by the high price, the record level is hurting consumer demand for gold, which could be a future headwind.

Background

First, let us take a look at recent performance. A little under two months ago, I wrote a bullish article on gold, as I saw multiple tailwinds in the market. Ultimately, I believed gold deserved a spot in my portfolio primarily because of declining interest rates and generous stimulus programs from governments and central banks around the world, among other factors. In hindsight, this was a timely piece, as gold has appreciated quite a bit since publication on June 10th. This reality has allowed the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), which is the most popular way to invest in gold for retail investors, to soar:

Source: Google Finance

Given this very strong short-term performance, I thought I should take another look at gold to see if I should change my outlook from here. After review, I continue to see some fundamental reasons why investors will want to use gold as a hedge going forward. However, I would be hesitant to add to positions here, as I believe the overwhelmingly positive sentiment for this asset is a sign that we may be due for a bit of a pullback soon.

Why Reconsider Now? Gold Is Near $2,000

To begin, I want to touch on the most obvious reason for my shift to a more neutral outlook on gold. Simply, the price has soared, which has been very rewarding for current investors, but makes new positions a little less tempting. As bullish opinions on gold continue to dominate the headlines, investors nevertheless have continued to pour into the asset, to the point where the price has shot up to a record price (not adjusted for inflation) of just under $2,000/ounce, as shown below:

Source: Yahoo Finance

My takeaway here is basic, but important. Gold has seen a surge in its spot price, and it has reached an extreme, historic level. Have there been justifiable reasons for this? Of course. Can it go higher from here? Also, of course. But my concern is this year-to-date action shows clearly just how rapid these gains have been, and that makes me question the sustainability of the recent rally. After a strong move in the first half of the year, gold roared higher in July, despite the stock market climbing as well. When the March sell-off began in equities, gold also sold off sharply, so investors need to be aware of the downside risk here. With gold at such historic levels, caution seems justified.

Weaker Dollar Does Remain Bullish For Gold

While I just discussed my shift in sentiment to a more neutral outlook for gold, it is important to emphasize I am not bearish. I believed in gold as a longer term play, and many of the reasons for doing so still exist. In truth, I have been surprised just how well gold has performed. However, the low interest rate and aggressive government spending environments look set to continue, even as we move closer to 2021. Under these conditions, gold tends to perform well. In fact, there is a pretty clear negative correlation between the U.S. dollar and the price of gold, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, as interest rates and real yields have declined, the dollar has seen its value drop. Concurrently, gold has seen its price rise pretty consistently over the past year, highlighting the inverse relationship. Further, when the dollar did spike in May, gold's price dropped sharply, demonstrating that this play can indeed work both ways.

My takeaway here is that gold certainly has a path higher if current conditions remain. While I am concerned about the sustainability of the price right now, history shows us the trend is clear. If the Fed cuts rates again, or simply leaves them on hold, gold will remain an attractive investment for many people. While I think we are near the short-term ceiling, that outlook will change if central banks take more aggressive moves in the months ahead. If real yields resume their trajectory lower, investors will have no choice but to allocate resources more strategically, and gold will be a beneficiary.

Consumer Demand Dropping In Key Markets Like India

I now want to dive into a reason why I think gold's high price has the potential to come down a bit. From an investment standpoint, gold provides a nice hedge against inflation, currency risk, and equity volatility. As such, investors may continue to pile into gold. But investors are not the only ones who buy gold. There is also quite a bit of consumer demand, which includes people who buy jewelry and/or other items, not necessarily because they hope they will rise in value, but because they simply want the product for fashion or a variety of other reasons. This demand is price-sensitive, in the sense that consumers can be voluntarily or involuntarily priced out of the market if the items they want to buy get too expensive as gold increases in value. This is especially true at the moment, as economies around the world are struggling with a pandemic and rising unemployment. People who are out of work have less money to spend, making them more price-sensitive for luxury or discretionary goods.

A clear example of this can be seen in India, which is traditionally a large market for gold. As the price has risen and the economy has soured, gold buying in India has dropped to levels not seen since 2016, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

This story illustrates a simple concept. As investors bid up the price of gold, the consumer market gets negatively affected. While a difficult economy and Covid-19 uncertainty will encourage investors to hedge their equity or fixed-income positions with gold, the same macro-themes will negatively impact consumer demand. With this key corner of the market facing headwinds, that should put a limit on how high the price of gold will rise in the months ahead.

Bottom line

Gold has been a useful hedge in 2020, and I will continue to maintain a long position in this precious metal. However, with prices nearing $2,000/ounce, I am reluctant to add more capital to this position. While a bullish case can certainly be made right now, there is simply too much wild optimism in the market, which makes me understandably reluctant to buy into this fervor. We have seen wild swings in gold prices before, and I don't want to go overweight near an all-time high. With the high price of gold hurting physical demand, we will have to rely on investors' continued optimism in order to see even more gains. This reality supports downgrading my outlook for gold to neutral, and I recommend investors be especially selective with new positions at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.