On June 29, Micron (MU) gave a report on its 3rd quarter 2020 results. You can see the complete transcript on SA.

The results were widely anticipated because of Micron's recent guidance update on May 27. In the updated guidance via an 8-K, MU stated there quarterly sales would increase to $5.2-5.4 billion from the previous guidance of $4.6-5.2 billion.

In my previous article on Micron, "Micron: Curb Your Enthusiasm", I argued that because of the cyclical nature of the company's basically commodity business, wise investors would wait for another quarter or two to make certain that the next up-cycle was truly in place. After all, Micron's up-cycles appear to run for about 2 years, so why hurry? Better safe than sorry.

Here are 3 "good news/bad news" items to think about.

1. Revenue was up, but other key financial metrics were down.

Although management emphasized the beat on revenues, many other financial numbers did not look so good.

Here's a table of results for Q3 2020 vs. Q3 2019:

Revenue was up smartly by 11%, but other operating metrics were down, including Operating Income, EPS, and EBITDA.

And because Micron borrowed about $3 billion, like many other companies did when COVID-19 hit, debt and interest charges are up. That is offset by $3 billion more in cash, but interest charges will be higher going forward.

The EBITDA margin was also down by a rather large 16%, and that comes into play when we consider Micron's share pricing next.

2. Is Micron's price reasonable at this stage of the cycle or is it getting ahead of itself?

In my previous article on Micron, I developed a chart showing how Micron's share price related to EBITDA margin. As you can see from the above table, the company's EBITDA margin dropped significantly compared to the same quarter in 2019.

That does not look like a positive for the share price based upon historical data.

The next chart also raises questions about the current share price. If we look at the last 11 quarters of revenue, we can see that although this quarter's revenue is up 11% from 2019, it is down 30% from 2018.

In fact, every quarter in 2018 was better than this quarter.

The concern is the average price in 2018 was only $47.60, compared to 2020's average price of $49.60, even though both revenue and EBITDA margin were lower this year.

And lastly, if you bought Micron at or near the high for each year, you probably lost money depending on when you sold. But if you bought at or near the low, you made money every time. Micron is not Tesla (TSLA) or Zoom (ZM) - you have to buy at the right time.

3. The known knowns and the known unknowns.

Per Donald Rumsfeld, former Secretary of Defense:

Reports that say that something hasn't happened are always interesting to me, because as we know, there are known knowns; there are things we know we know. We also know there are known unknowns; that is to say we know there are some things we do not know.

That is certainly also true in the current investment environment.

A. Here are three of the "known knowns", and they are basically good news. But the question remains how long will it be before they meaningfully affect Micron's price?

1) 5G is coming, and it will be a big boost to all chipmakers, including Micron.

2) No matter who wins the election, infrastructure will be worth trillions of dollars, and a good chunk of that will involve new silicone requirements.

3) Work- and school-from-home are here to stay and will be growing driving more needs for memory and NAND, plus, of course, cloud and bandwidth hardware.

B. But the "known unknowns" are troublesome indeed and could be very bad news.

1) What happens with COVID-19 and the world economy? Without a vaccine, or maybe even with a vaccine, where is the world GDP headed over the next 18 months?

2) How will China trade both with the US and the rest of the world affect chipmakers?

A good example of that is the restrictions placed on Huawei from the US and other western countries. Huawei is mentioned 7 times in the transcript by CEO Mehrotra, including this:

The recent restrictions on Huawei are also impacting our opportunity in the near term.

3) If the S&P reverses from its current high, it will most likely take Micron with it.

Here's a chart comparing the S&P 500 (SPY) and Micron over the last year. Looks pretty much in lockstep, so be careful.

4) If there is a recession, what happens to Micron?

There is much talk of a recession or even a depression coming, and the last time we had a recession from 2008 to 2009, technology took a beating.

Here's Nasdaq Composite over the last 12 years.

5) Lastly, there is a lawsuit against Micron filed on May 4, 2020.

The complaint pretty much covers everything Micron makes, as outlined in the 2nd paragraph below:

On May 4, 2020, Flash-Control, LLC (“Flash-Control”) filed a patent infringement action against Micron in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas. The complaint alleges that four U.S. patents are infringed by unspecified DDR4 SDRAM, NVRDIMM, NVDIMM, 3D XPoint, and/or SSD products that incorporate memory controllers and flash memory. The complaint seeks damages, attorneys’ fees, and costs.



Among other things, the above lawsuits pertain to substantially all of our DRAM, NAND, and other memory and storage products we manufacture, which account for a significant portion of our revenue.



(Source: Micron 10-Q)

I find it curious that the suit was mentioned in the June 30 10-Q, but not on the June 29 earnings call.

Conclusion

Micron is a good to stock to own and has good potential, but it is cyclical by nature. Picking when in its cycle to buy is all-important in making it a highly profitable investment.

I think Micron's price is too high currently considering where it is in its price cycle. I recommend waiting and watching at least one more quarter, if not until the end of the year, to get a better feel for the status of COVID-19 and the "known unknowns". Micron's up-cycles run about two years, so waiting for a few months won't cost much and could save a too-soon investment from a big loss.

I currently rate Micron at Neutral.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.